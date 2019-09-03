Photo Epic: First Hits - Black Sage 2019

DJ Brandt testing out the bottom quarterpipe feature on another fun day at the event site.

KJ has been logging an insane amount of machine time lately, and it shows when you look at the course.

Carson and his new favorite toy.

Album dropping soon.

DJ and Reed putting in the shovel time. Dusty Wygle taking a break from the Nitro Circus to come get the jumps dialed in.

Dusty airing it out.

Alex Volokhov folding the bike up for storage.

Bas Van Steenbergen.

R-Dog on the shark fin.

Ethan Nell with the skate shoe whip.

Lake days ferda.

Carson laying back while taking a break from building all week. Kyle J cooling down.

Freeride pioneer Randy Spangler showing the young guns that he can still ride.

Antione Bizet on one of the newly redesigned jumps for this year.

This rattlesnake was getting pumped watching everyone ride and wanted to take Tom's bike out for a spin.

Utah ripper McClayne Empey getting used to the Central Oregon air.

Cam McCaul had the crew over for his inaugural Slope Duro Cross event.

Some of the crew enjoying downtime at the McCaul compound and getting ready for the Slope Duro Cross race. .

Having Kirt around is always a good time.

Fest series gets weird.

The official score sheet for the event. Judge Jordy.

Certain tricks knock time off.

Reed entering the gauntlet.

Sage showing why he's one of the best on skis and can hold his own on the bike.

This course addition wasn't quite planned, but the boys all thought things needed to be spiced up a bit.

Ryan attempting to get a big trick score. The beer cans being thrown only add to the score.

Dusty trying for a cork 7.

Chugging a beer also knocked time off, obviously.

Henry Lanman has been helping build for the past few weeks and finally was able to get on the bike for a bit.

R-Dog signature special.

Alex V.

Paul Genovese. Damn.

KJ on the last feature.

TVS shredding the moto superman with his bike shoes.

Nicholi testing the wind.

Carson on the last hit of the night.

The Fest Series is back in Oregon and all the boys are fired up for a week of good times and riding big lines. Carson Storch and Kyle Jameson are the masterminds behind Black Sage, which is now in its third year. The course, which is located just Northeast of Prineville, Oregon, has seen a few upgrades this year and is riding better than ever. Another addition this year is the course for Proving Grounds which is located on the opposite hill as Black Sage. While no one has ridden over there yet, it's still a stunning backdrop and helps get everyone stoked for the upcoming weekend.The first few days of Black Sage have been hot, very hot. The riders have been able to squeeze in a few morning and evening laps, however the midday sun has everyone running for cover. Thankfully for everyone, there is a lake just down the road which provides a welcome break from the heat and offers a fun cliff jumping area. Once everyone has cooled off then it's back to the course for a late afternoon shooting session.A new side event this year is the Cam McCaul SlopeDuroCross invitational. Cam created a custom course at his home in Bend and was kind enough to welcome the Fest crew over to participate in some good ol' fashioned racing. The course featured a brutal uphill sprint out of the gate which led directly into the gauntlet zone. This area got progressively worse over the course of the race and riders had to navigate a mud hole, rocks, beer cans, shovels, picks and Jordie Lunn with a hose. After making it through that death zone, racers went up another short climb which led back to the 20-foot dirt jump. The riders were judged on their trick and depending on the maneuver had a certain amount of time deducted from their overall race time. Bonus time was also awarded for airing the jump with the dropper up, riding Cam's dad bike, and chugging a beer after the jump. Next up was a short whoops section leading to another quick uphill and then down the technical rock descent and drop back into the yard. Bas ended up taking the win for the night with R-Dog and Carson just behind him.There have been plenty of big tricks and fun shenanigans so far, and the rest of the week will only get better.