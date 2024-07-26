Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2024

A fresh track, ready for punishment.

Nothing like a good side by side drag race

Dean Lindsey with an impressive showing to make it into the round of 16

Game faces.

Emmy Lan's run of podium appearances this week came to an end in the round of 8.

Bas put on a clinic for Bernard Kerr,

I think the kids call this a jib.

Bas Van Steenbergen in the round of 8

Kyle Strait snapped a chain out of the gate in dramatic fashion. Word is the ground got hurt.

Bailey Goldstone v Janelle Soukup

Loose as... A little overnight rain was no match for the slippery Whistler dust

Kyle Strait was knocked out in the round of 16

Erice on rails.

Women's favorite Jill Kintner would take herself out of contention with a crash in the round of 8.

Brady Stone's out here killing time between EDR rounds and doing damage.

Kyle Strait showed he's still got it.

Enduro World Cup specialist Ella Conolly would make it all the way to the final where she would come second to Martha Gill.

Dan Booker and Dean Lindsey wheel-to-wheel.

Magnus Manson wasn't mucking around.

Much like Brady Stone, Ella Conolly's out here between EDR rounds, and she too ended up collecting a silver medal for her efforts.

Whip Off winner Erice Van Leuven on the left dispatched Shania Rawson on her way to and eventual 3rd place finish.

Jill Kintner was doing her usual thing - leaving everyone in her dust - until she was the one rolling around in it in her quarter final.

Another old face. Bubba Warren back between the tape.

A strong showing from Tegan Cruz - 4th here today.

Head to head racing at it's best.

Favorite Ryan Gilchrist went out in the round of 8, Taken down by Tegan Cruz.

Gille did what he could against Tegan Cruz, but it wasn't enough, getting knocked out in the round of 8.

Tommy Zula heading for the line.

Kyle Strait v Sam Toohey

Erice on her way to collecting another medal from her first Crankworx Whistler.

Tegan Cruz and Nik Nestoroff duelling for Bronze

Jackson Frew edged out Brady Stone for Gold.

Martha Gill on her way to take the win.

Ella Conolly took a commanding lead in the last heat of the gold final against Martha Gill, but it wasn't enough to claim the gold.

Your 2024 Crankworx Whistler Dual Slalom Podium

The first lot of head-to-head racing got underway yesterday up here in the Boneyard for Crankworx Whistler. The build crew have put together what a lot of riders are calling the one of the best Dual Slalom courses in years, and judging by the state of the racing we bore witness to yesterday, we'd have to agree that this one was a goodie.With the King and Queen of Crankworx battle entering its final days, the Dual Slalom plays a critical roll in the points chase for those left vying for the top spot.In the mens, it was all eyes on Ryan Gilchrist, watching to see if the gate-start master could further extend his lead and fight off strong attacks from Jackson Frew and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. What no one saw coming though was the effect other racers would have on the those lads’ journey through the ladders, with the likes of Brady Stone, Nik Nestoroff, and Kyle Strait causing damage, knocking many out early on in proceedings.In the women's, the story was a little more condensed, with Martha Gill setting the tone early, heat after heat claiming names, whilst Jordy Scott and Shania Rawson were left trying to limit the damage. A crash from Jill Kintner saw her fall out of contention early and a surprise appearance from enduro-mainstay, Ella Conolly, really shook things up too, with her getting faster and faster as her rounds went on, finding herself toe-to-toe with her fellow country-women, Martha Gill in the final.