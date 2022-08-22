Photo Epic: Fest Sessions Polska

Enjoy the madness!

Fest Sessions Polska

Hanna Retz, Bartek Woliński, Fraser Britton, Heloise Lamberti and Mateusz Szachowski behind the still images.

The balance between cinematic sends and rowdy train action kept us alive throughout the week. Hodgy is on the left with a big line spin and CDog with his classic nac variation.

Let's begin at the top of the double freestyle line. Fun fact: starting tower was in Czech Republic, while the last jump was back in Poland. William Robert and Red Belge

Going solo or as a train is all up to you. Just keep it fun! Max Kruse and Vero, Robin and Vinny

Build it and shred it - tree tap by Aloise D'adamo

Going up for a lap in style with Szymon Godziek and Daniel Ruso

As you could spot on the video, the tree jump was not the first feature, yet it brought so many bangers, we are happy the crew decided not to lit it on fire, as a few recommended. Reed Boggs.

Szymon Godziek and Marcin Rot show you its angles.

Keeping dirty things wet before the fun is always a good idea. Maciej Świerz

So, let's have some fun! Vero Sandler & William Robert

CDog mixing it up to show you how lines crossed on the freestyle route

Gemma on the tree huck with Nicholi following down the line with a flip over a freestyle's line huge step down

Straight to the "classic" DH bike move from Rogatkin

Robin was all out through the week, simply cruising the line like it was a blue flow line

Sergio Layos on big bikes? Thank you, dear lord, for that!

Raoul Schneeberger got a lot of airtime to use this week, while

Daniel Ruso of Ruso Bros team may have only been with us for a few days, but he left a mark for sure!

Vinny and Vero kept steezing the runs as the boys picked their jaws from the ground.

Just a perfect moment to introduce you to the freeride line!

Freeride line at Fest is always on another level

Elias Ruso explains the on-off feature before the biggest step-down hip of the course

Let's go for a hip step-down sesh with Max Kruse

Eliott Laporte keeping Red camera fans full with ease

And it kept on giving

You may think that sundown means the end of the story....

Yet, the Fest dogs told us to unleash the big hip with Nico Vink

Really big one.

And just like that last riff in the song, we get to the afterbangs

See ya at Huckfest!