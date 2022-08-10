Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Joey Foresta pushes out Mick Hannah in the round of 8.

Vaea was cool and calculated all day. Knowing just the right moment to push it.

Fans watching on as Haz and Beecroft chip away at each other in the semi-finals.

Bas Van Steenbergen not taking any time to check out the weeds.

Kerr looks to see if it was enough as he crosses the line.

Dual Slalom - an event that is always sure to bring out the fans.

Jackson Frew had a very strong showing today

Harriet looked strong and would narrowly miss out on bronze.

Bas vs Frew. Both finding the limit on this fade away

Ferguson hops the gate and solidifies his loss to Kerr

Kerr takes the gold by almost a half second on the board

Kerr vs top qualifier Warren in the semi-finals.

In the gate

Mick vs Foresta

Vaea vs Buchanan

Buchanan cleared qualifying but couldn't make it past the round of 8.

Gill vs Ferguson

Harriet had a good day but just missed podium position.

Tight racing

Just because it'd be rude if we didn't...

Kids hang the darndest things in trees in Whistler...

Kerr blowing up berms from the getgo.

Foresta going into warp speed mode.

Vaea Verbeeck keeping the wheels as close to the ground as possible as she went up against Louise Ferguson in the semi's.

Joey Foresta and Jackson Frew racing through the on-off feature.

Vaea Verbeeck looking all the way down to the finish, visualizing that gold medal.

Appreciation and respect between the two finalists in the Pro Women's field.

Joey Foresta making dirt fly from the berm in his fight against Kerr.

Haz Burbidge-Smith and Louise Ferguson after their battle for the bronze.

Bas Van Steenbergen kicking up dust towards Jackson Frew in the heat to decide who would take home the bronze medal.

Vaea Verbeeck on the second heat of the Pro Women finals - Jordy Scott washed out on the first heat providing Verbeeck with a safe margin.

Vaea Verbeeck wanted to show the fans what a proper skid looks like after winning the Pro Womans Dual Slalom.

Riders ready, watch the gate...

Joey Foresta and Sick Mick Hannah battling it out in the semi-finals.

Bernard Kerr came out of the gate swinging knocking out 1st place qualifier Austin "Bubba" Warren.

Bas and Jackson battling for the bronze medal.

Reigning King of Crankworx Bas Van Steenbergen running neck and neck with Bernard Kerr in the semi-finals.

Joey Foresta knew at this point that he wasn't making it around the gate, solidifying the win for Kerr, so hopping it was the only solution.

Vaea Verbeeck pitted up against Caroline Buchanan - always a pleasure seeing these two battle it out.

Your Dual Slalom podium! Kerr/Verbeeck 1st, Foresta/Scott 2nd, Van Steenbergen/Ferguson 3rd

We saw the return of a fan favorite this week, the Specialized Dual Slalom. The event, held next door to the main village at Base II on Blackcomb Mountain, was a short pedal or gondola ride for the fans, and the fans showed up in droves to watch some of the best dual slalom racers from around the world battle it out to hold an oversized check above their heads, a step on the podium and points towards their chase to be crowned the King or Queen of Crankworx. In battles that saw any minor mistake prove to be unforgivable, we saw tight racing and victories that were taken away split seconds before the finish line.The crowd was amped to cheer along as the top riders were crowned after an afternoon of hard-fought racing. On the women's side, we saw the reigning Queen of Crankworx, Vaea Verbeeck, battle a knee injury to take the top step of the podium for the second race in a row after Jordy Scott washed out and hit the ground in the first of the two heats in the finals. Louise Ferguson and Harriet Burbidge-Smith found themselves battling for the bronze medal which ultimately lay around Ferguson's neck after she beat out Burbidge-Smith by 0.027 over the two heats. The men's side saw an upset right out of the gate with Bernard Kerr knocking out Bubba Warren in the quarter-finals, despite Bubba qualifying first. Kerr continued to be a force for the rest of the evening, ultimately taking the gold medal in a heated final against Utah's Joey Foresta. Joey trailed Kerr by just under half a second. The bronze medal battle between the current reigning King of Crankworx, Bas Van Steenbergen, and Jackson Frew came down to a gap of 0.063 seconds with Van Steenbergen managing to get on the podium and leaving Frew in 4th. All in all, this was another fantastic event with tight racing which kept the fans on the edge of their seats!