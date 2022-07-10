Finals Photo Epic: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

Lenzerheide may not be the most technical track on the calendar nor is it the steepest, but as we've seen so often before when it comes to race day it delivers the goods with some of the tightest and often sketchiest racing we see all year. In the morning it was Gracey Hemstreet and Jackson Goldstone who took the honours in the junior categories respectively.
The women's race had plenty of intrigue with Rachel Atherton marking her return to World Cup racing with a 6th place finish, in front of her on the final podium place was Vali Holl who unfortunately had a crash in the new woods after a second place top split. Monika Hrastnik and Eleonora Farina both had great rides into 4th and 3rd whilst the last rider down and Swiss hope, Camille Balanche, was unable to back up her fastest qualifier. Myriam Nicole had a run that was not only clean and concise but blindingly fast too, wholly deserving of that win.
In the men's race there were some crashes that really shaped the podium positions, namely Angel Suarez and Dakotah Norton who were both caught out by the loose conditions up on track whilst on great runs. Finn Iles endured a lengthy wait in the hot seat and that first win almost looked on the cards until last man down, Amaury Pierron, decided otherwise with yet another storming run. Greg Minnaar climbed up the rankings after qualifying and took third, Andreas Kolb was in 4th with back-to-back podiums and Benoit Coulanges in 5th.
