Photo Epic: Finals - Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Red Bull Hardline Wales brought incredible racing action as riders faced huge jumps and slippery natural tech. Finals day was one for the history books as Louise Ferguson became the first women's winner on this course and Asa Vermette secured a wild first victory.
A slightly later start than Saturday's seeding runs didn't make conditions any easier, as the top part of the course remained challenging, as racers hunted for grip on the exposed rocks that make up the short first track sector. Once through the first split, it was all about maintaining speed for the massive features until the finish line at the bottom of the hill.
Louise Ferguson followed up her seeding run with another historic ride as she became the first women's Hardline winner on the Welsh course. Ferguson is also the only woman to complete a finals run on both the Wales and Tasmania tracks.
In the men's racing, it was a long wait on the hot seat for Ronan Dunne, as he was the second rider on the course and would remain in the lead until Charlie Hatton bested his time as the third-to-last racer on the course. Hatton's run looked unbeatable as the 2023 World Champ set a blistering pace across every sector and went into the lead by over three seconds when he crossed the line. Sadly for Hatton, he will have to wait another year for a shot at Hardline glory as Asa Vermette followed up his fastest seeding run with a wild ride down the Welsh hillside. Vermette got redemption for just missing the win at Hardline Tasmania early this year as he rocketed across the rocks, jumps and drops of the Hardline Wales course to secure his first victory.
The rugged course wasn't as kind to every racer as Adam Brayton, Sebastian Holguin Villa, Laurie Greenland, Matteo Iniguez and Brook Macdonald were unable to finish their runs, with four of them pulling out after picking up flat tires. Dan Booker and Thibault Laly missed out on finals due to injuries.
