Colin Hudson on the hunt for Brannigan.

Umbrellas for shade yesterday... Not quite the same conditions today.

Anna Newkirk and Nina Hoffmann neck and neck in finals.

Fine margins for error... You have to be precise on your cornering.

Collin Hudson gritting his teeth for extra horse power

Slick flat corners took a few victims.

Vali Höll looked confident on the little bike all day.

High above Innsbruck

As the rain set in, the top flat turns made for a tricky section to get fast.

Kialani Hines

Full attack mode from Kolb on the final straight.

George with his Ride for Ukraine jersey.

Innsbruck dual taking another victim

Höll was on full attack mode all morning.

Those poor gates took a beating.

Enemies on track, friends when it's over.

1st place for Nina at the first event of the week!

A well-deserved win for Kolb!

Vali is stoked to be racing Crankworx on home soil!

Big high fives for 3rd place Anna Newkirk and Collin Hudson.

The first event at Crankworx is complete and the first riders to step on the podium.

If they weren't already wet enough...

A new one for the mantelpiece!

It was time to finally get the first main event underway in Innsbruck for Crankworx 2022. After a sweltering day for qualifying yesterday... The heavens decided to open and mix things up. The track had gone from being loose, dry and slippy to wet and greasy in a matter of minutes. This did not stop the big grins though, as every rider was stoked to be racing in a different discipline than the usual to go head to head with some of the fastest riders on the planet.