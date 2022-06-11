Photo Epic: Finals - Leogang World Cup DH 2022

Marine Cabirou getting the body and mind prepped for a big day on the mountain and unfortunately one that would not go her way.

No rain, That'll do, pig.

About the most paintwork we've seen all week.

Goldstone in rider witness protection.

Lachlan Stevens-McNab launching into third place in junior men.

Junior series leader, Gracey Hemstreet, took third in the drying mud.

Phoebe Gale returns to the top spot in junior women.

Jordan Williams makes it two for two here at round three.

Jenna Hastings takes her first World Cup podium.

Williams takes the top spot in junior men followed by Jackson Goldstone and Lachlan Stevens-McNab.

Junior womens victors; Gale, Hastings & Hemstreet.

Austrian dirt well on its way from molten to tacky.

Mathilde Bernard scored a seventh place on this ruined track.

Monika Hrastnik was another to go down, but still managed to salvage a podium finish.

It's not every day an unknown rider in a national jersey lands on the podium, but the top pros had to make some room for Louise Anna-Ferguson today.

Mille Johnset entering the off camber rut zone, its best shape since track walk.

Myriam Nicole still clawed her way back to second despite a crash.

After a barn-burner in Fort William, Leogang was not the one for Nina.

Eleonora Farina jumping into third.

Ride of the weekend from Louise Ferguson?

Vali Holl absolutely devastated after a crash had her out of contention on home soil.

Crashing out again at her home race, gutted isn't even the word.

Queen of the mountain flying high.

Camille Balanche stops the clock a massive 11 seconds up on her competition.

Another World Cup win to add to Camille Balanche's repertoire.

Balanche has this track figured out completing the hat-trick today.

Camille Balanche takes the spoils in front of Nicole, Farina, Ferguson and Hrastnik.

Camille Balanche gets to spray that winner’s champagne once again.

Charlie Hatton charging for his best ever finish, shortly behind Atherton team mate, Kolb.

Signature x-rated style from Frixtalon.

Style king Kade Edwards had a few bobbles yet remained in the top 20.

Just outside the top 10 for Dylan Levesque.

Luca Shaw takes the final spot in the top 10.

Aaron Gwin is back in the mix. A couple of 11th's makes for a good week in Leogang.

Showboating and top tens for Dakotah Norton.

Did Kolb score A: Top Austrian, B: First podium, C: Career best result or D: All of the above?

The loudest cheer of the day went to this man, Andreas Kolb taking a popular podium on home soil.

So close yet so far for Loris Vergier wih 7th place.

Fourth for Amaury Pierron after coming down fastest with only a few riders to go.

Greg Minnaar was on a heater until he pushed just a little too hard midway down the track.

Angel Saurez 1.5 seconds off the win in 3rd.

Danny Hart agonisingly close to that first win since joining Cube.

No cigar this time for Thibaut Daprela with a crash spoiling an otherwise great run.

Matt Walker backs up his season overall from 2 seasons ago with his inaugural win.

Walker lunges for the line.

Walker knew he's laid down a good run... Little did he know just how good it would turn out to be.

Finn was firing on a cylinders, right back where he left off, but it wasn't meant to be in the treacherous conditions. He'd land just off the podium.

So close once again for the young Canadian.

Benoit Coulanges could all but taste victory today. The splits were green until disaster struck late in his run, robbing him once again.

The moment Matt Walker new he bagged the win. A true nail biter of a race as the men's field counted down.

The wait for that illusive first World Cup win goes on for Benouit Coulanges. So close yet so far.

Walker consoles last man down the mountain on his woods wipe out.

Your Men's Elite podium - 1st Matt Walker, 2nd Danny Hart, 3rd Angel Suarez, 4th Amaury Pierron, and 5th Andreas Kolb

Only champagne showers in the forecast for Matt Walker.

Fine times sure were had here in Austria. Lenzerheide here we come.

The clouds finally parted in Leogang, but that didn't mean any reduction in drama once the racing action got underway. Juniors kicked off proceedings with Phoebe Gale and Jordan Williams taking home top honours in their respective categories. This track required a calm head, especially given the drying conditions... Step up Camille Balanche, the master of intelligent racecraft.It wasn't really a surprise to see Camille win given she's done the exact same in the two years prior in similarly slick and chaotic conditions, but the margin in which she took the top spot was huge, a monstrous 11 seconds over Myriam Nicole who did well to salvage second after a crash. Several of her competitors overstepped the mark and ended their race in the dirt. Eleonora Farina picked up another strong podium finish in front of first-time World Cup qualifier Louise Ferguson who may well have had the ride of the weekend into 4th, just ahead of Monika Hrastnik.The men's race was a little smoother, but wasn't without its fair share of crashes and carnage. The race built steadily with plenty of green lights and fresh faces on the hot seat. Towards the sharp end of the race, it was Angel Suarez who sat nervously gazing back up the track until Danny Hart slotted in front, before he was then pipped immediately by ex-teammate and compatriot Matt Walker. Finn Iles had a scruffy run and couldn't come close which then set up a showdown between Benoit Coulanges and Matt Walker for their debut win. Coulanges has been a consistent figure at the front of the field for a few years now, but unfortunately for him his wait to win stretches on after crashing whilst up at the splits. That little slip-up ensured Matt Walker's brutal time in the hot seat came to an end in the best possible way for the young Brit, clinching his very first elite World Cup win.