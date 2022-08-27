Photo Epic: Dual Slalom from The Malverns Classic

Friday saw riders take to the hill to battle it out for The Malverns Classic Dual Slalom title.
Will Soffe showing the most important thing is to keep your head still and focus on the next corner
Sam Reynolds made it all the way to the small finals, with Sam taking away third
There's nothing better than tight head-to-head racing
Sam Hockenhull having a laugh racing. Not to be for Sam today as he somehow managed to end up skidding round doing a perfect 180 during his race with Sam Reynolds
In probably one of the best match-ups of the day, 4X rider Scott Beaumont went head to head with Downhill legend Josh Bryceland
Plenty of people out enjoying the heat and the head-to-head racing
It was almost inevitable with his ability to explode out of the gate, that Scott Beaumont would take the win and that's what he did
The Boss Man's always out having fun, this barrier might have been a bit too big for him to jump mind
Foot out, flat out for Rat Boy
Josh Bryceland didn't have it all his own way with a mistake in one of his earlier race runs handing a win by 0.1 seconds
James Anderson charging hard on his Orange. Great to see some classic British brands at the Malverns Classic
Scott Beaumont, one of the fastest 4X riders in the world, making the dual track look easy
2 legends of British Mountain Biking: Matt Carr on the mic and Scott Beaumont
Out in the super 16 stage for Peter Mascall
Full racer or tie-dye shirt and jeans - nobody cares as long as you're having fun riding your bike
Will Soffe qualified as the fastest man on the hill, and was definitely in the mood for some racing
The two courses weren't quite the same with the riders thinking the red course was worth almost a second, but with the riders racing both courses and then their total time being counted, it was just a case of getting as close as you can when you're on the blue course
It's a simple format, two tracks (one red, one blue) down a grassy slope in the Malverns, yet it always delivers super fast fun racing
Stu Hughes and Mike Taylor battling it out in their quarter-final. It was not to be for Stu with Mike progressing onto the next round
Oli even managed to sneak in a 0.01 win over Josh Bryceland in one leg of their heat
Oli Squires showing that even retro bikes can still hold their own on the dual track, with Oli making it to the last 16
Scott Beaumont using all that experience from 4X to show everybody how you charge out of the gate
Only for Will Keogh to show him that he can get even closer to the gate
Every milli-second counts and Josh Lewis showed just how tight you can keep it to the gate
4th place overall for Daryl Brown, not to be sniffed at in the present company
Fresh from the Rippers racing plenty of the young riders were out watching the likes of Rat Boy, Scott Beaumont and Sam Reynolds show them how Dual Slalom racing is done, before their Dual Slalom tomorrow
Not everybody managed to make it through the flat grass corners unscathed. No major injuries though
James Heaton powering it through the red course
It wasn't just the seniors, the juniors were also out racing head to head
Mike Taylor finishing up in a dead heat for fifth place
Josh was ok and managed to finish
Josh Bryceland spotting a penny in the grass mid-way down the red track meaning Scott Beaumont cruised down to take the win in their very tight heat
Stu Hughes on the gas
Plenty of riders sliding it round the grass turns
Riders ready, watch the gate
Two different styles, the same amount of fun
Who needs race kit when a Hawaiian shirt will do the same job
No uplifts here, doesn't matter who you are you're pushing your bike up to the top of the hill
Red course was the fastest course of the day
Shortly after breaking his thumb, Richard Baldwin was out racing again. Do not try this at home kids!
Sam Reynolds testing the edge of his tyres
The views at The Malverns are always mega and what's not to love about a Dual Slalom course bathed in sunshine
What a match-up this was with something for everybody
