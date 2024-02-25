Finals Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Jackson Goldstone meant business from first practice today.

As if this Hardline course wasn't hard enough, Remy Morton made it the whole way down this course here without a chain and all.

Bernard Kerr was hungry for that fourth Hardline win.

Jackson Goldstone "warming up"

A tough weekend for the freeriders on such a racey track.

Sam Gale firing off the road gap.

Matteo Ingiuez quietly slid his way into 4th

A day less practice was never an issue for Ronan.

Luck of the Irish.

Dan Booker fell victim to that lucky number 13th seed and had a hugey in his race run not long into the start of the track.

Gnarly Laly showed he's a Hardline mainstay this weekend with his full send style.

Flashes of Ronan Dunne.

Blenki was hungry for a good result here and stepped things up for finals - finishing 8th.

Baxter Maiwald down into the finish bowl.

Tahnee wanted to be in the main show so desperately, but just couldn't find the right conditions to unlock that bottom gap.

6th place for Loz.

A huge run for Louise Ferguson, seeing her crash twice, but still make it the full way down the course.

Gracey rode with huge confidence all week and should be proud of the impact her riding has had on women in Hardline.

Theo Erlangsen, had to settle for 9th, but won the afterparty.

Although she wasn't racing, Tahnee's voice on the broadcast was a great addition.

Only 8 seconds back for Brook, and a big confidence boost coming into this season aboard a whole new program.

George Brannigan proved that 2nd place seed was no fluke, backing it up by taking the last step on the podium.

A bitter pill to swallow, 2nd place for Bernard today.

Nervous times in the hot seat for Ronan, watching on to see if the last man down the hill, BK, could push him off.

This is what Hardline's about - Gnarly AF racing, and a close-knit group of the world's best riders all pushing for each other's success.

Bernard's first-place seeding result wasn't enough to fight off a strong attack from the youths.

Gracey Hemstreet took rider of the week, and rightly so.

Your Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024 Podium

Washing of the dust.

I suspect this won't be the only time we see Ronan on a top step this year.

When in Aussie, it'd be culturally insensitive not to do a Shoey.

'Til next year, Tassie.

For as quickly as it started, it's all over.In what's felt like a whirlwind week of big hits and mighty progression, it all came to a head today and the cameras began to roll and Warner picked up that mic.Seven days ago no one knew if this course would even work, but since then, Maydena's notched their position on the world stage up one step further and proven that the Atherton's vision for Hardline has merit as a series.Once again the morning winds and residual dampness on track condensed the schedule, and only allowed riders an hour and a half for practice. For the men, this wasn't an issue, but for Cami, Hannah, Tahnee and Louise, this put the pressure on. In order to compete in the race, they needed to have first completed a full run - which required them to hit the final canyon gap - a feature heavily reliant on favourable winds. Gracey had already cleared it a day or so, but Louise only managed to clear it in her very last run before the broadcast.In the men's race, it all but looked to be a two-horse race for that top step between Jackson Goldstone and Bernard Kerr, but we forget nothing a guarantee when it comes to racing, and that you should never rule out an underdog. Jackson needed to find seven seconds in his race run if he was to beat Bernard, so he threw everything at it, but sadly crashed out in one of the natural sections, leaving the door wide open for Bernard. BK threw down a run that seemed to be aggressive and clean, but it wasn't enough to beat the young Irishman, Ronan Dunne, who came from the back all week and proved he's here to play this year.