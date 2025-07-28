Photo Epic: Finals - Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Another one for the history books.

Final checks. Kitting up for one last battle with this brute.

Ben Hildred's done with riding up hills and has joined a gang...

One more day to go for these tired bodies. Would the young American back up a dominant seeding?

Lou said the noise following yesterday's historic completion of this course was almost too much to handle coming into finals today.

This morning's mist made conditions quite treacherous.

A moody start to the day here in Dinas Mawddwy.

A few modifications had to be made before finals to ensure riders didn't slide off the road gap. Jobs good, have at it.

Quickly please, the show's about to start.

Could Charlie be the first Atherton rider to pilot a locally made bike to victory since Gee did it in 2018?

Asa delivered under pressure.

Dan Booker was hoping for a clean run today after yesterday's mechanical, but instead had to sit it out after hurting his hand in an early morning practice crash.

RatBoy's still just as frothed on racing as he was 10 years ago. Here's hoping we see him at more events next year.

A weekend Bren would rather forget, unable to take the start today due to mechanical problems.

Sebastin Holguin has had a weekend plagued by flat tyres, and wasn't immune come racing.

Bernard's slam in seeding would have written just about anyone else off.

Lou's proven Hardline Wales isn't just for the boys anymore.

Only two days after dislocating his shoulder, Brannigan still managed to get down the hill in 7th today.

Sam Gale bested his 7th in seeding by one place, finishing a solid 6th today.

It wasn't the result we knew Oli Clark was capable of, but he can leave here knowing he has the pace to be a top dog at these sorts of events too.

Without this morning's crash, Booker would have been one to watch today.

For his first time out, Asa sure tamed this track.

A big crash in finals saw Matt Jones finish further down the results sheet than he'd have liked.

Georgie testing the limits of that shoulder strapping.

An exciting race run by all accounts, but one Kaos will be wanting to forget.

Laurie's struggled here over the years, and couldn't put those demons to bed today.

After flatting yesterday, Ronan was one of the first men down the hill today.

Tuhoto wanted to be pushing for the win today, but didn't quite have the ferocity needed to challenge the likes of Charlie and Asa.

Sam Gale firing down towards the finish.

Ratty through the rocks, on his way to 11th.

Gee finished inside the top 10.

14th for Joe Smith

As if getting DQ'd after riding around a pole wasn't enough, Kaos had a big moment on the last jump.

13th for Jeronimo Paez on his first go at Hardline.

A DNF for Matteo Iniguez after a solid 6th in seeding yesterday, only 3 weeks after breaking his collarbone.

Holguin lives to fight another day, and will come back swinging next year.

Brook wanted a lot more this weekend, and was disappointed to end his weekend with a front flat a few seconds into the track.

15th for Theo today with a run he called "Good enough to avoid hospital"

Ronan occupied the hot seat almost the entire race, not leaving until the final three guys came down the hill.

A crash dashed Oli Clark's hopes of a strong finish, but didn't diminish his style.

A 2nd in seeding and 4th in finals is a mega result for Tuhoto's first Welsh Hardline.

Charlie Hatton landed a solid swing with two riders to go, but had to settle for 2nd.

Lou Ferg watched on nervously as the top 5 started to challenge Ronan's time.

An anxious wait for Charlie Hatton.

Asa was just too good today, besting Hatton's big ride by +1.6 seconds.

What the cameras don't always show is how invested these riders are in each other's success.

Bernard was the first to congratulate Asa.

Bottoms up.

Smile for the cameras.

Your 2025 Red Bull Hardline Wales podium.

Lou Ferguson takes rider of the week.

The last Hardline champagne shower of 2025.

A big victory for the Frameworks crew.

Clipped wings, but hopefully not for long. The work doesn't stop when the clock does for these boys.

Time to pop the feet up.

Red Bull Hardline Wales brought incredible racing action as riders faced huge jumps and slippery natural tech. Finals day was one for the history books as Louise Ferguson became the first women's winner on this course and Asa Vermette secured a wild first victory.A slightly later start than Saturday's seeding runs didn't make conditions any easier, as the top part of the course remained challenging, as racers hunted for grip on the exposed rocks that make up the short first track sector. Once through the first split, it was all about maintaining speed for the massive features until the finish line at the bottom of the hill.Louise Ferguson followed up her seeding run with another historic ride as she became the first women's Hardline winner on the Welsh course. Ferguson is also the only woman to complete a finals run on both the Wales and Tasmania tracks.In the men's racing, it was a long wait on the hot seat for Ronan Dunne, as he was the second rider on the course and would remain in the lead until Charlie Hatton bested his time as the third-to-last racer on the course. Hatton's run looked unbeatable as the 2023 World Champ set a blistering pace across every sector and went into the lead by over three seconds when he crossed the line. Sadly for Hatton, he will have to wait another year for a shot at Hardline glory as Asa Vermette followed up his fastest seeding run with a wild ride down the Welsh hillside. Vermette got redemption for just missing the win at Hardline Tasmania early this year as he rocketed across the rocks, jumps and drops of the Hardline Wales course to secure his first victory.The rugged course wasn't as kind to every racer as Adam Brayton, Sebastian Holguin Villa, Laurie Greenland, Matteo Iniguez and Brook Macdonald were unable to finish their runs, with four of them pulling out after picking up flat tires. Dan Booker and Thibault Laly missed out on finals due to injuries.