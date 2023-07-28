Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2023

It's always a favourite this Dual Slalom thing, for riders and spectators alike. The intensity is unmatched, and todays racing was proved that. Over the course of a couple of hours, some of the world's best, whether they were downhillers, bmxers, or new-gen Crankworx athletes, fought it out head to head down this tight course tucked in the side of the Boneyard.
In the women's, you had Harriet Burbidge-Smith looking to go 4 from 4, up against stiff competition in the likes of Jill Kintner, whom she hadn't yet battled with, and a hard charge from the like of Martha Gill and Louise Ferguson.
In the men's, it was all about the battle for the crown, with today's Dual Slalom offering a strong chance for Tuhoto-Ariki Pene to close the door on Bas van Steenbergen in hunt for that King of Crankworx title. Bas would need to win here in order to keep Tuhoto at bay, where as Tuhoto would only need one single point. Early on, we saw some stiff racing with many friends and teammates facing off against each other, followed with late drama in the way of DQ's and heavy spills.