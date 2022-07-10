Finals Photo Epic: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

Jul 10, 2022
by Nathan Hughes  


TITLE
Photo Epic
FINALS
2022 - World Cup 4 - Lenzerheide - Switzerland
Words & Photography by Ross Bell and Nathan Hughes


Lenzerheide may not be the most technical track on the calendar nor is it the steepest, but as we've seen so often before when it comes to race day it delivers the goods with some of the tightest and often sketchiest racing we see all year. In the morning it was Gracey Hemstreet and Jackson Goldstone who took the honours in the junior categories respectively.

The women's race had plenty of intrigue with Rachel Atherton marking her return to World Cup racing with a 6th place finish, in front of her on the final podium place was Vali Holl who unfortunately had a crash in the new woods after a second place top split. Monika Hrastnik and Eleonora Farina both had great rides into 4th and 3rd whilst the last rider down and Swiss hope, Camille Balanche, was unable to back up her fastest qualifier. Myriam Nicole had a run that was not only clean and concise but blindingly fast too, wholly deserving of that win.

In the men's race there were some crashes that really shaped the podium positions, namely Angel Suarez and Dakotah Norton who were both caught out by the loose conditions up on track whilst on great runs. Finn Iles endured a lengthy wait in the hot seat and that first win almost looked on the cards until last man down, Amaury Pierron, decided otherwise with yet another storming run. Greg Minnaar climbed up the rankings after qualifying and took third, Andreas Kolb was in 4th with back-to-back podiums and Benoit Coulanges in 5th.


The Swiss weather Gods saved the best for last.
One heck of a big day ahead for this man. Dakotah Norton qualifying in second and after almost missing out on a contract for the 2022 season.
Lenzerheide bites back.
Golden boy Goldstone swiped back at rival Williams to make it 2 each of the 4 World Cups so far.
Jackson Goldstone used his early morning practice runs to good effect.
Fastest qualifier Jordan Williams had to settle for third place today.
Gracey Hemstreet takes her third win of the season.
British talent Phoebe Gale missed out on the W by just just under 2 seconds.
Jenna Hastings slotted into third taking the final podium position in the juniors girls.
Another podium for Lachlan Stevens-McNab in junior men.
Fastest junior men; Goldstone, Stevens-McNab & Williams.

Gracey Hemstreet takes the win infront of Phoebe Gale and Jenna Hastings.
Anna Newkirk takes the final spot in the top 10.
Myriam Nicole dialling in her lines on her final practice runs.
Nicole starting the day looking formidable and she would have the last word too.
Veronika Widmann had a strong showing here in Switzerland with a 7th place.
8th place for Mille Johnset.
Rachel Atherton back between the World Cup race tapes.
Awesome to have Rachel back in then mix and so very close to a podium after multiple years away.
Style speed and another tumble for H ll still chasing another win after Snowshoe last season.
Ele Farina is showing some amazing consistency this season, 3rd place for the Italian.

Farina bouldering over the line for thrid.
The strongest ride we ve seen from Monika Hrastnik in a while. A great ride from the Slovenian who ended up 4th.
Camille Balanche couldn t backup her fastest qualifying time and slipped behind Myriam Nicole and into second.
Not quite the win infront of the home crowd but second place is another geat result in terms of the overall.
Camille Balanche gave her all for team Switzerland.
Myriam flying straight as an arrow into the top spot for her first win of the season.
High fives all round after that blinder of a run from Myriam Nicole.
Camille Balanche congratulates Myriam Nicole. It looks set to be a season long battle between these two.
Nicole Balanche Farina Hrastnik and Holl doing the business here in Switzerland.
It s back to back Lenzerheide victories for Myriam.
Blue skies and plain sailing all day after a chilly start under the shadow of the Rothorn mountain.
Gwin is building momentum and the likely fast dry action of Andorra might just suit him.
Another great ride for Charlie Hatton who picks up his second top 10 this season.
Matt Walker had to settle just off the podium today in 6th.
Walker still hounding a second win after Leogang glory.
Benoit Coulanges continuing to go quietly about his business and picking up another podium.
Kolb is on quite the roll. He and Hatton are taking 2022 by storm.
Andreas Kolb is on quite the roll. He and teammate, Hatton, are taking 2022 by storm.

Andreas Kolb has a taste for the podium now after taking his maiden podium last time out in Leogang. 4th place today.
Back to back podiums for Andreas Kolb this time one better in 4th.
Goat incoming.
Rainbow stripes clearly immune to unlucky number plates.
What was that you didn t expect Greg to podium Embarassing.
You didn't expect Greg to podium? Well that's embarrassing.

Finn Iles rode like a man possessed on a bike under-wraps.
Loris Vergier matching his number board in 8th.
Loris and Loic break down the a fine match here in the Swiss Alps.
Showboating style every day and second in qualies Dakotah Norton is a joy to watch right now.
When it s all gone wrong on the hill Kade Edwards and Dak Norton are your guys.
What a huge shame for Norton but then there s always next time for the American all-star.
Does Amaury Pierron winning World Cups get old Watch his runs and you will know it does not. Today was another tour de force.
Clock check for last man down the mountain.
Green with 1.4 to spare for the wild Frenchman.
Amaury Pierron is certainly hungry for it this year.
Amaury takes win number 3 out of 4 for 2022 so far.
Win number 3 for 2022 so far, will Pierron simply steamroll his way to the overall now?

One lifers... for life.
Another step towards legend status as if Amaury didn t have that already.
Your top 5 elite men. 1st Amaury Pierron 2nd Finn Iles 3rd Greg Minnaar 4th Andreas Kolb 5th Benoit Coulanges.
Amaury Pierron is beginning to look unstoppable in 2022.
