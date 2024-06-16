Powered by Outside

Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Jun 15, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Dual Slalom

Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

With a lot of the Crankworx Athletes chasing points, they're crossing over between events more often than not, so whilst yesterday's race was meant to be about the tricksters, we got a look at who the ones to watch were once the ramps were removed today.

In the ladies, the top three were the same as speed & style, just with a slight shuffle in placings. Martha Gill has time and time again proven she's the queen of slalom racing, and today was no exception, getting one back on Jordy Scott and keeping the points chase tight.

In the men's field, there was little doubt there'd be an Aussie on the top step, we just had to see which one it would be. Ryan Gilchrist has proven to be unstoppable all season, but Jackson Frew and our favourite Kiwi, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, were going to give it a damn good try.

photo
Brady Stone lending his hand to the slalom here in Innsbruck between EDR stops.

photo
A rare sighting of Tomas Slavik back at a Crankworx stop.

photo

photo
Eddie Reynolds would have been on for a good result here at the slalom, but that unfortunate pedal slip in the round of 16 put an end to that.

photo
It wasn't Connor Hudson's day, but watch for him in the pump track tomorrow night

photo
Martha Gill with her ponytail in tow.

photo

photo
Another face we've not seen for a while - Cody Johnson back between the tape.

photo
A big day out for the local lady, Hanna Steinthaler, finishing 4th.

photo
Tuhoto was all set ready to race in Val di Sole, but turned around and came to Crankworx last minute - with too much on the line in the King of Crankworx chase.

photo
Hanna Steinthaler vs Luana Chereches.

photo
Niels Benson edging out Tommy Zula.

photo
A match-up worthy of a final, Pene vs Gilchrist.

photo
Jackson Frew's found the consistency this year in these head-to-head events.

photo
Ryan Gilchrist claiming another victim.

photo
A repeat of yesterday - Jody Scott and Martha Gill fighting it out for gold.

photo

photo
Jackson Frew took the lead in the first run against Gilchrist.

photo
Shania Rawson flew over last minute after a lot of success in Rotorua in Cairns.

photo
Tuhoto was on pace for podium spot.

photo
Eddie Reynolds moments from disaster.
photo
Better style than we saw yesterday.

photo
Martha Gill took control of this slalom race from the outset and never looked back.

photo
Gillie needs to install a rear-view mirror.

photo

photo
Bike skills > social skills.

photo
Your Crankworx Innsbruck 2024 Dual Slalom Podium.

photo
photo


