Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Results:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

The first big event of Innsbruck kicks off in style.

Tomas Slavik ended the day in 11th place.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith just missed out on making her way to the final medal match-ups in 5th.

Reigning Queen of Crankworx Caroline Buchanan just missed out on a top-three finish.

Anna Newkirk came so close to the win.

Fourth place for 2022 Crankworx King Bas Van Steenbergen.

Jakob Jewett and Sam Blenkinsop laid down a wild final showdown.

What a win for Jakob Jewett.

Day two of Crankworx Innsbruck saw riders go bar-to-bar as they took on the tricky dual slalom course.First-place qualifier Martha Gill stayed consistent through the rounds taking home her second dual slalom gold medal, beating American downhiller, Anna Newkirk in the gold-medal match-up. Best described by many of the riders today as being quite a downhill-style slalom course, it was fitting to see the final four men for the bronze- and gold-medal match-ups all downhillers. Canadian, Jakob Jewett dominated throughout the rounds to take home the gold medal in the finals against Sam Blenkinsop.Jakob Jewett (CAN) // Martha Gill (GBR)Sam Blenkinsop (NZL) // Anna Newkirk (USA)George Brannigan (NZL) // Luana Chereches (ROU)