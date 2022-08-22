Photo Epic: Fest Sessions Polska

Aug 22, 2022
by festseries  
Fraser Britton Photography
Enjoy the madness!

Despite gathering the world's best new age freeriders, Fest Sessions Polska was a homies jam in the middle of nowhere. As Kudowa-Zdrój, Poland may not ring a bell when you think about Europe - for some, like Chelsea L. Kimball, it was the first spot to visit on the old continent. And a perfect one if you like sending it huge on your bike! The host - Szymon Godziek, built his dream track with the hands of Nico Vink, Aloise D'adamo and Marcin Rot, and the rest is history.

As with any other big jump event, this one also was run by the wind forecast. You better get your camera gear ready when you see a motivated crew waking up before sunrise to ride jumps like these. So we did, with Hanna Retz, Bartek Woliński, Fraser Britton, Heloise Lamberti and Mateusz Szachowski behind the still images.

If you slept under a rock or just digging in the woods, here is a link to the article where all these images came to live as one hell of an edit! Cheers to adidas Five Ten, NS Bikes and Red Bull for helping us out!

Hanna Retz Photograhpy
Hanna Retz Photograhpy
The balance between cinematic sends and rowdy train action kept us alive throughout the week. Hodgy is on the left with a big line spin and CDog with his classic nac variation.

Hanna Retz Photograhpy
Let's begin at the top of the double freestyle line. Fun fact: starting tower was in Czech Republic, while the last jump was back in Poland. William Robert and Red Belge

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Bartek Woli ski Photography
Going solo or as a train is all up to you. Just keep it fun! Max Kruse and Vero, Robin and Vinny

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Build it and shred it - tree tap by Aloise D'adamo

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Bartek Woli ski Photography
Going up for a lap in style with Szymon Godziek and Daniel Ruso

Bartek Woli ski Photography
As you could spot on the video, the tree jump was not the first feature, yet it brought so many bangers, we are happy the crew decided not to lit it on fire, as a few recommended. Reed Boggs.

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Hanna Retz Photograhpy
Szymon Godziek and Marcin Rot show you its angles.

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Keeping dirty things wet before the fun is always a good idea. Maciej Świerz

Hanna Retz Photograhpy
Hanna Retz Photograhpy
So, let's have some fun! Vero Sandler & William Robert

Hanna Retz Photograhpy
CDog mixing it up to show you how lines crossed on the freestyle route

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Bartek Woli ski Photography
Gemma on the tree huck with Nicholi following down the line with a flip over a freestyle's line huge step down

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Straight to the "classic" DH bike move from Rogatkin

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Bartek Woli ski Photography
Robin was all out through the week, simply cruising the line like it was a blue flow line

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Sergio Layos on big bikes? Thank you, dear lord, for that!

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Bartek Woli ski Photography
Raoul Schneeberger got a lot of airtime to use this week, while

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Daniel Ruso of Ruso Bros team may have only been with us for a few days, but he left a mark for sure!

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Bartek Woli ski Photography
Vinny and Vero kept steezing the runs as the boys picked their jaws from the ground.

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Just a perfect moment to introduce you to the freeride line!

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Bartek Woli ski Photography
Freeride line at Fest is always on another level

Hanna Retz Photograhpy
Elias Ruso explains the on-off feature before the biggest step-down hip of the course

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Bartek Woli ski Photography
Let's go for a hip step-down sesh with Max Kruse

Hanna Retz Photograhpy
Eliott Laporte keeping Red camera fans full with ease

Mateusz Szachowski szachimat
Mateusz Szachowski szachimat
And it kept on giving

Mateusz Szachowski szachimat
You may think that sundown means the end of the story....

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Bartek Woli ski Photography
Yet, the Fest dogs told us to unleash the big hip with Nico Vink

Bartek Woli ski Photography
Really big one.

Hanna Retz Photograhpy
Bartek Woli ski Photography
And just like that last riff in the song, we get to the afterbangs

WolisPhoto - Bartek Woli ski
See ya at Huckfest!


