Photo Epic: EWS Sugarloaf 2022

Views from the top of Stage 3

A whole lot more chair lifts this weekend than last...

Things got off to a bit of a wet start

Spikes were a thing for many riders this week, even come race day to battle the fresh cut trails

Moody and muddy was the vibe to kick off practice after two straight days of rain

Greg Callaghan in conditions far from what would be faced on race day

Loam showers

Splash

Lots of fresh loam out there once the sun had its way with all the mud

A game of millimeters in the Maine woods

7th for Raphaela Richter

Jesse turned around a disastrous race that at one point saw him almost 26 seconds behind the leaders

Seth Sherlock amongst some tight trees on Stage 2

Matt Walker losing the lead and a battle with this tree on stage 2

Bex Baraona charging to her third podium finish this season with another 2nd place

A best ever result and just 5 seconds off the podium for Gloria Scarsi

Only tiny trees to navigate for Morgane Charre on Stage 3

A long way down from the top of stage 3

Dimitri Tordo on Stage 4

A reminder that these trails are used for skiing 5 months a year

Sticking a tube in to try and salvage the day for Jack as the #1 plate slips away

Not one, but two rear punctures would spell disaster for Jack Moir on Sunday

Another win and a strong lead in the overall for Isabeau Courdurier with just two rounds to go

Ella Conolly back on the podium

Isabeau Courdurier back to her winning ways

Noga Korem looking smooth before a weekend ender

A rough day for Noga Korem, but thankfully nothing broken and she will be back at it in no time

Jack Moir during Friday's training

Dropping in from the peak on Stage 3

Full gas from Jesse Melamed on stage 5

Richie Rude crushed all on stage 3 by 15 seconds, but a crash one stage later would leave him injured and barely able to ride

Lots of threading the needle here in Maine

Alex Storr ran in the top 10 for the first half of the day before some ig crashes pushed him back to 22nd.

Unfortunately Jack Menzies had to pull out of the race part way through Sunday. We hope it's nothing serious and that the young Canadian will be able to line up in Switzerland next month

It all came undone for Remi Gauvin again on stage 2

Morgane Charre with a rough go at the tight stage 2 that would set her back into 8th

A few crashes, a flat, and a broken brake lever for Jill Kintner

Alex Rudeau just off the podium in 4th

Slawomir Lukasik navigating the rocks on his way to another strong finish in 6th

Cody Kelley with some style on Stage 6

Innes Graham also with some style on Stage 6

Iago Garay

Florencia Espineira in 10th

Andreanne Lanthier Nadeau back between the tape after illness forced her to sit out last weeks race in Vermont

Loose as out in the open on Stage 3

The only way to ride the now blown out fresh cut trails at Sugarloaf

Christian Textor eyes closed and smashing rocks

Eddie Masters just off the pace but of the leaders but 5th on the day

McKay Vezina and the abundant slippery rocks

Melanie Pugin came out swinging during Saturday's pro stage but would have a huge crash to start the day on Sunday

Back on the hunt and 10th for Sam Hill on the rowdy natural trails of Sugarloaf, Maine

Richie Rude one again in a tight battle with Jesse Melamed this weekend

Cole Lucas keeping it consistent in the top 10 once again

What a breakthrough result for Frenchman Irenee Menjou who would finish a career-best 7th at Sugarloaf

Colton Peterson waving the flag for the USA into 9th

Rae Morrison with another top 10

12th for Miranda Miller in Maine

McKay Vezina getting loose on Stage 3

Pro Stage winner Matt Walker would cling onto 3rd when the dust and mud settled on Sunday

Youn Deniaud was running in 2nd with two stages to go before a puncture pushed him down to 39th

Not many riders escaped this weekend without a few scrapes and bruises

Bex Baraona in a moment of disbelief after taking 2nd, and her third podium of the season

Martin Maes and that look when you realize you just missed out on your first win of the season

Sportsmanship

All smiles for Isabeau

Isabeau Courdurier, Bex Baraona, and Ella Conolly celebrate on the podium

Familiar faces on the box, Jesse Melamed, Martin Maes, Matt Walker

Canada reigns supreme in this North American battle taking 2-3 for the elite men

What an end to a three-week block of racing in the USA and Canada

There were twists, turns and high drama in Sugarloaf as a revitalized Isabeau Courdurier extended her lead in the 2022 Enduro World Series with a faultless technical display to take the win at the sixth round here in the US state of Maine. While Canada’s Jesse Melamed did the same, riding to another victory after his closest rivals - the USA’s Richie Rude and Jack Moir struggled with crashes and mechanicals.Courdurier, who struggled through the first two of three back-to-back rounds in Canada and the USA, found her form and fitness again here in Sugarloaf storming to victory on the tricky roots and rocks of the brand-new venue. The 28-year-old struck first on the Pro Stage on Saturday and then again on Stage 2 to start off Sunday morning. In fact she didn’t drop out of the top four on a day she capped off with victory on the final of six stages.In the end it was Britain’s Rebecca Baraona who would take second after a win on Stage 3, while fellow Brit Ella Conolly took third after a win on the penultimate stage of the day. The UK’s Harriet Harnden missed the chance to make round six three wins in a row after an arm injury flared up and prevented her from starting.Courdurier will go into the final block of two European races with a 295-point lead over France’s Morgane Charre with Bex Baraona in third.In the men’s race it looked like last week’s winner, Richie Rude might cruise to victory on home soil again until disaster struck for the American with crashes on the highly-technical stages 4 & 5, the second of which injured his shoulder. Rude had won Stage 3 by some 14 seconds to take a lead of more than 21 seconds into the second half of the race. But it wasn’t to be after Rude washed his front wheel out on stage 4 and then damaged his shoulder while crashing into a tree on stage 5, losing swathes of time in the process.2021 series champ Jack Moir also looked like he might give Melamed a run for his money but a puncture and a damaged rear wheel on the rocky start of Stage 3 quashed his day’s ambitions, costing him some 10 minutes. Adding insult to injury he would puncture again on Stage 4 to finish well down the order.It was Martin Maes who came closest to the Melamed in the end, just 3.66s back after nearly 27 minutes of racing, with Saturday's Pro Stage winner Matt Walker in third. Melamed will don the yellow plate of series leader at the seventh round of the EWS in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana in mid-September. Rude trails Melamed now by 450 points and Maes is in third. 2021 champ Moir is left with a mountain to climb after dropping to eighth after finishing the day in 107th.All eyes will now switch to the final block of racing in Europe with two more rounds in Crans Montana, Switzerland and Loudenvielle in France. Additionally, the all-important selection for the Trophy of Nations teams will be on the riders' minds over the next few weeks as national, industry and privateer line-ups are soon to be announced for the showdown in Finale Ligure, Italy.