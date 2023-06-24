Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Day two of Crankworx Innsbruck saw riders go bar-to-bar as they took on the tricky dual slalom course.
First-place qualifier Martha Gill stayed consistent through the rounds taking home her second dual slalom gold medal, beating American downhiller, Anna Newkirk in the gold-medal match-up. Best described by many of the riders today as being quite a downhill-style slalom course, it was fitting to see the final four men for the bronze- and gold-medal match-ups all downhillers. Canadian, Jakob Jewett dominated throughout the rounds to take home the gold medal in the finals against Sam Blenkinsop.Results:1st.
Jakob Jewett (CAN) // Martha Gill (GBR)2nd.
Sam Blenkinsop (NZL) // Anna Newkirk (USA)3rd.
George Brannigan (NZL) // Luana Chereches (ROU)
