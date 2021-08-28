Photo Epic: Dual Slalom at the 2021 Malverns Classic

Dual Slalom pushes your tyres to the limit

Tod Buchanan giving it his all as always

Aidan Bishop looking smooth coming in second

Fist bumps all round

Plenty of riders getting caught out on the sharp turns but thankfully all getting up to finish their runs

Riders getting their lean on to avoid the gates

Riders were competitors up until the finish line and friends after

Celebrations after the finishing line

Commissaires, as always, volunteering their time to keep riders safe and races running fair

It's all about the power out of the gate

The Start Gate gave the best view of the festival

It was crucial to maximise the advantage of the slightly quicker red gates

Foot out, flat out

Viris owner Andy Ward turning his hand to some slalom racing

The loose grass caught some riders out

The corner after the tight first three gates was the key to unlocking a fast time

Dusty, grassy corners kept riders on their toes

Enduro bikes seemed to be the weapon of choice for most racers

Harry Kirby keeping one eye on the competition

Crossing the finishing line in style and taking first place was Sian Dillon

Rhiannon Gunner looking fast

The track got quicker and quicker as racing went on

Ben Deakin carving around the blue course on his way to fourth place

Even once the track had worn in, the blue track was still a little slower

The grass turns claiming another ego

Sometimes you just have to muscle it round

Always wear your high vis kids - safety first

Junior Men's winner Logan Smith sliding his way around the red gates

The variety of bikes is massive at the Malverns