Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Brady Stone lending his hand to the slalom here in Innsbruck between EDR stops.

A rare sighting of Tomas Slavik back at a Crankworx stop.

Eddie Reynolds would have been on for a good result here at the slalom, but that unfortunate pedal slip in the round of 16 put an end to that.

It wasn't Connor Hudson's day, but watch for him in the pump track tomorrow night

Martha Gill with her ponytail in tow.

Another face we've not seen for a while - Cody Johnson back between the tape.

A big day out for the local lady, Hanna Steinthaler, finishing 4th.

Tuhoto was all set ready to race in Val di Sole, but turned around and came to Crankworx last minute - with too much on the line in the King of Crankworx chase.

Hanna Steinthaler vs Luana Chereches.

Niels Benson edging out Tommy Zula.

A match-up worthy of a final, Pene vs Gilchrist.

Jackson Frew's found the consistency this year in these head-to-head events.

Ryan Gilchrist claiming another victim.

A repeat of yesterday - Jody Scott and Martha Gill fighting it out for gold.

Jackson Frew took the lead in the first run against Gilchrist.

Shania Rawson flew over last minute after a lot of success in Rotorua in Cairns.

Tuhoto was on pace for podium spot.

Eddie Reynolds moments from disaster. Better style than we saw yesterday.

Martha Gill took control of this slalom race from the outset and never looked back.

Gillie needs to install a rear-view mirror.

Bike skills > social skills.

Your Crankworx Innsbruck 2024 Dual Slalom Podium.

With a lot of the Crankworx Athletes chasing points, they're crossing over between events more often than not, so whilst yesterday's race was meant to be about the tricksters, we got a look at who the ones to watch were once the ramps were removed today.In the ladies, the top three were the same as speed & style, just with a slight shuffle in placings. Martha Gill has time and time again proven she's the queen of slalom racing, and today was no exception, getting one back on Jordy Scott and keeping the points chase tight.In the men's field, there was little doubt there'd be an Aussie on the top step, we just had to see which one it would be. Ryan Gilchrist has proven to be unstoppable all season, but Jackson Frew and our favourite Kiwi, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, were going to give it a damn good try.