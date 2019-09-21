Photo Epic: Race Day - EWS Zermatt 2019

We had to stop at the top of stage five to listen to these two.

Race day here in Zermatt.

A sweet victory in the making.

Under pressure. This one was destined to be brutal.

Final checks on Katy Winton's steed.

Tools of the trade.

Apparently, these win medals.

All chill before the big day.

Things are about to get hectic.

Keeping the mood casual on the way to the first stage of the day.

One rider drops in on the first stage as two others head up the road to the start.

While the sprint at the top of stage one was a sufferfest, at least the view was pleasant.

A beautiful day n the Swiss Alps for a bike race.

Martin Maes under the Matterhorn on stage four.

Ines Thoma on her way to 4th place here in Zermatt.

Noga Korem ripped a derailleur off on stage one and that was the end of her hopes for a good result today. She can, however, celebrate finishing the year 2nd in the overall points.

Antoine Vidal with the win in U21.

Shawn Neer ran in the top 5 until the final stage of the day. Crashes eventually pushed him back to 11th

Jesse Melamed was in the mix all day, ending up 7th.

The man on a mission. Sam Hill.

The end to a frustrating season for Katy Winton who can now set her sights on a brighter 2020.

The observatory looms in the background just above the top of stage four.

Everywhere you look, there it is. According to Wikipedia , the first ascent of the Matterhorn was in 1865, starting in Zermatt. It ended tragically.

Raphaela Richter once again on the podium in 3rd. Let's hope she does a few more races next season.

Youn Deniaud found some late-season form to take 6th on the day.

ALN was flying today and definitely gave Isabeau a run for it on a few stages.

Isabeau Courdurier on roots and en route to winning stage two.

Stage one was brutal right out of the box. Theo Gally puts the power down.

Anita Gehrig would take 5th on home soil.

Kevin Miquel took 4th for the round and 3rd in the overall.

Top ten for Dimitri Tordo.

Richie Rude started the day slowly but turned it over in the final two stages to take 2nd on the day. He also ends the season with the most stage wins of any riders despite missing the first three rounds.

Florian Nicolai struggled to run up front and as a result, his hopes of a world title were dashed,

Rae Morrison drifting around the final corner of the 2019 season.

Happy to be back where he left off, Martin Maes was dominant once again today.

It's never easy out there.

Bex Bararona takes a moment at the finish line.

ALN grimaces after what may have been the toughest day of the season.

Isabeau doing it for Chad from Intense who played a big role in helping to develop the bike she won on today.

Post race hydration, Swiss style.

Sam Hill chugs a cold one at the finish.

Isabeau Courdurier, ALN, and Raphaela Richter, your Zermatt winners.

Matin Maes, Sam Hill, and Richie Rude, your Zermatt winners.

Lucy Schick, Leah Maunsell, and not pictured, Fenella Harris. U21 women overall winners.

Antoine Vidal, Brady Stone, and Tiago Ladeira. Top three for the EWS U21 men overall.

The top three women in the Series standings - Isabeau Courdurier, Noga Korem, and Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau.

Florian Nicolai and Kevin Miquel help Sam Hill get the party started as the fastest three men in the EWS.

Isabeau Courdurier had the perfect golden season winning all eight rounds along with the overall title.

Enduro World Series Champ three years in a row, Sam Hill

So long EWS 2019. It's been an amazing year.

Here we are, the final race and the final day of the 2019 Enduro World Series. For every year prior, this day has taken place on the shores of the Mediterranean in Finale Ligure, but this year, we see the champions crowned under the Matterhorn towering high above Zermatt, Switzerland. A truly iconic spot. Fitting for what has been an incredibly unique season. With a pre-season injury to Cecile Ravanel and late-season injury to Eddie Masters taking their toll on top riders in both fields and the shakeup of points caused by the absence of Martin Maes and return of Richie Rude to dominance, it has been a wild ride to get here.Isabeau Courdurier has had a perfect season thus far, and with the absence of Cecile, her main rival has become Noga Korem. While Isabeau has the series locked down, she will certainly have to dig deep to fight a charging Noga Korem who is surely hungrier than ever for her first-ever win. In the men's race, things are far from straight forward. As the day started, Florian Nicolai held a slim advantage over Sam Hill. It was so close that any mistake by either of the two on any of the days five rough and long stages would spell game over for their championship hopes. Add to the mix the wildcards of Richie Rude and Martin Maes, the two most dominant riders not in contention for the title and the fight between Nicolai and Hill is even more interesting. With Sam Hill nor Florian Nicolai winning a race this season, the big question as they took to the start was who would rise to the occasion and perform when the pressure was on with world titles on the line.By the midpoint of the day, Isabeau would pull out a strong lead of nearly 30 seconds with Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau in 2nd and then Ines Thoma in 3rd. Sadly, Noga Korem would rip her derailleur out on stage one and lose an unrecoverable amount of time. For the men, it was all about Sam Hill stamping his authority on the Swiss mountainside and making everyone else chase. With two stages to go, he would hold a four-second lead over Martin Maes and Kevin Miquel, who was then closely followed by teammates Shawn Beer and Richie Rude. With Florian Nicolai 20 seconds back in 7th, his grip on the points lead was in serious jeopardy.After the final two stages were done and dusted, Isabeau Courdurier would complete her perfect season - eight straight wins followed by ALN in 2nd and then Raphaela Richter in 3rd. In the overall, it would be Isabeau on top with Noga Korem second and Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau in 3rd. For the men, Martin Maes would mount a charge on the final two stages to win his 4th event of the year while Sam Hill slipped to 2nd and Richie Rude muscled his way past Kevin Miquel for 3rd. Florian Nicolai would finish 5th and in the process, watch his championship hopes slip away. For the 3rd year in a row, Sam Hill ends the EWS season as champion and in that, becomes the first person ever to win three EWS titles. Nicolai would end up 2nd with Kevin Miquel in 3rd. New this year is an award for most stages won throughout the season with that designation going to Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude.What a season and we can't wait to do it all again next year in 2020.