Photo Epic: Flips & Festivities at the Freeride Fiesta Final Day

On the final day at Freeride Fiesta, the riders had a public audience and one last chance to session the course, riding hard until the sun set on a great week of shenanigans. The party trains were extra stylish, the tricks were the biggest we've seen all week, and the atmosphere was buzzing, with even a mariachi band on the course. At the end of it all, five riders were awarded for their efforts with the Best Trick, Best Line, Best Style, Best Whip, and El Mexicano awards.
6 Comments
Post a Comment