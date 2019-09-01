Finals Photo Epic: Earn Your Stripes - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Sep 1, 2019
by Ross Bell  

3 consecutive gold medals for Loic Bruni at World Champs. This race seem to bring out the best in him.
Finals Photo Epic

EARN YOUR STRIPES

Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019


Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore / Ross Bell / Nathan Hughes / Andy Vathis / Matthew Delorme


The only rainbows on the horizon today were those of the coveted World Champion's jerseys. With not a drop of rain in sight and nothing but blue skies and hot sun baking the infamous Mont Saint Anne downhill track, the stage was set for an epic battle.

First up would be the junior women where, as predicted, Vali Holl dominated the field to take her second world title in as many years. Behind her, Mille Johnset would claim silver with Anna Newkirk in bronze. Proving once again that these three young women are a step above the rest of the field and will be forces to be reconned with next year when they move up to elites. For the Junior men, race favourite, Thibaut Daprela, would be denied gold for the second year in a row as Kye A'Hern had the run of his life to take the title. He was followed by EWS phenom Antoine Vidal. Third would go to the Kiwi racer, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene.

In the elite women's race, Myriam Nicole came down early in the field to set the fastest time with a 4:53.22. Tahnee Seagrave would be the first rider to pose a threat to Myriam's time, but would come up oh-so-short at just 1.2 seconds back. From there all eyes would turn to this year's dominant World Cup racers, Marine Cabirou and Tracey Hannah. Marine would up the tension as she was in touch at the first few splits before fading slightly at the bottom of the track, her time no threat to Myriam Nicole, but close enough to make Tahnee nervous about holding onto sliver. As she crossed the line in third the leaders definitely took a sigh of relief. Everyone held their breath as Tracey Hannah dropped in, but by the midpoint of the track it was beginning to become obvious that she was to be no threat to the top three, eventually finishing over 5 seconds back. And just like that the two captivating riders who have missed nearly the entire season came roaring back to the top right when it mattered most. Gold for Myriam Nicole, silver for Tahnee Seagrave, and bronze for this season's newest talent, Marine Cabirou. They were all within 1.8 seconds of each other in what will be remembered as another legendary race in Mont Sainte Anne.

In the men's race for the rainbow jersey it would be Canadian Finn Iles who would whip the home country crowd into a frenzy with the first podium-worthy time of the day at a blistering pace of 4:10.52. As rider after rider failed to top his time, the possibility of a Canadian medal only upped their enthusiasm and the noise level roared even higher... That is until Greg Minnaar took to the track and stormed into the lead with only 6 riders to go. Laurie Greenland and Danny Hart would come close, but it was Troy Brosnan who would blow the lid off of things with a time that looked unbeatable. Unbeatable by all but Super Bruni. As the last man on track, Loic kept the crowd on their feet as he worked his way down the track, up at every slit by the slimmest of margins. Upon crossing the line he cemented his name in the record books and took home a remarkable third World Championship title in three years, and the fourth of his career.




Hashtag 'morning commute'. The stroll from the Mont Sainte Anne golf course condos to the race track is a familiar one to the regular WC media types.
Hashtag 'morning commute'. The stroll from the Mont Sainte Anne golf course condos to the race track is a familiar one to the regular WC media types.

The morning of World Champs and gold is the color.
The morning of World Champs and gold is the color.

Steve Smith always along for the ride
Steve Smith always along for the ride

Final bike prep and cleaning before the biggest race of the year.
Final bike prep and cleaning before the biggest race of the year.

Charlie Harrison awaits the final morning practice session.
Charlie Harrison awaits the final morning practice session at the Trek Factory Racing pit.

Tracey Hannah prepping for the big day
Tracey Hannah prepping for the big day, but still with an overall title to chase.

Don't look back, you're not going that way... as the saying goes. World Champs is a head game of immense mental fortitude and those who have worn the stripes played it right.
Don't look back, you're not going that way... as the saying goes. World Champs is a head game of immense mental fortitude and those who have worn the stripes played it right.

Mille took a big slam but came back to take 2nd in juniors
Mille Johnset was one of so may riders to take a big slam here in MSA, but came back to take 2nd in juniors

Mille Johnset had a rough go in practice
It's a hard-knock life... Mille had a rough go in practice.

Green and gold, but mainly the latter today for Australia's Kye A'Hern.
Green and gold, but mainly the latter today for Australia's Kye A'Hern.

Anna Newkirk had to settle for the bronze medal today.
Team USA, Anna Newkirk, had to settle for the bronze medal today.

Antoine Vidal duly delivered on his potential today and took home silver just a second off the win.
Antoine Vidal duly delivered on his potential today and took home silver, just a second off the win.

Vali Holl took home her 2nd junior title.
Vali Holl took home her 2nd junior title.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene has come a long way this season and to now stand on the podium at Worlds is quite the highlight.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene has come a long way this season and to now stand on the podium at Worlds is quite the highlight.

Vali Holl securing the rainbow stripes for yet another year. Bring on Elites.
Vali Holl securing the rainbow stripes for yet another year. Bring on Elites.

Kye A'Hern grabbing gold in junior men.
Kye A'Hern grabbing gold in junior men.

What a day for Kye A Hern.
What a day for Mr A'Hern.

Gold tastes better with rainbows.
Gold tastes better with rainbows.

Junior Men s podium.
Your Junior Men's podium. 1st Kye A'Hern, 2nd Antoine Vidal, 3rd Tuhoto-Ariki Pene.

Junior Women s podium.
Your Junior Women's podium. 1st Vali Holl, 2nd Mille Johnset, 3rd Anna Newkirk.

Leaves
Clear skies and the summer sun filtered down onto the 2019 World Champs competition uninterrupted.

Eleonora Farina rode to a none-too-shabby 6th place for team Italy.
Eleonora Farina rode to a none-too-shabby 6th place for team Italy in elite women.

Tracey Hannah was pushing hard in training and found the edge.
Tracey Hannah was pushing hard in training and found the edge.

Ben Zwar with a strong whip game for the crowds.
Ben Zwar with a strong whip game for the ever-expanding crowds.

Finn Iles set the first fast time of the day and gave Canada brief hope of a medal.
Finn Iles set the first fast time of the day and gave Canada brief hope of a medal.

Fine weather all day over the straights and this legendary mountainside.
Fine weather all day over the straights and this legendary mountainside.

Aaron Gwin crushing rocks on his last practice run.
Aaron Gwin crushing rocks on his last practice run.

Greg Minnaar hucking it deep in the lower woods. Minnaar took fifth.
Greg Minnaar hucking it deep on his signature gap in the lower woods.

Marine Cabirou on the gas in morning practice.
Marine Cabirou on the gas in morning practice.

There are few riders more deserving than Marine Cabirou of a medal this season.
There are few riders more deserving than Cabirou of a medal this season.

That s the best showing for Matt Walker on the downhill bike for some time. 11th place for the Kiwi.
That's the best showing for Matt Walker on the downhill bike for some time. 11th place for the Kiwi.

Fire in the hole. Myriam Nicole prepares to drop for her first run on the day she would go on to take gold in one of the greatest comebacks on women's DH history.
Fire in the hole. Myriam Nicole prepares to drop for her first run on the day she would go on to take gold in one of the greatest comebacks on women's DH history.

Myriam Nicole went down early and would have a lengthy wait in the hot seat as she watched rider try and fail to beat her time.
Myriam Nicole went down early and would have a lengthy wait in the hot seat as she watched rider try and fail to beat her time.

Seagrave in her GB glad-rags romping towards a silver medal after her time out with injury.
Seagrave in her GB glad-rags, romping towards a silver medal after her time out with injury.

Sian A Hern with her eyes firmly latched on the step up over the XC course tunnel. Sian put together a strong ride and slotted into 9th.
Sian A'Hern with her eyes firmly latched on the step-up over the XC course tunnel. Sian put together a strong ride and slotted into 9th.

That s got to be Melanie Chappaz s strongest ride to date She ended up 7th which will have to giver her a big confidence boost.
Melanie Chappaz's best ride to date; 7th place should give her a big confidence boost.

It wasn t to be for Tracey Hannah today. She s got to regroup quickly and refocus on clinching the World Cup overall next week.
It wasn't to be for Tracey Hannah today. Now she's got to regroup quickly and refocus on clinching the World Cup overall next week.

Marine Cabirou speeding into third place adding to the French podium presence.
Marine Cabirou speeding into third place adding to the French podium presence.

Fifth place for Emilie Siegenthaler after a rocky start to her season with one more to go.
Fifth place for Emilie Siegenthaler after a rocky start to her season with one more to go.

A winning run on the first race of her season for Myriam Nicole
A winning run on the first race of her season for Myriam Nicole

Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave are back. The rest of the women s field should be very worried
Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave are back. The rest of the women's field should be very worried.

Unbelievable day for Pompon.
Unbelievable day for Pompon.

Finish line celebrations for Myriam, Tahnee and Marine.
Finish line celebrations for Myriam, Tahnee and Marine.

Conditions were pretty prime for race day.
After a more than sketchy qualifying, conditions were pretty prime for race day.

Luca Shaw keeps it low into the finish area on his way to 10th.
Luca Shaw keeps it low into the finish area on his way to 10th.

Canadian, Magnus Manson, flies the red, white and blue into the finish area.
Canadian, Magnus Manson, flies the red, white and blue into the finish area.

The finish area was packed with a great crowd making for one hell of an atmosphere.
The finish area was packed with a great crowd making for one hell of an atmosphere.

No decimation of the DH field this time and the non-enduros breathe a collective sigh of relief.
No decimation of the DH field this time and all the non-enduro racers breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Not Aaron Gwin's day at World Champs. He will be looking for redemption in West Virginia next week.
Not Aaron Gwin's day at World Champs. He will be looking for redemption in West Virginia next week.

Damn, Dean. First at the top split and on pace for the top 10 at the very least. He'd taste the dirt in the second last split.
Damn, Dean. First at the top split and on pace for the top 10 at the very least. He'd taste the dirt in the second last split.

Laurie Greenland on the Rampage down through the finsih arena.
Laurie Greenland on the Rampage down through the finish arena.

Laurie Greenland s medal hopes were ruined by a flat towards the bottom of the course.
Greenland's medal hopes were ruined by a flat towards the bottom of the course, but somehow his splits were still faster than most.

Just another of DH racing s what could have beens .
File it under just another of DH racing's 'what could have beens'.

Dakotah Norton Had a fantastic run to slide into the top 10
Dakotah Norton Had a fantastic run to slide into the top 10

Loris Vergier throws down some style after some mishaps up top in his run.
Loris Vergier throws down some style after some mishaps up top in his run.

Finn Iles was the fist to really send the times tumbling and occupied the hot seat until Minnaar came down.
Finn Iles was the first to really send the times tumbling and occupied the hot seat until Minnaar came down.

Iles roaring into the hotseat to the delight of the swathes of Canadian DH fans.
Iles roaring into the hotseat to the delight of the swathes of Canadian DH fans.

For a minute it looked like the Goat might be well into the medals again. He was absolutely charging on course on his final training lap.
For a minute it looked like the Goat might be well into the medals again. He was absolutely charging on course on his final training lap.

Greg Minnaar charging towards the line at World Champs with green split times how many times have we seen that before
Minnaar charging towards the line at World Champs with green split times, how many times have we seen that before?

Amaury Pierron was disappointed in his run after making two big mistakes and being so close to the win
Amaury Pierron was disappointed in his run after making two big mistakes and being so close to the win.

It wasn t the win but Amaury Pierron still took home his first World Championship medal.
It wasn't the big 'W', but Pierron still took home his first World Championship medal.

Things looked good for Danny Hart until the last split where he d slip behind Pierron missing out on a World Champs medal as a result.
Things looked good for Danny Hart until the last split where he'd slip behind Pierron, missing out on a World Champs medal as a result.

Danny Hart close but just off the podium
Danny Hart close, but just off the podium.

Sportsman-deluxe Pierron consoling Hart on a fine effort just shy of the medals.
Sportsman-deluxe, Pierron, consoling Hart on a fine effort, just shy of the medals.

Troy smashed the previous times and looked to be unbeatable with only two riders to go.
Troy smashed the previous times and looked to be unbeatable with only two riders to go.

Troy Brosnan's time looked ominous for the others and he looked rather chuffed with his run.

Nervous moments on the hot seat for Troy Brosnan after he laid down one hell of a storming run.
Nervous moments on the hot seat for Troy Brosnan after he laid down one hell of a storming run.

Here comes Super Bruni, the last rider on the mountain
Here comes Super Bruni, the last rider on the mountain

Loic Bruni into the finish on his gold medal run
Loic Bruni into the finish on his gold medal run.

Loic makes it a three-peat. Warping into the finish line.
Loic makes it a three-peat. Warping into the finish line.

Loic Bruni thunders across the line to take the win by just 0.5 of a second.
Bruni thunders across the line to take the win by just 0.5 of a second.

Finn Iles was the first to run in and congratulate Loic Bruni on another historic Worlds run.
Finn Iles was the first to run in and congratulate Loic on another historic Worlds run.

One box ticked. Now focus turns to the World Cup overall at the final round in Snowshoe this coming weekend.
One box ticked. Now focus turns to the World Cup overall at the final round in Snowshoe this coming weekend.

Loic Bruni and Troy Brosnan after taking gold and silver
Loic Bruni and Troy Brosnan after taking gold and silver

That s gotta hurt. 0.5 off gold at World Champs. Troy Brosnan adds a silver medal to his collection.
That's gotta hurt. 0.5 off gold at World Champs. Troy Brosnan adds a silver medal to his collection.

The winning steeed parked up after one hell of a hot lap.
The winning steed parked up after one hell of a hot lap.

Amaury Pierron gets animated as he describes his race run antics to team mates Gatean Ruffin and Myriam Nicole.
Amaury Pierron gets animated as he describes his race run antics to team mates Gatean Ruffin and Myriam Nicole.

Myriam Nicole pops of the champagne to celebrate her return to racing and a World title
Myriam Nicole pops of the champagne to celebrate her return to racing and a World title

Myriam Nicole Tahnee Seagrave and Marine Cabirou taking home the hardware
Myriam Nicole, Tahnee Seagrave and Marine Cabirou taking home the hardware

Til the last drop.
'Til the last drop.

It s all falling into place for Loic Bruni in 2019.
It's all falling into place for Loic Bruni in 2019.

Loic Bruni, Troy Brosnan, and Amaury Pierron taking home the medals at World Champs.
Loic Bruni, Troy Brosnan, and Amaury Pierron taking home the medals at World Champs.

Loic enjoying the spoils of victory.
Loic enjoying the spoils of victory.

The golden boy Loic Bruni
The golden boy, Loic Bruni.

That's all from World Champs.

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Is there anything more dramatic than World Champs? What a race! Congrats to all the competitors for making it down such a brutal track. Heal up quick Bulldog and Kate!
  • 1 0
 I love this sport !!!Gutted for Troy,such a good lad,his run was just crazy,but Bruni...Again!!Comment tu fais mec?!
Never saw Amaury so disappointed!What a face when Loic passed the line...
Hope Bulldog will be back soon,Kate too!
  • 1 0
 You can see Laurie Greenland's dented rear rim, that's probably the reason of his flat tire. Those Mavic wheels really suck, Payet's wheel also exploded during his race run and Laurie got a dnf in qualies for the same reason
  • 1 0
 There could be an entire blog called ‘Loic and Amaury on the podium’ (again)..
  • 1 0
 No doubt Loic deserved the victory, but It's a bit unfair for Troy...that's racing though
  • 1 0
 looked more like Lucas tasted rocks rather than dirt

