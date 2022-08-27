Photo Epic: Dual Slalom from The Malverns Classic

Will Soffe showing the most important thing is to keep your head still and focus on the next corner

Sam Reynolds made it all the way to the small finals, with Sam taking away third

There's nothing better than tight head-to-head racing

Sam Hockenhull having a laugh racing. Not to be for Sam today as he somehow managed to end up skidding round doing a perfect 180 during his race with Sam Reynolds

In probably one of the best match-ups of the day, 4X rider Scott Beaumont went head to head with Downhill legend Josh Bryceland

Plenty of people out enjoying the heat and the head-to-head racing

It was almost inevitable with his ability to explode out of the gate, that Scott Beaumont would take the win and that's what he did

The Boss Man's always out having fun, this barrier might have been a bit too big for him to jump mind

Foot out, flat out for Rat Boy

Josh Bryceland didn't have it all his own way with a mistake in one of his earlier race runs handing a win by 0.1 seconds

James Anderson charging hard on his Orange. Great to see some classic British brands at the Malverns Classic

Scott Beaumont, one of the fastest 4X riders in the world, making the dual track look easy

2 legends of British Mountain Biking: Matt Carr on the mic and Scott Beaumont

Out in the super 16 stage for Peter Mascall

Full racer or tie-dye shirt and jeans - nobody cares as long as you're having fun riding your bike

Will Soffe qualified as the fastest man on the hill, and was definitely in the mood for some racing

The two courses weren't quite the same with the riders thinking the red course was worth almost a second, but with the riders racing both courses and then their total time being counted, it was just a case of getting as close as you can when you're on the blue course

It's a simple format, two tracks (one red, one blue) down a grassy slope in the Malverns, yet it always delivers super fast fun racing

Stu Hughes and Mike Taylor battling it out in their quarter-final. It was not to be for Stu with Mike progressing onto the next round

Oli even managed to sneak in a 0.01 win over Josh Bryceland in one leg of their heat

Oli Squires showing that even retro bikes can still hold their own on the dual track, with Oli making it to the last 16

Scott Beaumont using all that experience from 4X to show everybody how you charge out of the gate

Only for Will Keogh to show him that he can get even closer to the gate

Every milli-second counts and Josh Lewis showed just how tight you can keep it to the gate

4th place overall for Daryl Brown, not to be sniffed at in the present company

Fresh from the Rippers racing plenty of the young riders were out watching the likes of Rat Boy, Scott Beaumont and Sam Reynolds show them how Dual Slalom racing is done, before their Dual Slalom tomorrow

Not everybody managed to make it through the flat grass corners unscathed. No major injuries though

James Heaton powering it through the red course

It wasn't just the seniors, the juniors were also out racing head to head

Mike Taylor finishing up in a dead heat for fifth place

Josh was ok and managed to finish

Josh Bryceland spotting a penny in the grass mid-way down the red track meaning Scott Beaumont cruised down to take the win in their very tight heat

Stu Hughes on the gas

Plenty of riders sliding it round the grass turns

Riders ready, watch the gate

Two different styles, the same amount of fun

Who needs race kit when a Hawaiian shirt will do the same job

No uplifts here, doesn't matter who you are you're pushing your bike up to the top of the hill

Red course was the fastest course of the day

Shortly after breaking his thumb, Richard Baldwin was out racing again. Do not try this at home kids!

Sam Reynolds testing the edge of his tyres

The views at The Malverns are always mega and what's not to love about a Dual Slalom course bathed in sunshine

What a match-up this was with something for everybody

Will Soffe came so close finishing up in second

Friday saw riders take to the hill to battle it out for The Malverns Classic Dual Slalom title.