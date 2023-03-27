Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Closing out Crankworx Rotorua as the penultimate event before the big show of the Slopestyle was the Dual Slalom. The head-to-head racing as always provided plenty of drama with an explosive final run in the Women's event.
In the Men's racing it was 2022 winner Jackson Frew against Rotorua local Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene managed to take the advantage after the first run but slid out during the final run handing the gold medal to Jackson Frew. The Women's race saw a Crankworx first as both Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Martha Gill were disqualified for missing a gate. After a lengthy review by officials, the gold medal was given to Harriet Burbidge-Smith as she held the advantage from run number one.
After the dramatic final round, Harriet Burbidge-Smith said: “I had to be cleared to race today because I hit my head pretty hard during Speed & Style yesterday. I had a good time in the first run, which was lucky as we both missed flags in the second run.”
Check out all the action from the Dual Slalom below and you can find the full results here
