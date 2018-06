Graeme Mudd Graeme Mudd

Lots of people turned up after the Les Gets Downhill Lots of people turned up after the Les Gets Downhill

Emilie Siegenthaler and Isabeau Courdurier hanging out after their heats. Emilie Siegenthaler and Isabeau Courdurier hanging out after their heats.

All hail the Rat. All hail the Rat.

Rachel Atherton takes the win! Rachel Atherton takes the win!

Bernard Kerr beating his old boss in the first run of the men's finals Bernard Kerr beating his old boss in the first run of the men's finals

If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again. After not realizing that an unlit DS course would be hard to ride in the dark, Dual Slalom finals were postponed until Saturday. Once the racing got back underway we saw another upset Saturday evening when Rachel Atherton took the win after a hard fought battle with Jill Kintner. Eddie Masters and Bernard Kerr duked it out for the win, with Kerr prevailing.