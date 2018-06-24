PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Photo Epic: Dual Speed & Style - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 24, 2018
by Matthew DeLorme  

Strait Speeding
Dual Speed and Style Crankwork Les Gets
Photography by Matthew DeLorme and Andreas Dobslaff

After a delay for winds, Dual Speed and Style got underway this afternoon after Slope finished up. Kyle Strait takes the win and T-Mac took second. Sam Reynolds takes third place. Bubba Warren and Tomas Slavik both crashed and retired early.

Back flip variations were the most popular way to get points of the first jump.
Kyle Strait vs Tyler McCaul in the last run of the grand final
Sam Reynolds beat Adrien Loron in the small final to take bronze
Kyle Strait leads Tyler McCaul in the first run of the grand final
Sam Reynolds and Adrien Loron in the small final
Slavik on the high lane in the bowl.
Loron and Strait advantage Strait.
Kyle and Tom Van Steenbergen battle it out in one of the early heats.
Bubba Warren had a bad one in the bowl.
Sam Reynolds vs Viktor Douhan
Sam Reynolds and Tyler McCaul in the first run of the semis
Adrien Loron vs Kyle Strait in the semi finals
T Mac vs. Slavik. Slavik would retire early.
Final heat. Strait takes it.
Sam Reynolds vs. Adrien Loroan. Reynolds takes the bronze.
Kyle Strait was on fire today
Kyle Strait beats Marcin Rot in the first round of 8
Tomas Slavik and Tyler McCaul being watched closely
Kyle Strait vs Tom van Steenbergen
Sam Reynolds surprised himself a little with his bronze.
Kyle knows how to use his goggles
Kyle Strait and Tyler McCaul celebrating
T Mac was stoked on the way the weekend ended.
