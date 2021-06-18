Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

In true Crankworx fashion, the organizers wasted no time hosting the first of two finals on the second day of competition here in Innsbruck. It was the Dual Slalom race that kick-started the morning and needless to say, it's a crowd favourite. The format attracts racers from virtually every discipline of the sport and at an event like Crankworx, there is a lot of variety on the start list. The matchups today had veterans competing against rookies and everything in between. Naturally, the odd matches made upsets more prevalent as the brackets wore down to the final. Knockout after knockout, the athletes dropped into the dry track and dug deep. There are valuable points on the line and, at this event, anyone could come and snatch them.
