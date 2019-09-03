Photo Epic: First Hits - Black Sage 2019

The Fest Series is back in Oregon and all the boys are fired up for a week of good times and riding big lines. Carson Storch and Kyle Jameson are the masterminds behind Black Sage, which is now in its third year. The course, which is located just Northeast of Prineville, Oregon, has seen a few upgrades this year and is riding better than ever. Another addition this year is the course for Proving Grounds which is located on the opposite hill as Black Sage. While no one has ridden over there yet, it's still a stunning backdrop and helps get everyone stoked for the upcoming weekend.
The first few days of Black Sage have been hot, very hot. The riders have been able to squeeze in a few morning and evening laps, however the midday sun has everyone running for cover. Thankfully for everyone, there is a lake just down the road which provides a welcome break from the heat and offers a fun cliff jumping area. Once everyone has cooled off then it's back to the course for a late afternoon shooting session.
A new side event this year is the Cam McCaul SlopeDuroCross invitational. Cam created a custom course at his home in Bend and was kind enough to welcome the Fest crew over to participate in some good ol' fashioned racing. The course featured a brutal uphill sprint out of the gate which led directly into the gauntlet zone. This area got progressively worse over the course of the race and riders had to navigate a mud hole, rocks, beer cans, shovels, picks and Jordie Lunn with a hose. After making it through that death zone, racers went up another short climb which led back to the 20-foot dirt jump. The riders were judged on their trick and depending on the maneuver had a certain amount of time deducted from their overall race time. Bonus time was also awarded for airing the jump with the dropper up, riding Cam's dad bike, and chugging a beer after the jump. Next up was a short whoops section leading to another quick uphill and then down the technical rock descent and drop back into the yard. Bas ended up taking the win for the night with R-Dog and Carson just behind him.
There have been plenty of big tricks and fun shenanigans so far, and the rest of the week will only get better.
