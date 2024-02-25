Finals Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

For as quickly as it started, it's all over.
In what's felt like a whirlwind week of big hits and mighty progression, it all came to a head today and the cameras began to roll and Warner picked up that mic.
Seven days ago no one knew if this course would even work, but since then, Maydena's notched their position on the world stage up one step further and proven that the Atherton's vision for Hardline has merit as a series.
Once again the morning winds and residual dampness on track condensed the schedule, and only allowed riders an hour and a half for practice. For the men, this wasn't an issue, but for Cami, Hannah, Tahnee and Louise, this put the pressure on. In order to compete in the race, they needed to have first completed a full run - which required them to hit the final canyon gap - a feature heavily reliant on favourable winds. Gracey had already cleared it a day or so, but Louise only managed to clear it in her very last run before the broadcast.
In the men's race, it all but looked to be a two-horse race for that top step between Jackson Goldstone and Bernard Kerr, but we forget nothing a guarantee when it comes to racing, and that you should never rule out an underdog. Jackson needed to find seven seconds in his race run if he was to beat Bernard, so he threw everything at it, but sadly crashed out in one of the natural sections, leaving the door wide open for Bernard. BK threw down a run that seemed to be aggressive and clean, but it wasn't enough to beat the young Irishman, Ronan Dunne, who came from the back all week and proved he's here to play this year.