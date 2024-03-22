Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Kicking off a packed day of racing the Dual Slalom saw riders go head-to-head with rain falling just in time to spice up the final rounds.
In the Men's racing, it was the 2022 and 2023 winner Jackson Frew against Jakob Jewett. Jakob is having a great week of results in Rotorua and just managed to pull ahead of Jackson to secure the win and his fourth podium of the event. The Women's race saw a wet weather showdown between Martha Gill and Kialani Hines with Martha taking a small victory in the tricky conditions.
Check out all the action from the Dual Slalom below and you can find the full results here
