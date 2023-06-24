Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Jun 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

PAYETFlorent
Photo Epic
Dual Slalom
Innsbruck, Austria
Photography by Clint Trahan

Day two of Crankworx Innsbruck saw riders go bar-to-bar as they took on the tricky dual slalom course.

First-place qualifier Martha Gill stayed consistent through the rounds taking home her second dual slalom gold medal, beating American downhiller, Anna Newkirk in the gold-medal match-up. Best described by many of the riders today as being quite a downhill-style slalom course, it was fitting to see the final four men for the bronze- and gold-medal match-ups all downhillers. Canadian, Jakob Jewett dominated throughout the rounds to take home the gold medal in the finals against Sam Blenkinsop.

Results:

1st. Jakob Jewett (CAN) // Martha Gill (GBR)
2nd. Sam Blenkinsop (NZL) // Anna Newkirk (USA)
3rd. George Brannigan (NZL) // Luana Chereches (ROU)


The first big event of Innsbruck kicks off in style.






Tomas Slavik ended the day in 11th place.


Harriet Burbidge-Smith just missed out on making her way to the final medal match-ups in 5th.






Reigning Queen of Crankworx Caroline Buchanan just missed out on a top-three finish.

Anna Newkirk came so close to the win.


Fourth place for 2022 Crankworx King Bas Van Steenbergen.








Jakob Jewett and Sam Blenkinsop laid down a wild final showdown.


What a win for Jakob Jewett.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Innsbruck 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pinion's E-Drive System - A New Motor With an Integrated Gearbox
78020 views
DH Bike Review: Atherton AM.200M.1
57646 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5
47846 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
40451 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023
38293 views
Review: Schwalbe Tacky Chan Tire - Born on the Race Course
36393 views
First Look: Thule’s New Epos Bike Rack
31332 views
Brian's Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2023
31040 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046547
Mobile Version of Website