Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

With a lot of the Crankworx Athletes chasing points, they're crossing over between events more often than not, so whilst yesterday's race was meant to be about the tricksters, we got a look at who the ones to watch were once the ramps were removed today.
In the ladies, the top three were the same as speed & style, just with a slight shuffle in placings. Martha Gill has time and time again proven she's the queen of slalom racing, and today was no exception, getting one back on Jordy Scott and keeping the points chase tight.
In the men's field, there was little doubt there'd be an Aussie on the top step, we just had to see which one it would be. Ryan Gilchrist has proven to be unstoppable all season, but Jackson Frew and our favourite Kiwi, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, were going to give it a damn good try.