Photo Epic: Finals - Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 28, 2025
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic
Finals
Red Bull Hardline - Wales - 2025
Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

Red Bull Hardline Wales brought incredible racing action as riders faced huge jumps and slippery natural tech. Finals day was one for the history books as Louise Ferguson became the first women's winner on this course and Asa Vermette secured a wild first victory.

A slightly later start than Saturday's seeding runs didn't make conditions any easier, as the top part of the course remained challenging, as racers hunted for grip on the exposed rocks that make up the short first track sector. Once through the first split, it was all about maintaining speed for the massive features until the finish line at the bottom of the hill.

Louise Ferguson followed up her seeding run with another historic ride as she became the first women's Hardline winner on the Welsh course. Ferguson is also the only woman to complete a finals run on both the Wales and Tasmania tracks.

In the men's racing, it was a long wait on the hot seat for Ronan Dunne, as he was the second rider on the course and would remain in the lead until Charlie Hatton bested his time as the third-to-last racer on the course. Hatton's run looked unbeatable as the 2023 World Champ set a blistering pace across every sector and went into the lead by over three seconds when he crossed the line. Sadly for Hatton, he will have to wait another year for a shot at Hardline glory as Asa Vermette followed up his fastest seeding run with a wild ride down the Welsh hillside. Vermette got redemption for just missing the win at Hardline Tasmania early this year as he rocketed across the rocks, jumps and drops of the Hardline Wales course to secure his first victory.

The rugged course wasn't as kind to every racer as Adam Brayton, Sebastian Holguin Villa, Laurie Greenland, Matteo Iniguez and Brook Macdonald were unable to finish their runs, with four of them pulling out after picking up flat tires. Dan Booker and Thibault Laly missed out on finals due to injuries.

photo
Another one for the history books.

photo

photo
Final checks.
photo
Kitting up for one last battle with this brute.

photo
Ben Hildred's done with riding up hills and has joined a gang...

photo
One more day to go for these tired bodies.
photo
Would the young American back up a dominant seeding?

photo
Lou said the noise following yesterday's historic completion of this course was almost too much to handle coming into finals today.

photo
This morning's mist made conditions quite treacherous.

photo
A moody start to the day here in Dinas Mawddwy.

photo
A few modifications had to be made before finals to ensure riders didn't slide off the road gap.
photo
Jobs good, have at it.

photo
Quickly please, the show's about to start.

photo
Could Charlie be the first Atherton rider to pilot a locally made bike to victory since Gee did it in 2018?

photo
Asa delivered under pressure.

photo
Dan Booker was hoping for a clean run today after yesterday's mechanical, but instead had to sit it out after hurting his hand in an early morning practice crash.

photo
RatBoy's still just as frothed on racing as he was 10 years ago. Here's hoping we see him at more events next year.

photo
A weekend Bren would rather forget, unable to take the start today due to mechanical problems.

photo
Sebastin Holguin has had a weekend plagued by flat tyres, and wasn't immune come racing.

photo
Bernard's slam in seeding would have written just about anyone else off.

Lou's proven Hardline Wales isn't just for the boys anymore.
Lou's proven Hardline Wales isn't just for the boys anymore.

Only two days after dislocating his shoulder, Brannigan still managed to get down the hill in 7th today.
Only two days after dislocating his shoulder, Brannigan still managed to get down the hill in 7th today.

photo
Sam Gale bested his 7th in seeding by one place, finishing a solid 6th today.

photo
It wasn't the result we knew Oli Clark was capable of, but he can leave here knowing he has the pace to be a top dog at these sorts of events too.

photo
Without this morning's crash, Booker would have been one to watch today.

photo
For his first time out, Asa sure tamed this track.

photo
A big crash in finals saw Matt Jones finish further down the results sheet than he'd have liked.

photo
Georgie testing the limits of that shoulder strapping.

photo
An exciting race run by all accounts, but one Kaos will be wanting to forget.

photo
Laurie's struggled here over the years, and couldn't put those demons to bed today.

photo
After flatting yesterday, Ronan was one of the first men down the hill today.

photo
Tuhoto wanted to be pushing for the win today, but didn't quite have the ferocity needed to challenge the likes of Charlie and Asa.

photo

photo
Sam Gale firing down towards the finish.

photo
Ratty through the rocks, on his way to 11th.

photo
Gee finished inside the top 10.

photo
14th for Joe Smith

photo
As if getting DQ'd after riding around a pole wasn't enough, Kaos had a big moment on the last jump.

photo
13th for Jeronimo Paez on his first go at Hardline.

photo
A DNF for Matteo Iniguez after a solid 6th in seeding yesterday, only 3 weeks after breaking his collarbone.

photo
Holguin lives to fight another day, and will come back swinging next year.

Brook wanted a lot more this weekend, and was disappointed to end his weekend with a front flat a few seconds into the track.
Brook wanted a lot more this weekend, and was disappointed to end his weekend with a front flat a few seconds into the track.

photo
15th for Theo today with a run he called "Good enough to avoid hospital"

photo
Ronan occupied the hot seat almost the entire race, not leaving until the final three guys came down the hill.

photo
A crash dashed Oli Clark's hopes of a strong finish, but didn't diminish his style.

photo
A 2nd in seeding and 4th in finals is a mega result for Tuhoto's first Welsh Hardline.

photo
Charlie Hatton landed a solid swing with two riders to go, but had to settle for 2nd.

photo
Lou Ferg watched on nervously as the top 5 started to challenge Ronan's time.

photo
An anxious wait for Charlie Hatton.

photo
Asa was just too good today, besting Hatton's big ride by +1.6 seconds.

photo
What the cameras don't always show is how invested these riders are in each other's success.

photo
Bernard was the first to congratulate Asa.

photo
Bottoms up.

photo
Smile for the cameras.

photo
Your 2025 Red Bull Hardline Wales podium.

photo
Lou Ferguson takes rider of the week.

photo
The last Hardline champagne shower of 2025.

photo
A big victory for the Frameworks crew.

photo
Clipped wings, but hopefully not for long.
photo
The work doesn't stop when the clock does for these boys.

photo
Time to pop the feet up.


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Hardline Photo Epics Hardline 2025


Author Info:
cameronmackenzie avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2011
95 articles
Report
24 Comments
  • 443
 Great event and soooooooooo watchable with a couple of real commentators in the booth. Props to all involved.
  • 234
 Father of girls here. All we wanna see is Lou Ferguson pics shredding!
  • 111
 Great shots of the best Hardline to date
  • 105
 To the guy using the grinderette on the road gap... please stick the guard back on and wear protective goggles. It's hard to see with a lump of wood buried in your eye and think about what would happen to your left hand should the grinder snag and your hand slipped forwards.....
  • 11
 I'm sure he's considered it; the various possibilities are fairly obvious...
  • 10
 A friend of a friend was an armed copper in the UK (ie where Police aren't normally armed), he was cutting his hedge and a branch flew into his eye - career over
  • 21
 @korev: I used grinders every day at work(with a guard). One snagged and ripped out of my hands. It tried to take my thumb off. The consultant said I was so lucky cos the disc missed my veins,tendons and nerves. Career not over,but it took a long time to feel comfortable using one again.
  • 61
 It was great to watch.

They just need one more somewhere warm at the end of the WC season so they’re evenly spread across the year. One every 4 months would be awesome.
  • 40
 Intrigued to know what the issue with Brendogs bike was, mechanical problems and yet pits full of mechanics, strange.
  • 30
 Elsewhere it was said to be a family matter he had to attend to.
  • 40
 Maybe he didn't trust it and he's not a Gambler
  • 20
 @The-Foiling-Optimist: I think that was earlier in the week. He was still there on finals day (he was in the background of Olly Wilkins' video).
  • 10
 Best race of the year!! every rider is so gnarly. Congrats ASA that gets me fired up !!
  • 20
 I'm thankful for events like this.
  • 21
 Great photos in what appear to be poor conditions - thanks @cameronmackenzie
  • 21
 Was any rider on variable (electronic) suspension?
  • 10
 We need every two months of redbull hard line..Pleaseee.....
Below threshold threads are hidden







