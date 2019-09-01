Finals Photo Epic: Earn Your Stripes - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Photo Epic presented by Five Ten

Hashtag 'morning commute'. The stroll from the Mont Sainte Anne golf course condos to the race track is a familiar one to the regular WC media types.

The morning of World Champs and gold is the color.

Steve Smith always along for the ride

Final bike prep and cleaning before the biggest race of the year.

Charlie Harrison awaits the final morning practice session at the Trek Factory Racing pit.

Tracey Hannah prepping for the big day, but still with an overall title to chase.

Don't look back, you're not going that way... as the saying goes. World Champs is a head game of immense mental fortitude and those who have worn the stripes played it right.

Mille Johnset was one of so may riders to take a big slam here in MSA, but came back to take 2nd in juniors

It's a hard-knock life... Mille had a rough go in practice.

Green and gold, but mainly the latter today for Australia's Kye A'Hern.

Team USA, Anna Newkirk, had to settle for the bronze medal today.

Antoine Vidal duly delivered on his potential today and took home silver, just a second off the win.

Vali Holl took home her 2nd junior title.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene has come a long way this season and to now stand on the podium at Worlds is quite the highlight.

Vali Holl securing the rainbow stripes for yet another year. Bring on Elites.

Kye A'Hern grabbing gold in junior men.

What a day for Mr A'Hern.

Gold tastes better with rainbows.

Your Junior Men's podium. 1st Kye A'Hern, 2nd Antoine Vidal, 3rd Tuhoto-Ariki Pene.

Your Junior Women's podium. 1st Vali Holl, 2nd Mille Johnset, 3rd Anna Newkirk.

Clear skies and the summer sun filtered down onto the 2019 World Champs competition uninterrupted.

Eleonora Farina rode to a none-too-shabby 6th place for team Italy in elite women.

Tracey Hannah was pushing hard in training and found the edge.

Ben Zwar with a strong whip game for the ever-expanding crowds.

Finn Iles set the first fast time of the day and gave Canada brief hope of a medal.

Fine weather all day over the straights and this legendary mountainside.

Aaron Gwin crushing rocks on his last practice run.

Greg Minnaar hucking it deep on his signature gap in the lower woods.

Marine Cabirou on the gas in morning practice.

There are few riders more deserving than Cabirou of a medal this season.

That's the best showing for Matt Walker on the downhill bike for some time. 11th place for the Kiwi.

Fire in the hole. Myriam Nicole prepares to drop for her first run on the day she would go on to take gold in one of the greatest comebacks on women's DH history.

Myriam Nicole went down early and would have a lengthy wait in the hot seat as she watched rider try and fail to beat her time.

Seagrave in her GB glad-rags, romping towards a silver medal after her time out with injury.

Sian A'Hern with her eyes firmly latched on the step-up over the XC course tunnel. Sian put together a strong ride and slotted into 9th.

Melanie Chappaz's best ride to date; 7th place should give her a big confidence boost.

It wasn't to be for Tracey Hannah today. Now she's got to regroup quickly and refocus on clinching the World Cup overall next week.

Marine Cabirou speeding into third place adding to the French podium presence.

Fifth place for Emilie Siegenthaler after a rocky start to her season with one more to go.

A winning run on the first race of her season for Myriam Nicole

Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave are back. The rest of the women's field should be very worried.

Unbelievable day for Pompon.

Finish line celebrations for Myriam, Tahnee and Marine.

After a more than sketchy qualifying, conditions were pretty prime for race day.

Luca Shaw keeps it low into the finish area on his way to 10th.

Canadian, Magnus Manson, flies the red, white and blue into the finish area.

The finish area was packed with a great crowd making for one hell of an atmosphere.

No decimation of the DH field this time and all the non-enduro racers breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Not Aaron Gwin's day at World Champs. He will be looking for redemption in West Virginia next week.

Damn, Dean. First at the top split and on pace for the top 10 at the very least. He'd taste the dirt in the second last split.

Laurie Greenland on the Rampage down through the finish arena.

Greenland's medal hopes were ruined by a flat towards the bottom of the course, but somehow his splits were still faster than most.

File it under just another of DH racing's 'what could have beens'.

Dakotah Norton Had a fantastic run to slide into the top 10

Loris Vergier throws down some style after some mishaps up top in his run.

Finn Iles was the first to really send the times tumbling and occupied the hot seat until Minnaar came down.

Iles roaring into the hotseat to the delight of the swathes of Canadian DH fans.

For a minute it looked like the Goat might be well into the medals again. He was absolutely charging on course on his final training lap.

Minnaar charging towards the line at World Champs with green split times, how many times have we seen that before?

Amaury Pierron was disappointed in his run after making two big mistakes and being so close to the win.

It wasn't the big 'W', but Pierron still took home his first World Championship medal.

Things looked good for Danny Hart until the last split where he'd slip behind Pierron, missing out on a World Champs medal as a result.

Danny Hart close, but just off the podium.

Sportsman-deluxe, Pierron, consoling Hart on a fine effort, just shy of the medals.

Troy smashed the previous times and looked to be unbeatable with only two riders to go.

Troy Brosnan's time looked ominous for the others and he looked rather chuffed with his run.

Nervous moments on the hot seat for Troy Brosnan after he laid down one hell of a storming run.

Here comes Super Bruni, the last rider on the mountain

Loic Bruni into the finish on his gold medal run.

Loic makes it a three-peat. Warping into the finish line.

Bruni thunders across the line to take the win by just 0.5 of a second.

Finn Iles was the first to run in and congratulate Loic on another historic Worlds run.

One box ticked. Now focus turns to the World Cup overall at the final round in Snowshoe this coming weekend.

Loic Bruni and Troy Brosnan after taking gold and silver

That's gotta hurt. 0.5 off gold at World Champs. Troy Brosnan adds a silver medal to his collection.

The winning steed parked up after one hell of a hot lap.

Amaury Pierron gets animated as he describes his race run antics to team mates Gatean Ruffin and Myriam Nicole.

Myriam Nicole pops of the champagne to celebrate her return to racing and a World title

Myriam Nicole, Tahnee Seagrave and Marine Cabirou taking home the hardware

'Til the last drop.

It's all falling into place for Loic Bruni in 2019.

Loic Bruni, Troy Brosnan, and Amaury Pierron taking home the medals at World Champs.

Loic enjoying the spoils of victory.

The golden boy, Loic Bruni.

That's all from World Champs.