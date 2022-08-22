Photo Epic: Fest Sessions Polska

Despite gathering the world's best new age freeriders, Fest Sessions Polska
was a homies jam in the middle of nowhere. As Kudowa-Zdrój, Poland may not ring a bell when you think about Europe - for some, like Chelsea L. Kimball, it was the first spot to visit on the old continent. And a perfect one if you like sending it huge on your bike! The host - Szymon Godziek, built his dream track with the hands of Nico Vink, Aloise D'adamo and Marcin Rot, and the rest is history.
As with any other big jump event, this one also was run by the wind forecast. You better get your camera gear ready when you see a motivated crew waking up before sunrise to ride jumps like these. So we did, with Hanna Retz, Bartek Woliński, Fraser Britton, Heloise Lamberti and Mateusz Szachowski behind the still images.
If you slept under a rock or just digging in the woods, here is a link
to the article where all these images came to live as one hell of an edit! Cheers to adidas Five Ten, NS Bikes and Red Bull for helping us out!
The balance between cinematic sends and rowdy train action kept us alive throughout the week. Hodgy is on the left with a big line spin and CDog with his classic nac variation.
Going solo or as a train is all up to you. Just keep it fun! Max Kruse and Vero, Robin and Vinny
Going up for a lap in style with Szymon Godziek and Daniel Ruso
Szymon Godziek and Marcin Rot show you its angles.
So, let's have some fun! Vero Sandler & William Robert
Gemma on the tree huck with Nicholi following down the line with a flip over a freestyle's line huge step down
Robin was all out through the week, simply cruising the line like it was a blue flow line
Raoul Schneeberger got a lot of airtime to use this week, while
Vinny and Vero kept steezing the runs as the boys picked their jaws from the ground.
Freeride line at Fest is always on another level
Let's go for a hip step-down sesh with Max Kruse
And it kept on giving
Yet, the Fest dogs told us to unleash the big hip with Nico Vink
And just like that last riff in the song, we get to the afterbangs
