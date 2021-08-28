Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Dual Slalom at the 2021 Malverns Classic
Aug 28, 2021
by
Nick Bentley
Photo Epic
Dual Slalom
from The Malverns Classic
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)
Dual Slalom pushes your tyres to the limit
Tod Buchanan giving it his all as always
Aidan Bishop looking smooth coming in second
Fist bumps all round
Plenty of riders getting caught out on the sharp turns but thankfully all getting up to finish their runs
Riders getting their lean on to avoid the gates
Riders were competitors up until the finish line and friends after
Celebrations after the finishing line
Commissaires, as always, volunteering their time to keep riders safe and races running fair
It's all about the power out of the gate
The Start Gate gave the best view of the festival
It was crucial to maximise the advantage of the slightly quicker red gates
Foot out, flat out
Viris owner Andy Ward turning his hand to some slalom racing
The loose grass caught some riders out
The corner after the tight first three gates was the key to unlocking a fast time
Dusty, grassy corners kept riders on their toes
Enduro bikes seemed to be the weapon of choice for most racers
Harry Kirby keeping one eye on the competition
Crossing the finishing line in style and taking first place was Sian Dillon
Rhiannon Gunner looking fast
The track got quicker and quicker as racing went on
Ben Deakin carving around the blue course on his way to fourth place
Even once the track had worn in, the blue track was still a little slower
The grass turns claiming another ego
Sometimes you just have to muscle it round
Always wear your high vis kids - safety first
Junior Men's winner Logan Smith sliding his way around the red gates
The variety of bikes is massive at the Malverns
Keeping close to the gates is the key
Racing and Events
Photo Epics
Dual Slalom
Malverns Classic
