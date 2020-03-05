Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua

Mar 5, 2020
by Trevor Lyden  
Photo Epic
Same Same but Different
100% Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden

2020 brought clear skies, warm weather, and a brand new course for the 100% Dual Slalom. We saw some incredibly tight racing with very close times and a few upsets along the way. The new course featured the usual berms and rollers, but had the addition of a large scrub jump about halfway down the track. Racers could definitely make up time on the scrub, but it was the flat corners that followed which proved to be the most challenging part of the course.

On the women's side of things, we had many dual slalom regulars like Jill Kintner, Anneke Beerten, Kialani Hines and Vaea Verbeeck. Casey Brown, who isn't necessarily known as a dual racer made an impressive finish and battled Jill in the final heat. In the end, Jill remained dominant with Casey grabbing the silver and Vaea rounding out the podium in third. For the men, we had Kyle Strait finishing up top despite breaking multiple chains throughout the night. Bas Van Steenbergen was looking impressive on course knocking out most of his opponents, save Kyle. Local Matt Walker and US-based Colin Hudson battled it out for third place with Matt narrowly taking the win.



























Posted In:
5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Does anybody put more body english into the bike than Cody Kelly? Also, Kyle Strait's calf 'bout to break out of his knee pad in photo 3. Breaking chains? Seems about right...
  • 1 0
 Ratboy used to...
  • 4 0
 Shock Horror! pinkbike post pictures of Evil bikes.
  • 2 0
 My favorite part was Strait destroying that chain
  • 1 0
 That Cody Kelley face though! Also, hell yes Kyle Strait!!!!

