Photo Epic: Earth Day - A Tribute to the Landscapes We Enjoy on Two Wheels

Earth Day 2020 and things are looking up. The planet now has a small break from our relentless activity and the chance to recuperate just slightly. Where we'll go from here remains to be seen, but surely there's no better time to appreciate and feel grateful for a world we hope to soon access and enjoy once again.
Please enjoy this gallery as a tribute to the many phenomenal landscapes Mother Nature has provided us. As two-wheelers, we have this gigantic playground to call our own and there's hope we can all work hard to respect and protect it. There'll be no tiny riders to complement the scenery in this gallery, just pure nature and a few of the non-human creatures we've encountered whilst shooting bikes; from Cairns to Zermatt and many spots in between.
|It seems to me that the natural world is the greatest source of excitement; the greatest source of visual beauty, the greatest source of intellectual interest. It is the greatest source of so much that makes life worth living.—Sir David Attenborough
