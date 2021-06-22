Photo Epic: First Practice of the Season - EWS Val di Fassa 2021

Jun 22, 2021
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
VAL DI FASSA
2021 Enduro World Series Round #1 - Canazei, Italy
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore

After an abbreviated 2020 season that saw only a small number of events and no champions crowned, the Enduro World Series makes a strong return in Canzei, Italy with a double header spread over five days. Racers will tackle 4 stages on Wednesday for Round 1, and will then race those same stages again on Saturday for round 2 (plus an additional long stage on Friday evening). While organizers were hoping for more variety over the two rounds, the mix of Covid shutdowns, heavy snowpack on many trails, and recent damaging wind storms that left fallen trees and debris throughout the woods, made that nearly impossible. So instead, both rounds will essentially mirror each other with the only difference being that round 2 will run one of the four stages once on Friday afternoon and again on Saturday for a total of 5 race stages. What Canazei may be lacking in quantity, it certainly is not lacking on quality with each of the stages being some of the best we have seen anywhere. And as one of the most picturesque venues on the EWS, the views are not hard on the eyes either.

Who should you put your money on? While that's really anyone's guess after such a long off season and strange 2020 that saw many of the favorites like Sam Hill choosing to stay home. So who's hot and who's not will certainly remain an unknown until the clock starts ticking tomorrow morning.

Rachel Pageau
Rachel Pageau

Antoine Vidal with all the style at the top of stage 3
Antoine Vidal with all the style at the top of stage 3

Track testing with the TV crew. Who says the media can t have a little fun too
Track testing with the TV crew. Who says the media can't have a little fun too

despite the epic views up high most of the stages in Canazei take place in the woods and offer a wide variety of terrain
Despite the epic views up high, most of the stages in Canazei take place in the woods and offer a wide variety of terrain.

Always the one to beat Isabeua Courdurier
Always the one to beat, Isabeau Courdurier

Jank master Jesse
Jank master, Jesse

Damion Oton
Damion Oton

Adrien Dailly on stage 1
Adrien Dailly on stage 1

Andreane Lathier Nadeau on the gas
Andreane Lathier Nadeau on the gas

Anita Gehrig
Anita Gehrig

Dimitri Tordo on stage 2
Dimitri Tordo on stage 2

Matt Walker laying in flat
Matt Walker laying in flat

Greg Callaghan at the start of stage 3
Greg Callaghan at the start of stage 3

Estelle Charles focused on the trails rather than the views
Estelle Charles focused on the trails rather than the views

Richie Rude won here in 2019 by a convincing margin and has been looking very fast and confident
Richie Rude won here in 2019 by a convincing margin and has been looking very fast and confident

Youn Deniaud drops in
Youn Deniaud drops in

Remi Gauvin pushing at the bottom of stage 4
Remi Gauvin pushing at the bottom of stage 4

Rae Morrison navigates the roots on an off camber inside line on stage 1
Rae Morrison navigates the roots on an off camber inside line on stage 1

Eddie Masters getting caught out by some hidden roots on stage 2
Eddie Masters getting caught out by some hidden roots on stage 2

Jack Moir made there trek over from Australia
Jack Moir made there trek over from Australia

Sam Hill was doing his own thing and practicing stages out of order. Keeping lines a secret and his true speed hidden
Sam Hill was doing his own thing and practicing stages out of order. Keeping lines a secret and his true speed hidden

Bex Baraona sporting the new Ibis team colors
Bex Baraona sporting the new Ibis team colors

Chloe Gallean on stge 2
Chloe Gallean on stage 2

A tiny rider just to give a sense of scale
A tiny rider just to give a sense of scale

Wyn Masters
Wyn Masters

Miranda Miller a long way from Canada
Miranda Miller a long way from Canada

Kasper Wolley with a long way to go until the bottom of stage 4
Kasper Wooley with a long way to go until the bottom of stage 4

Jesse Melamed looking to pick up where he left of in 2020
Jesse Melamed looking to pick up where he left of in 2020

Richie Rude and Shawn Neer getting dialed with Jordi
Richie Rude and Shawn Neer getting dialed with Jordi after the close of practice


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Val Di Fassa 2021


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
89922 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
71020 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
55376 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
54633 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
42848 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
38698 views
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
36980 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
36522 views

18 Comments

  • 15 0
 Dam Dave! Great photos as always! Those mountains are ridiculously beautiful.
  • 1 0
 Canazei is off the hook. Wish I was there.
  • 6 0
 that Norco range look sick !
  • 3 0
 Looks like they borrowed alot from the aurum stoked to find out more on it
  • 4 0
 How are Eddie's boys after getting tangled up with the tape pole?
  • 1 0
 Some rad new stuff from GMBN here (including the new Devinci): www.youtube.com/watch?v=exMjCF06lVg
  • 1 0
 Very grateful to have some racing coverage again. Beautiful images as always.
  • 2 0
 New norco under the Gehrigs?
  • 1 0
 " Jack Moir made there trek over from Australia "

N° 1 troll-ey in the game ! LoL !
  • 1 0
 ROCKY MOUNTAIN team, in full display, excellent work PINK BIKE, as always!
  • 1 0
 @100percent when are we having that aircraft 2?
  • 2 0
 Uhhhh Norco?!
  • 1 0
 31 from Canyon is José Borges not Jack
  • 1 0
 That first photo of Rachel Pageau I thought was Cody Kelly at first...
  • 1 0
 NORCO?! NORCO! NORCO! 170MM 29er PLEASE!
  • 1 1
 Please
  • 1 2
 the fox 38 must be the bomb cause everyones using it
  • 1 0
 It looks like Damien Oton is running a 36, even though he ran a 38 in the past.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008503
Mobile Version of Website