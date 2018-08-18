Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2018

RACING

Aug 18, 2018
Trevor Lyden  

100% Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2018


Trevor Lyden & Cameron Mackenzie


This year's race brought riders together from many different disciplines. Whether your background is in downhill racing, pump track, or freeride, each rider has a unique set of advantages. A night of intense racing was filled with quick times and costly mistakes. Veterans and newcomers alike faced challenges on features such as the large camel hump and tight turns toward the end of the course. We saw a few upsets and a few riders taking advantage of others big mistakes. Kialani Hines, a favorite for a podium spot, couldn't quite make it on the steps this year after suffering a minor injury in pump track. This left the door open for veteran racers such as Jill Kintner, Caroline Buchanan and Danielle Beecroft. On the men's side, the biggest surprise was Bubba Warren's slide out in the finals round against Kyle Strait. Even after an impressive second round, Kyle took the win with the fastest times of the night.


Lear Miller staying low over the camel hump.

Tomas Slavik rode well and was rewarded with bronze

Kialani Hines was a favorite to win, but just missed the podium.

Bubba Warren and Bas Van Steenbergen waiting for the gate to drop.

Women's champ Danni Beecroft navigating the end of the course.

This gate proved to be a challenge for many of the riders. It was constantly having to be re-drilled after being knocked over.
The big screen doesn't lie.

Barney Nobles pushing hard out of the berm.

The course was in good shape and running fast.

Tomas Slavik is always a force to be reckoned with at an event like this, and today he proved to be lethal once more.

Jill Kintner isn't the five-time champ for nothing, but ran out of answers against Beecroft today.

Bas leaning her in while on the hunt for forth.

Manon Carpenter was out racing another Crankworx event today, but got knocked out early against a fierce Anneke Beerten.

Caroline Buchanan put down some impressive times, but couldn't make up enough seconds on Jill Kintner to advance.

Anneke Beerten took third place after beating Kialani.

Sunset over the valley.
Speed ruts were eventually created on the track from riders pushing their bikes and their bodies to the limit.

Second place for Jill Kintner.

Roost van Steenbergen.

Doing it down under styles. Connor Fearon and Graeme Mudd dueling in the dust


Vaea Verbeeck


Danielle Beecroft, the woman who put a stop to Kintner's five-year reign.

Dear Whistler, Thanks for the great evening light. Two more days of it is all we need please!
Master and Apprentice

Danielle celebrating the win after defeating Jill Kintner.

Podium for the night

Danni Beecroft and Kyle Strait basking the glory of the top spot.

Danielle Beecroft with her Pivot Phoenix. Danni was the only person of the night riding a DH bike.

Results

Women

1. Danielle BEECROFT
2. Jill KINTNER
3. Anneke BEERTEN
4. Kialani HINES

Men

1. Kyle STRAIT
2. Austin WARREN
3. Tomas SLAVIK
4. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN


Full Results


Mentions: @officialcrankworx @cameronmackenzie @trevorlyden


