Photo Epic: Finals - Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

The honour of hosting the opening race of the 2022 season fell to the small French city of Lourdes after a 5 year hiatus from the circuit. Still fresh in our minds was the carnage of a brutally washed out finals back in 2017, but this time the weather gods delivered unseasonably favourable conditions to the very end. The crowds came out in force to support their home soil heroes and were rewarded with a rip-roaring race rounded out by the La Marseillaise echoing across the valley once more.
After a couple of significant injuries, Amaury Pierron finally got back on that top step as he sneaked in ahead of Finn Iles, Loic Bruni, Benoit Coulanges, and Luca Shaw. Earlier in the day, Camille Balanche took top honours in the women with a clinically calm and composed run that no one could touch, taking her second World Cup win in the process. Myriam Nicole ran her closest followed by Tahnee Seagrave, Vali Höll, and Marine Cabirou. Jackson Goldstone started where he left off in 2021 and took the win in junior men whilst in the junior women there was a first-time winner with Canadian, Gracey Hemstreet, taking a commanding victory. We've now got a lengthy gap until the second round but it'll be worth the wait as we return to the classic venue of Fort William.
8 Comments
Post a Comment