Photo Epic: First Practice of the Season - EWS Val di Fassa 2021

After an abbreviated 2020 season that saw only a small number of events and no champions crowned, the Enduro World Series makes a strong return in Canzei, Italy with a double header spread over five days. Racers will tackle 4 stages on Wednesday for Round 1, and will then race those same stages again on Saturday for round 2 (plus an additional long stage on Friday evening). While organizers were hoping for more variety over the two rounds, the mix of Covid shutdowns, heavy snowpack on many trails, and recent damaging wind storms that left fallen trees and debris throughout the woods, made that nearly impossible. So instead, both rounds will essentially mirror each other with the only difference being that round 2 will run one of the four stages once on Friday afternoon and again on Saturday for a total of 5 race stages. What Canazei may be lacking in quantity, it certainly is not lacking on quality with each of the stages being some of the best we have seen anywhere. And as one of the most picturesque venues on the EWS, the views are not hard on the eyes either.
Who should you put your money on? While that's really anyone's guess after such a long off season and strange 2020 that saw many of the favorites like Sam Hill choosing to stay home. So who's hot and who's not will certainly remain an unknown until the clock starts ticking tomorrow morning.
