Photo Epic: Earth Day - A Tribute to the Landscapes We Enjoy on Two Wheels

Apr 22, 2020
by Nathan Hughes  

Images for Land of the Riding Fun - Bernardo Cruz and Steffi Marth in Japan article
EARTH DAY
A TRIBUTE TO THE LANDSCAPES WE ENJOY ON TWO WHEELS
Photography by Nathan Hughes, Matt Delorme, Andy Vathis, Ross Bell & Dave Trumpore



Earth Day 2020 and things are looking up. The planet now has a small break from our relentless activity and the chance to recuperate just slightly. Where we'll go from here remains to be seen, but surely there's no better time to appreciate and feel grateful for a world we hope to soon access and enjoy once again.

Please enjoy this gallery as a tribute to the many phenomenal landscapes Mother Nature has provided us. As two-wheelers, we have this gigantic playground to call our own and there's hope we can all work hard to respect and protect it. There'll be no tiny riders to complement the scenery in this gallery, just pure nature and a few of the non-human creatures we've encountered whilst shooting bikes; from Cairns to Zermatt and many spots in between.


bigquotesIt seems to me that the natural world is the greatest source of excitement; the greatest source of visual beauty, the greatest source of intellectual interest. It is the greatest source of so much that makes life worth living.Sir David Attenborough

Cotopaxi Ecuador.
Cotopaxi, Ecuador.

The view from the top of the mountain is breathtaking early in the morning.
Derby, Tasmania.

Craigieburn New Zealand
Craigieburn, New Zealand.

Chamonix France.
The land-before-time peaks of Chamonix, France.

Still mornings on Lake Rotorua as the sun begins to peak out through the clouds.
Still mornings on Lake Rotorua as the sun begins to peek out through the clouds.

It takes time for water to create a valley yet unfortunately we are running out of time before our planet gets past the point of no return. Think about steps we can take to care for our planet and practice a little Earth Day in our every day routines. Bikes are a pretty good solution here.
It takes time for water to create a valley, yet unfortunately we are running out of time before our planet gets past the point of no return. Think about steps we can take to care for our planet and practice a little Earth Day in our everyday routines. Bikes are a pretty good solution here.

Damaraland Nambia.
Damaraland, Nambia.

This spawned out salmon has reached the end of its life but it s life cycle has not ended. its offspring are buried in the gravel it will decompose and provide nutrients for the trees and plants that shelter smaller creatures that will eventually become food for it s offspring. Salmon are important to our forests our forests are where we are at home on our bikes. It is all connected. Washington State.
This spawned out salmon has reached the end of its life, but its life cycle has not ended. Its offspring are buried in the gravel, it will decompose, and provide nutrients for the trees and plants, that shelter smaller creatures, that will eventually become food for its offspring. Salmon are important to our forests, our forests are where we are at home on our bikes. It is all connected.

Southern Alps New Zealand
Southern Alps, New Zealand.

The Highlands combining beauty with gnar since 02.
Life and death, Fort William, Scotland, UK.

Zermatt Switzerland.
Zermatt, Switzerland.

Cliffs and waterfalls, Saalbach, Austria.

South Island New Zealand
South Island, New Zealand.

Revelstoke BC Canada.
Shepherd's delight in Retallack, BC, Canada.

It can take thousands of years for water to cut a tiny channel through stone. It s taken far less time for us to push this planet to the brink.
It can take thousands of years for water to cut a tiny channel through stone. It's taken far less time for us to push this planet to the brink.

Cattle grazing between the peaks of the Italian-Swiss border.
Cattle grazing between the peaks of the Italian-Swiss border.

Fort William Scotland.
Live stream, Fort William, Scotland.

Leogang s quintessential view.
Leogang's quintessential view.

Glen Feshie in the Cairngorms National Park Scotland.
Glen Feshie in the Cairngorms National Park, Scotland.

Bormio Italy.
After the storm on the Stelvio Pass, Bormio, Italy.

Sunset
Sunset gold at Stellenbosch, South Africa.

In this time of social distancing the planet is getting a little break from its inhabitants perhaps we can learn to be a little less impactful when we enjoy the outdoors after this time passes. Switzerland.
In this time of social distancing, the planet is getting a little break from its inhabitants, perhaps we can learn to be a little less impactful when we enjoy the outdoors after this time passes. Switzerland.

Lenzerheide Switzerland.
The only way is up. Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

The Andes along the Chile/Argentina border.

Somewhere in Switzerland.
Somewhere in Switzerland.

The inversion broke up just enough to let us peak down into Zermatt from the top of stage 3
Zermatt, Switzerland.

Unbelievable scenery and a summer weather extension here in the north of Wales.
Dinas Mawddy, Wales, UK.

Revelstoke BC Canada.
Crouching Porcupine, Hidden Bear at Retallack, BC, Canada.

Mont Blanc towering over the French mountain range leading into Les Gets.
Mont Blanc towering over the French mountain range leading into Les Gets.

The little things count too. Spring Trillium Washington State.
The little things count too. Spring Trillium, Washington State.

Today is a day to reflect on this little blue marble. Zermatt Switzerland
Today is a day to reflect on this little blue marble. Zermatt, Switzerland

Revelstoke BC Canada.
Quintessential BC trees, Revelstoke, Canada.

The Matterhorn, Switzerland.

Fort William Scotland.
Classic Highlands terrain en route to Fort William, Scotland.

Another beautiful end to a day of riding amazing trails in Les Orres.
Les Orres, France.

Chamonix France.
Mist-shrouded forest, Chamonix, France.

Glen Rosa on the Isle of Arran on the West Coast of Scotland.
Glen Rosa on the Isle of Arran on the West Coast of Scotland.

Somewhere Between France and Italy.

What a place
The Dolomites, Italy.

Queenstown New Zealand
Queenstown, New Zealand.

Fort William Scotland.
Bedraggled young stag, Fort William, Scotland.

A late-afternoon rain shower blanketing La Massana.
A late-afternoon rain shower blanketing La Massana.

It s not uncommon to run into some cloud cover near the top of the mountains in Madeira.
Madeira.

Mont Blanc France.
Mighty Mont Blanc and the Bossons Glacier, France.

The Enduro Wet Series continues with a massive storm overnight in Colombia.
Manizales, Colombia.

Layers of time. There are fossil records in those cliffs of all that came before us. John Day Oregon.
Layers of time. There are fossil records in those cliffs of all that came before us. John Day, Oregon.

The Alps - French/Italian border.

Anytime you can see the summit of Mont Blanc it is a nice day in the Alps. The first day of practice went off in perfect conditions but that might not be the case on race day.
Mont Blanc from the Italian side - La Thuile.

It s a masterpiece one we need to take care of. Looking into Italy from Switzerland.
It's a masterpiece, one we need to take care of. Looking into Italy from Switzerland.

More aspens in Aspen
Aspens in Aspen, USA.

Bald eagle overhead, Squamish, BC, Canada.

Glencoe at sunset just a few miles left before touching down at the legendary Fort.
Sunset in the Glencoe Pass, Scotland, UK.

Leogang, Austria.

Hoh River Olympic National Park Washington.
Hoh River, Olympic National Park, Washington.

Tomorrow it s on.
Marsupial on the loose in Cairns, Australia.

Rain fell on and off all day at times heavy so hopefully the dust will be dampened a bit before a few hundred riders come ripping through these trees.
Bariloche, Argentina.

EWS Round 2
Argentinean Patagonia.

East Burke, Vermont, USA.

Looking across to Caisteal Abhail from Goat Fell on the Isle of Arran Scotland.
Looking across to Caisteal Abhail from Goat Fell on the Isle of Arran, Scotland.

Plenty of clues first thing this morning as to the type of day it was going to be.
Early morning mists in the forested valley of La Bresse, France.

A classic look into the Scottish Highlands.
A classic look into the Scottish Highlands.

This way son
Zebra herd at the wildlife reserve outside Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Sauk River Darrington Washington
Sauk River, Darrington, Washington

A dramatic Stelvio Pass.
A dramatic Stelvio Pass.

Olympic Penninsula Washington.
Olympic Penninsula, Washington.

We only have one planet and there is no plan B So let s just take care of the planet we inhabit. Darrington Washington.
Darrington, Washington.

Zermatt Switzerland.
Zermatt, Switzerland.

Storms pass through Maribor leaving behind an epic show of colours.
Storms pass through Maribor leaving behind an epic show of colours.

Just a chunk of driftwood gently floating downstream...
Reptilian friend, Cairns, Australia.

The view from the start of the weekend s final stage is always next level here in Whistler.
Whistler.

Eastern Harvest
Burlington, Vermont, USA.

Receding glaciers are a true measure of how fast our world is warming. Beautiful powerful and slowly disappearing.
Receding glaciers are a true measure of how fast our world is warming. Beautiful, powerful, and slowly disappearing.

Mont Blanc France.
Light show over Mont Blanc, France.

Inverness Scotland.
Inverness, Scotland.

Well done Italy
Val di Sole, Italy.

Whitehorse Scotland.
We only have one planet and there is no plan B, So let’s just take care of the planet we inhabit.


Posted In:
Travel Photography


Must Read This Week
Review: YT's All-New Izzo Trail Bike
116609 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Red Bull District Ride Cancelled]
106418 views
Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?
82024 views
Hacks, Bodges & DIY Projects From the World Cup Pits
67364 views
Can You Guess These 10 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Pond Beaver 2020
61001 views
Tech Briefing: Bikes, Colourful Components, New Shoes & More - April 2020
60350 views
Review: RAAW Madonna V2 - Ready for the Apocalypse
59673 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: SRAM Mask Making Project]
59060 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 If only we could go out and travel to see these places.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010681
Mobile Version of Website