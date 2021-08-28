Photo Epic: Dual Slalom at the 2021 Malverns Classic

Aug 28, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

The red track proved the faster of the two tracks
Photo Epic
Dual Slalom
from The Malverns Classic
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

Dual Slalom pushes your tyres to the limit
Dual Slalom pushes your tyres to the limit

Tod Buchanan giving it his all as always
Tod Buchanan giving it his all as always

Aidan Bishop looking smooth coming in second
Aidan Bishop looking smooth coming in second

Fist bumps all round
Fist bumps all round

Plenty of riders getting caught out on the sharp turns but thankfully all getting up to finish their runs
Plenty of riders getting caught out on the sharp turns but thankfully all getting up to finish their runs

Riders getting their lean on to avoid the gates
Riders getting their lean on to avoid the gates

Riders were competitors up until the finish line and friends after
Riders were competitors up until the finish line and friends after

Celebrations after the finishing line
Celebrations after the finishing line

Commissaires as always volunteering their time to keep riders safe and races running fair
Commissaires, as always, volunteering their time to keep riders safe and races running fair

It s all about the power out of the gate
It's all about the power out of the gate

The Start Gate gave the best view of the festival
The Start Gate gave the best view of the festival

It was crucial to maximise the advantage of the slightly quicker red gates
It was crucial to maximise the advantage of the slightly quicker red gates

Foot out flat out
Foot out, flat out

Viris owner Andy Ward turning his hand to some slalom racing
Viris owner Andy Ward turning his hand to some slalom racing

The loose grass caught some riders out
The loose grass caught some riders out

The corner after the tight first three gates was the key to unlocking a fast time
The corner after the tight first three gates was the key to unlocking a fast time

Dusty grassy corners kept riders on their toes
Dusty, grassy corners kept riders on their toes

Enduro bikes seemed to be the weapon of choice for most racers
Enduro bikes seemed to be the weapon of choice for most racers

Harry Kirby keeping one eye on the competition
Harry Kirby keeping one eye on the competition

Crossing the finishing line in style and taking first place was Sian Dillon
Crossing the finishing line in style and taking first place was Sian Dillon

Rhiannon Gunner looking fast
Rhiannon Gunner looking fast

The track got quicker and quicker as racing went on
The track got quicker and quicker as racing went on

Ben Deakin carving around the blue course on his way to fourth place
Ben Deakin carving around the blue course on his way to fourth place

Even once the track had worn in the blue track was still a little slower
Even once the track had worn in, the blue track was still a little slower

The grass turns claiming another ego
The grass turns claiming another ego

Sometimes you just have to muscle it round
Sometimes you just have to muscle it round

Always wear your high vis kids - safety first
Always wear your high vis kids - safety first

Junior Men s winner Logan Smith sliding his way around the red gates
Junior Men's winner Logan Smith sliding his way around the red gates

The variety of bikes is massive at the Malverns
The variety of bikes is massive at the Malverns

Keeping close to the gates is the key
Keeping close to the gates is the key


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Dual Slalom Malverns Classic


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
73134 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
54905 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
48172 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
44758 views
Red Bull TV to Broadcast Val di Sole World Champs in 105 Countries but Canada, USA & Others Miss Out
42678 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
41966 views
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
37955 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
36531 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008999
Mobile Version of Website