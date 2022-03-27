Photo Epic: Finals - Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Sunday kicked off at an unholy hour thanks to daylight savings in this part of the globe.

Morning prep in the Norco tent with the big day upon us.

Finals day here in the Pyrenees.

A gruelling few days burning the candle at both ends comes to a close in glorious fashion.

Fastest qualifier Vali Hoell heading up for her first run of practice this morning.

The track in Lourdes can bite back at any moment.

Izabela Yankova starting off her 2022 campaign with a third place.

Phoebe Gale will look to upgrade the number 2 plate headed to the UK next race.

Canada's Gracey Hemstreet styling into the finish area on her way to her first world cup victory.

Your Junior Women's podium - 1st Gracey Hemstreet, 2nd Phoebe Gale, and 3rd Izabela Yankova

Hemstreet will be the one to watch this season in the Junior Women's field.

Remi Meier Smith, now in his second year as junior, is one to watch this season. 2nd place today.

Jordan Williams into third.

Jackson Goldstone starting where he left off in 2021. Another win for the young Canadian.

Your top 3 junior men. 1st Jackson Goldstone 2nd Remy Meier-Smith 3rd Jordan Williams.

Vali Hoell claimed top spot in qualies but unfortunately came unstuck when the leaders jersey went on today.

No cigar this time for Vali, but it will only spur her on for Fort William.

Nina Hoffmann two places ahead of her plate in 7th.

Eleonora Farina launching into the finish area and into 8th place.

Mathilde Bernard was pipped to the podium by compatriot Marine Cabirou.

Tahnee Seagrave tucking to the line.

Tahnee all smiles once it was all said and done. The top three women shared the same second of time between them. Really exciting racing to start the year.

Camille Balanche held on tight for one hell of a ride down the brutal track to take the top spot of the day.

Myriam Nicole thundering down to the finish arena but without the speed to take down Balanche.

A second World Cup victory for Camille Balanche.

Camille Balanche took the opening win in 2021 and has started off her 2022 campaign in the same fashion.

Balanche tasting that winner's champagne once again.

The fastest women out there; Balanche, Nicole, Seagrave, Hoell and Cabirou.

Maes diving into the epic finish arena.

No hat trick of Lourdes wins or any peace of mind for AG starting the 2022 season. A big off during practice yesterday unfortunately put him on the back foot.

Flying Goat overhead. Greg Minnaar had to settle for a humble top 20 this time around, 7 seconds back.

Benoit Coulanges for king and country, into 4th place in front of the home crowd.

Essentials are packed for a day in the woods.

Loris Vergier was always going to be a big threat here in Lourdes, but couldn't seem to tidy up the mistakes his next level speed brought along with it.

Kade Edwards knows a thing or two about style but the man also knows how to go fast. Just outside the top ten today.

Luca Shaw is certainly back in business. He finished off last year with a podium in Snowshoe and started this one off in similar fashion.

Thibaut Laly of Pinkbike Racing rocketing into the finish area.

Kade Edwards with one of his top World Cup results so far in 13th.

Dakotah Norton seems to be settling into life at Intense just fine.

Norton happy with his work.

Strong run for Antoine Vidal scrubbing his way into ninth.

Reece Wilson opening his account with a 7th place.

Greenland would take a solid 8th place on his first time out for the Syndicate.

Pierron just a couple of milliseconds from his win.

The French crowd were delighted to witness one of their heroes roar to victory.

Home soil victory dance.

Amaury Pierron back on the top spot once again.

One hell of a start to the '22 season for Finn Iles.

Second in qualies and yet another second place in finals, Iles is mere inches away from his first win.

Finn inches closer to the top step with every race. It's only a matter of time at this point.

Incoming: Super Bruni.

Loic Bruni left it all out there today but it he was just shy of that first win on home soil.

Amaury Pierron had a few nervous moments in the hot seat but fastest qualifier Loic Bruni couldn't match him.

Loic Bruni and teammate Finn Iles were close today, just not quite close enough.

Stoked hardly sums it for Amaury Pierron.

This one felt good.

The French crowd are by far the most enthusiastic of the season.

Your top 5 elite men. 1st Amaury Pierron 2nd Finn Iles 3rd Loic Bruni 4th Benoit Coulanges 5th Luca Shaw.

Champagne grenade to kick off the night's festivities.

Foam warrior Pierron.

The honour of hosting the opening race of the 2022 season fell to the small French city of Lourdes after a 5 year hiatus from the circuit. Still fresh in our minds was the carnage of a brutally washed out finals back in 2017, but this time the weather gods delivered unseasonably favourable conditions to the very end. The crowds came out in force to support their home soil heroes and were rewarded with a rip-roaring race rounded out by the La Marseillaise echoing across the valley once more.After a couple of significant injuries, Amaury Pierron finally got back on that top step as he sneaked in ahead of Finn Iles, Loic Bruni, Benoit Coulanges, and Luca Shaw. Earlier in the day, Camille Balanche took top honours in the women with a clinically calm and composed run that no one could touch, taking her second World Cup win in the process. Myriam Nicole ran her closest followed by Tahnee Seagrave, Vali Höll, and Marine Cabirou. Jackson Goldstone started where he left off in 2021 and took the win in junior men whilst in the junior women there was a first-time winner with Canadian, Gracey Hemstreet, taking a commanding victory. We've now got a lengthy gap until the second round but it'll be worth the wait as we return to the classic venue of Fort William.