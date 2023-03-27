Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Mar 27, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Jenna Hastings
Photo Epic
Dual Slalom
Rotorua, New Zealand
Photography by Clint Trahan

Closing out Crankworx Rotorua as the penultimate event before the big show of the Slopestyle was the Dual Slalom. The head-to-head racing as always provided plenty of drama with an explosive final run in the Women's event.

In the Men's racing it was 2022 winner Jackson Frew against Rotorua local Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene managed to take the advantage after the first run but slid out during the final run handing the gold medal to Jackson Frew. The Women's race saw a Crankworx first as both Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Martha Gill were disqualified for missing a gate. After a lengthy review by officials, the gold medal was given to Harriet Burbidge-Smith as she held the advantage from run number one.

After the dramatic final round, Harriet Burbidge-Smith said: “I had to be cleared to race today because I hit my head pretty hard during Speed & Style yesterday. I had a good time in the first run, which was lucky as we both missed flags in the second run.”

Check out all the action from the Dual Slalom below and you can find the full results here.


Kade Edwards
Kade Edwards

Jenna Hastings
Jenna Hastings

Kye A Hern
Kye A'Hern

Garret Mechem
Garret Mechem

Kialani Hines
battle of the pivots, Kialani Hines jenna hastings

Kade Edwards Bas Van Steenbergen
Kade Edwards, Bas Van Steenbergen

Garret Mechem
getting low Garret Mechem

Tuhoto Ariki Pene Garret Mechem
Tuhoto Ariki Pene keeps upright as Garret Mechem crashes out.

Jenna Hastings Shania Rawson
Jenna Hastings, Shania Rawson

Bas Van Steenbergen Garret Mechem
Bas Van Steenbergen, Garret Mechem

Harriet Burbidge Smith

Bas Van Steenbergen

Podium 1st Harriet Burbidge Smith Jackson Frew 2nd Martha Gill Tuhoto Ariki Pene 3rd Jenna Hastings Bas Van Steenbergen
Podium: 1st: Harriet Burbidge Smith, Jackson Frew, 2nd: Martha Gill, Tuhoto Ariki Pene, 3rd: Jenna Hastings, Bas Van Steenbergen



