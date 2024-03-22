Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Go time.

Ryan Gilchrist was another rider to be knocked out of the round of 16's early on.

Jakob Jewett's been on a tear this week.

One of many upsets here - Lachie Stevens McNab knocking Ryan Gilchrist out in the round of 16.

Jakob Jewett vs Mick Hannah

Tight through the gates.

Brady Stone vs Blenki, one of several strong kiwi matchups.

Part-time rider of bikes, part-time contortionist.

Mick Hannah's always a favourite whenever there are gates involved, but Jakob was too strong today.

Martha Gill's been another rider on form here this week.

The Bulldog's Dual Day was cut short, coming up against Mick Hannah in the round of 32's.

A bit of rain kept things interesting. Real interesting.

If one man could've stopped Jewett's charge, it would have been Jackson Frew.

Kialani Hines

Shania Rawson opening up a lead on Casey Voysey after only a few turns.

Blenki looked to be in control of his heat against Tuhoto, but messed up his line moments after this, resulting in an irretrievable deficit.

Garett Mechem vs Lachie Stevens McNab.

Yup, she's been a quite Crankworx this year.

A battle of the nick names.

How good is head-to-head racing.

Would Lachie have had Jakob? We'll never know.

Kialani Hines showed what years of Dual Slalom experience can do.

Managing to fight off the local favourite Shania Lawson.

Jordy Scott vs Martha Gill

As the rain continued to fall, the riders struggled more and more with keeping their runs clean.

Slow and steady through the bottom turns.

Slippery when wet.

A formidable Martha looked untouchable today.

It may not have been the gold medal Kialani was hoping for, but a silver here this morning might have helped for her pump track clinic later on.

Your 2024 Crankworx Rotorua Dual Slalom Podium.