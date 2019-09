Some stayed home to guard their handiwork.

Early morning mist decorated the cobwebs.

Final tweaks.

Make it shine..

Brage Vestavik, a Hardline regular.

Some riders got stuck in straight away while others had their reservations.

Greenland warms up with a foot plan.

Brage stayed strong and rode out of this after coming up rather short.

Brendon getting into it.

Eddie Masters on the pan and zoom.

Kaos laying down a flip on his second hit of the day.

Mach loop action as per usual in the background.

Dave Mcmillan dips a toe in.

Legs off for Joel Anderson.

And the hands...

Kaos weighing up what's next...

Jono Jones got caught up in the flip frenzy. It didn't go well for him.

Luckily, he walked away seeming unscathed.

Charlie Hatton has been squeezing out the style whenever he left the ground today, he looks very comfortable on course.

Brendog with the dog leg.

Big roost as Oscar compresses into the daylight off the cannon.

Gee flipped a little later, but he didn't hold back on the boost!

It's not all high octane action.

Rider on course.

Fayole shows em how it's done, a dirty huck to flat.

Harry Molloy tackles the nadgery rock drop up top.

Kade reaches for the T-Bog on dirty ferns.

The jumps are large and technical requiring precision carving off the lips.

Textbook execution.

Joel Anderson testing the huck.

Testament to how Juan Salido won that Rampage spot.

Matt Jones up to his usual tricks - on a DJ bike...

Greenland knows how to swing it.

As does Dave Mcmillan.

Harry Molloy about to learn that it's the bits between the features that bite.

Kaos by name ,chaotic by nature, showing us how to ride the new dirty ferns hip.

Brendog swings the back end out whenever the chance presents.

Not fest...

Matt Walker with Cole Lucas in hot pursuit.

Rampage qualifier Juan Salido goes huge, leaving a leg behind.

Dave Mcmillan don't need no jump for steeze!

Bernard Kerr is always one to watch at Hardline.

Brendog digs deep for some roost up top.

Some riders struggled with the dark woods, no stress for Gee.

A long, relaxed day in the communal pits.

Qualifying awaits.

With the torrential rain banished from the valleys, the riders soon got to work on the course. The majority looked comfortable on the large, technical features. It wasn't long before trick books were being opened up. By the end of the day, riders were starting to link together full runs and building their speeds ready for qualifying tomorrow...