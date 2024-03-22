Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 22, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Dual Slalom

Crankworx Rotorua 2024


Words: Ed Spratt // Photography: Cam Mackenzie

Kicking off a packed day of racing the Dual Slalom saw riders go head-to-head with rain falling just in time to spice up the final rounds.

In the Men's racing, it was the 2022 and 2023 winner Jackson Frew against Jakob Jewett. Jakob is having a great week of results in Rotorua and just managed to pull ahead of Jackson to secure the win and his fourth podium of the event. The Women's race saw a wet weather showdown between Martha Gill and Kialani Hines with Martha taking a small victory in the tricky conditions.

Check out all the action from the Dual Slalom below and you can find the full results here.

photo
Go time.

photo

photo
Ryan Gilchrist was another rider to be knocked out of the round of 16's early on.

photo

photo
Jakob Jewett's been on a tear this week.

photo
One of many upsets here - Lachie Stevens McNab knocking Ryan Gilchrist out in the round of 16.

photo
Jakob Jewett vs Mick Hannah

photo
Tight through the gates.

photo

photo
Brady Stone vs Blenki, one of several strong kiwi matchups.

photo
Part-time rider of bikes, part-time contortionist.

photo

photo
Mick Hannah's always a favourite whenever there are gates involved, but Jakob was too strong today.

photo
Martha Gill's been another rider on form here this week.

photo

photo
The Bulldog's Dual Day was cut short, coming up against Mick Hannah in the round of 32's.

photo
A bit of rain kept things interesting.
photo
Real interesting.

photo
If one man could've stopped Jewett's charge, it would have been Jackson Frew.

photo

photo
Kialani Hines

photo
Shania Rawson opening up a lead on Casey Voysey after only a few turns.

photo
Blenki looked to be in control of his heat against Tuhoto, but messed up his line moments after this, resulting in an irretrievable deficit.

photo
Garett Mechem vs Lachie Stevens McNab.

photo

photo
Yup, she's been a quite Crankworx this year.

photo

photo
A battle of the nick names.

photo

photo

photo

photo
How good is head-to-head racing.

photo
Would Lachie have had Jakob? We'll never know.

[COLUMNS]
photo
Kialani Hines showed what years of Dual Slalom experience can do.
[SPLIT]
photo
Managing to fight off the local favourite Shania Lawson.
[/COLUMNS]

photo
Jordy Scott vs Martha Gill

photo
As the rain continued to fall, the riders struggled more and more with keeping their runs clean.

photo

photo
Slow and steady through the bottom turns.

photo

photo
Slippery when wet.

photo
A formidable Martha looked untouchable today.

photo
It may not have been the gold medal Kialani was hoping for, but a silver here this morning might have helped for her pump track clinic later on.

photo
Your 2024 Crankworx Rotorua Dual Slalom Podium.

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Rotorua 2024 Dual Slalom


Author Info:
cameronmackenzie avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2011
70 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
110906 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
62478 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
59882 views
Men's Category of Slopestyle Will Not Proceed - Crankworx Rotorua 2024 [Updated with Unified Slopestyle Athlete Statement]
47454 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
43625 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
39346 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
37597 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon
30915 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Every year people are calling out for some everyrider, trailbike centered mtb discipline—well here it is. A jackal set up singlespeed and some enduro tank with a zeb and mavens bracketing a couple dozen bikes in between. All the fundamental bike handling skills packed into 20 seconds. Everyone who bikes can do all this stuff and the racing comes down to who on the day is doing it fastest. You can get last place in a race like this and still be having fun.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.189207
Mobile Version of Website