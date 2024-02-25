Finals Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Feb 25, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

TAS-MANIA

Finals - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024


Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

For as quickly as it started, it's all over.

In what's felt like a whirlwind week of big hits and mighty progression, it all came to a head today and the cameras began to roll and Warner picked up that mic.

Seven days ago no one knew if this course would even work, but since then, Maydena's notched their position on the world stage up one step further and proven that the Atherton's vision for Hardline has merit as a series.

Once again the morning winds and residual dampness on track condensed the schedule, and only allowed riders an hour and a half for practice. For the men, this wasn't an issue, but for Cami, Hannah, Tahnee and Louise, this put the pressure on. In order to compete in the race, they needed to have first completed a full run - which required them to hit the final canyon gap - a feature heavily reliant on favourable winds. Gracey had already cleared it a day or so, but Louise only managed to clear it in her very last run before the broadcast.

In the men's race, it all but looked to be a two-horse race for that top step between Jackson Goldstone and Bernard Kerr, but we forget nothing a guarantee when it comes to racing, and that you should never rule out an underdog. Jackson needed to find seven seconds in his race run if he was to beat Bernard, so he threw everything at it, but sadly crashed out in one of the natural sections, leaving the door wide open for Bernard. BK threw down a run that seemed to be aggressive and clean, but it wasn't enough to beat the young Irishman, Ronan Dunne, who came from the back all week and proved he's here to play this year.

photo
Jackson Goldstone meant business from first practice today.

photo
As if this Hardline course wasn't hard enough, Remy Morton made it the whole way down this course here without a chain and all.

photo
Bernard Kerr was hungry for that fourth Hardline win.

photo
Jackson Goldstone "warming up"

photo
A tough weekend for the freeriders on such a racey track.

photo
Sam Gale firing off the road gap.

photo
Matteo Ingiuez quietly slid his way into 4th

photo
A day less practice was never an issue for Ronan.

photo

photo
Luck of the Irish.

photo
Dan Booker fell victim to that lucky number 13th seed and had a hugey in his race run not long into the start of the track.

photo
Gnarly Laly showed he's a Hardline mainstay this weekend with his full send style.

photo
Flashes of Ronan Dunne.

photo
Blenki was hungry for a good result here and stepped things up for finals - finishing 8th.

photo
Aussie, Aussie, Aussie.

photo
Baxter Maiwald down into the finish bowl.

photo
Tahnee wanted to be in the main show so desperately, but just couldn't find the right conditions to unlock that bottom gap.

photo
6th place for Loz.

photo
A huge run for Louise Ferguson, seeing her crash twice, but still make it the full way down the course.

photo
Gracey rode with huge confidence all week and should be proud of the impact her riding has had on women in Hardline.

photo
Theo Erlangsen, had to settle for 9th, but won the afterparty.

photo
Although she wasn't racing, Tahnee's voice on the broadcast was a great addition.

photo
Only 8 seconds back for Brook, and a big confidence boost coming into this season aboard a whole new program.

photo
George Brannigan proved that 2nd place seed was no fluke, backing it up by taking the last step on the podium.

photo
A bitter pill to swallow, 2nd place for Bernard today.

photo
Nervous times in the hot seat for Ronan, watching on to see if the last man down the hill, BK, could push him off.

photo
This is what Hardline's about - Gnarly AF racing, and a close-knit group of the world's best riders all pushing for each other's success.

photo
Bernard's first-place seeding result wasn't enough to fight off a strong attack from the youths.

photo
Gracey Hemstreet took rider of the week, and rightly so.

Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024 Podium
Your Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024 Podium

Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024 Podium
Washing of the dust.

photo
I suspect this won't be the only time we see Ronan on a top step this year.

Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024 Podium
When in Aussie, it'd be culturally insensitive not to do a Shoey.

photo
'Til next year, Tassie.


