Photo Epic: Finals - Leogang World Cup DH 2022

The clouds finally parted in Leogang, but that didn't mean any reduction in drama once the racing action got underway. Juniors kicked off proceedings with Phoebe Gale and Jordan Williams taking home top honours in their respective categories. This track required a calm head, especially given the drying conditions... Step up Camille Balanche, the master of intelligent racecraft.
It wasn't really a surprise to see Camille win given she's done the exact same in the two years prior in similarly slick and chaotic conditions, but the margin in which she took the top spot was huge, a monstrous 11 seconds over Myriam Nicole who did well to salvage second after a crash. Several of her competitors overstepped the mark and ended their race in the dirt. Eleonora Farina picked up another strong podium finish in front of first-time World Cup qualifier Louise Ferguson who may well have had the ride of the weekend into 4th, just ahead of Monika Hrastnik.
The men's race was a little smoother, but wasn't without its fair share of crashes and carnage. The race built steadily with plenty of green lights and fresh faces on the hot seat. Towards the sharp end of the race, it was Angel Suarez who sat nervously gazing back up the track until Danny Hart slotted in front, before he was then pipped immediately by ex-teammate and compatriot Matt Walker. Finn Iles had a scruffy run and couldn't come close which then set up a showdown between Benoit Coulanges and Matt Walker for their debut win. Coulanges has been a consistent figure at the front of the field for a few years now, but unfortunately for him his wait to win stretches on after crashing whilst up at the splits. That little slip-up ensured Matt Walker's brutal time in the hot seat came to an end in the best possible way for the young Brit, clinching his very first elite World Cup win.
