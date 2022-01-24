Photo Epic: Flips & Festivities at the Freeride Fiesta Final Day

Bienvenido Aguado dropping in.

William Robert took home the Best Style award, and with good reason.

Johny Salido bringing it around off the first jump.

Carson Storch blasting through the dust.

Carson had plenty of tricks up his sleeve.

Mexican rider Jonny Moreira came to show what he could do.

The step-up was one of the most fun spots to watch.

Sometimes it isn't the biggest air that's the most impressive. Bienve's mini frontflip was one for the ages.

Louis Reboul - suspended.

Erik Fedko's new YT seems to be serving him quite well.

The drones were out in full force.

Jan Perse came all the way from Slovenia and brought some of the best whips out there.

Chelsea Kimball always seems right at home in the air.

Nicholi Rogatkin flying high.

Unfortunately, Antoine Bizet hit the ground hard, but not before putting down some runs that would earn him Best Trick.

Ryan Rodriguez with that pancake-flat table.

Tommy G hanging it out there.

DJ Brandt's tricks were just as stylish as ever.

Ride or die.

Chelsea's great attitude would win her an award.

Stunning shapes from Carson Storch.

Johny making it look effortless.

DJ Brandt soaring over the road gap with style.

More style from DJ.

There were a few casualties, but everyone is relatively okay.

William Robert flipping the road gap.

Nico Cantu clocking some airtime.

Ivan Bautista getting the full extension.

Talus Turk making shapes.

A stellar dismount.

The final day brought yet another incredible sunset.

And the golden light was magical.

Those light beams shine through even in black and white.

Later, it was time to present the awards.

Louise Hatton did the honors.

Antoine Bizet won Best Trick.

Bienvenido Aguado won Best Line.

William Robert won Best Style.

Louis Reboul won Best Whip.

The El Mexicano award went to someone who embodied the spirit of the event...

Chelsea Kimball!

The 2022 Freeride Fiesta awardees.

On the final day at Freeride Fiesta, the riders had a public audience and one last chance to session the course, riding hard until the sun set on a great week of shenanigans. The party trains were extra stylish, the tricks were the biggest we've seen all week, and the atmosphere was buzzing, with even a mariachi band on the course. At the end of it all, five riders were awarded for their efforts with the Best Trick, Best Line, Best Style, Best Whip, and El Mexicano awards.