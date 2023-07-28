Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Jul 28, 2023
by Cameron Mackenzie  

Dual Slalom

Crankworx Whistler 2023


Photography // Cam Mackenzie & Dave Trumpore


It's always a favourite this Dual Slalom thing, for riders and spectators alike. The intensity is unmatched, and todays racing was proved that. Over the course of a couple of hours, some of the world's best, whether they were downhillers, bmxers, or new-gen Crankworx athletes, fought it out head to head down this tight course tucked in the side of the Boneyard.

In the women's, you had Harriet Burbidge-Smith looking to go 4 from 4, up against stiff competition in the likes of Jill Kintner, whom she hadn't yet battled with, and a hard charge from the like of Martha Gill and Louise Ferguson.

In the men's, it was all about the battle for the crown, with today's Dual Slalom offering a strong chance for Tuhoto-Ariki Pene to close the door on Bas van Steenbergen in hunt for that King of Crankworx title. Bas would need to win here in order to keep Tuhoto at bay, where as Tuhoto would only need one single point. Early on, we saw some stiff racing with many friends and teammates facing off against each other, followed with late drama in the way of DQ's and heavy spills.


Sam Blenkinsop in the round of 16
Connor Fearon with his flat out, aggressive style, and Bas with his clinical precision.

Sik Mik and Gillie faced off early in the round of 8.

Gilchrist v. Hannah
Sam Blenkinsop and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, another tough pairing earlier in the round of 8.

Van Steenbergen v. Frew
Jill Kintner 4th
Tuhuto-Ariki Pene
Man of the match today - 4th here at slalom, only a few hours after winning his first Whip-Off title.

photo
Buchanan vs Ferguson.

photo
Fearon diving in deep.

photo
Never not on the gas.

photo
Anytime there's gates involved, Caroline's one to watch. She clinched the Queen of Crankworx title off the back of the pumptrack last night, so didn't need to push too hard here today, finishing 5th.

Louise Ferguson edging out Jill Kintner

That Gilchrist style.

Jackson Frew vs Shreddie Reynolds. Seasoned racer vs the new kid.

Down to the line.

Martha Gill v. Jill Kintner
A scary slam for Ryan Gilchrist
Ryan Gilchrist was on fire here, but went down hard in his semi-final heat against Tuhoto.

Somehow Gilly got up from this, and raced for silver.

Jill Kintner was back to her old tricks.

After that eventful run between Tuhoto and Ryan Gilchrist, Shreddie Reynolds had to face off with the kiwi powerhouse in a fight for bronze.

Ryan Gilchrist down but not out
Gentlemen.

Martha Gill overjoyed at Haz's Dual Slalom clean sweep

Winner Jackson Frew
Podium Party
