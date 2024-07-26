Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2024

The first lot of head-to-head racing got underway yesterday up here in the Boneyard for Crankworx Whistler. The build crew have put together what a lot of riders are calling the one of the best Dual Slalom courses in years, and judging by the state of the racing we bore witness to yesterday, we'd have to agree that this one was a goodie.
With the King and Queen of Crankworx battle entering its final days, the Dual Slalom plays a critical roll in the points chase for those left vying for the top spot.
In the mens, it was all eyes on Ryan Gilchrist, watching to see if the gate-start master could further extend his lead and fight off strong attacks from Jackson Frew and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. What no one saw coming though was the effect other racers would have on the those lads’ journey through the ladders, with the likes of Brady Stone, Nik Nestoroff, and Kyle Strait causing damage, knocking many out early on in proceedings.
In the women's, the story was a little more condensed, with Martha Gill setting the tone early, heat after heat claiming names, whilst Jordy Scott and Shania Rawson were left trying to limit the damage. A crash from Jill Kintner saw her fall out of contention early and a surprise appearance from enduro-mainstay, Ella Conolly, really shook things up too, with her getting faster and faster as her rounds went on, finding herself toe-to-toe with her fellow country-women, Martha Gill in the final.