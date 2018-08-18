Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2018

This year's race brought riders together from many different disciplines. Whether your background is in downhill racing, pump track, or freeride, each rider has a unique set of advantages. A night of intense racing was filled with quick times and costly mistakes. Veterans and newcomers alike faced challenges on features such as the large camel hump and tight turns toward the end of the course. We saw a few upsets and a few riders taking advantage of others big mistakes. Kialani Hines, a favorite for a podium spot, couldn't quite make it on the steps this year after suffering a minor injury in pump track. This left the door open for veteran racers such as Jill Kintner, Caroline Buchanan and Danielle Beecroft. On the men's side, the biggest surprise was Bubba Warren's slide out in the finals round against Kyle Strait. Even after an impressive second round, Kyle took the win with the fastest times of the night.
Results
Full Results
Women
1. Danielle BEECROFT
2. Jill KINTNER
3. Anneke BEERTEN
4. Kialani HINES
Men
1. Kyle STRAIT
2. Austin WARREN
3. Tomas SLAVIK
4. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN
