Photo Epic: Earth Day - A Tribute to the Landscapes We Enjoy on Two Wheels

It seems to me that the natural world is the greatest source of excitement; the greatest source of visual beauty, the greatest source of intellectual interest. It is the greatest source of so much that makes life worth living. — Sir David Attenborough

Craigieburn, New Zealand.

The land-before-time peaks of Chamonix, France.

Still mornings on Lake Rotorua as the sun begins to peek out through the clouds.

It takes time for water to create a valley, yet unfortunately we are running out of time before our planet gets past the point of no return. Think about steps we can take to care for our planet and practice a little Earth Day in our everyday routines. Bikes are a pretty good solution here.

This spawned out salmon has reached the end of its life, but its life cycle has not ended. Its offspring are buried in the gravel, it will decompose, and provide nutrients for the trees and plants, that shelter smaller creatures, that will eventually become food for its offspring. Salmon are important to our forests, our forests are where we are at home on our bikes. It is all connected.

Southern Alps, New Zealand.

Life and death, Fort William, Scotland, UK.

Cliffs and waterfalls, Saalbach, Austria.

South Island, New Zealand.

Shepherd's delight in Retallack, BC, Canada.

It can take thousands of years for water to cut a tiny channel through stone. It's taken far less time for us to push this planet to the brink.

Cattle grazing between the peaks of the Italian-Swiss border.

Live stream, Fort William, Scotland.

Leogang's quintessential view.

Glen Feshie in the Cairngorms National Park, Scotland.

After the storm on the Stelvio Pass, Bormio, Italy.

Sunset gold at Stellenbosch, South Africa.

In this time of social distancing, the planet is getting a little break from its inhabitants, perhaps we can learn to be a little less impactful when we enjoy the outdoors after this time passes. Switzerland.

The only way is up. Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

The Andes along the Chile/Argentina border.

Somewhere in Switzerland.

Dinas Mawddy, Wales, UK.

Crouching Porcupine, Hidden Bear at Retallack, BC, Canada.

Mont Blanc towering over the French mountain range leading into Les Gets.

The little things count too. Spring Trillium, Washington State.

Today is a day to reflect on this little blue marble. Zermatt, Switzerland

Quintessential BC trees, Revelstoke, Canada.

The Matterhorn, Switzerland.

Classic Highlands terrain en route to Fort William, Scotland.

Les Orres, France.

Glen Rosa on the Isle of Arran on the West Coast of Scotland.

Somewhere Between France and Italy.

The Dolomites, Italy.

Queenstown, New Zealand.

Bedraggled young stag, Fort William, Scotland.

A late-afternoon rain shower blanketing La Massana.

Mighty Mont Blanc and the Bossons Glacier, France.

Layers of time. There are fossil records in those cliffs of all that came before us. John Day, Oregon.

The Alps - French/Italian border.

Mont Blanc from the Italian side - La Thuile.

It's a masterpiece, one we need to take care of. Looking into Italy from Switzerland.

Aspens in Aspen, USA.

Bald eagle overhead, Squamish, BC, Canada.

Sunset in the Glencoe Pass, Scotland, UK.

Hoh River, Olympic National Park, Washington.

Marsupial on the loose in Cairns, Australia.

Argentinean Patagonia.

East Burke, Vermont, USA.

Looking across to Caisteal Abhail from Goat Fell on the Isle of Arran, Scotland.

Early morning mists in the forested valley of La Bresse, France.

A classic look into the Scottish Highlands.

Zebra herd at the wildlife reserve outside Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Sauk River, Darrington, Washington

A dramatic Stelvio Pass.

Olympic Penninsula, Washington.

Storms pass through Maribor leaving behind an epic show of colours.

Reptilian friend, Cairns, Australia.

Receding glaciers are a true measure of how fast our world is warming. Beautiful, powerful, and slowly disappearing.

Light show over Mont Blanc, France.

Val di Sole, Italy.

We only have one planet and there is no plan B, So let’s just take care of the planet we inhabit.

Earth Day 2020 and things are looking up. The planet now has a small break from our relentless activity and the chance to recuperate just slightly. Where we'll go from here remains to be seen, but surely there's no better time to appreciate and feel grateful for a world we hope to soon access and enjoy once again.Please enjoy this gallery as a tribute to the many phenomenal landscapes Mother Nature has provided us. As two-wheelers, we have this gigantic playground to call our own and there's hope we can all work hard to respect and protect it. There'll be no tiny riders to complement the scenery in this gallery, just pure nature and a few of the non-human creatures we've encountered whilst shooting bikes; from Cairns to Zermatt and many spots in between.