Photo Story: Freeriding in Utah's Slot Canyons

Words by: Guerrilla Gravity // Photos By: Scott Cody & Mike Cartier

The adventure begins in the car. Access to the canyon trailhead requires navigating a 15-20 mile 4x4 road, which is only passable in the right vehicle and weather conditions.

It's not just bikes on the gear list... Camping supplies, a full photography “studio”, and the necessities to survive also need to get safely down 20 foot canyon walls.

Forget chairlifts…this is it’s own kind of “bike park”

Riders Ben Ortowski and Westley Cody, carving fresh tracks down the desert dunes.

It may look like they’re riding on a different planet, but this all took place only a mere 7 hours from the GG HQ in Denver. We’re lucky to have an incredible amount of varied MTB terrain within a day's drive from the Rocky Mountains.

Getting bikes into a slot canyon requires teamwork.

But once you’re in, it turns out the riding is pretty good.

Perfect singletrack preserved by narrow canyon walls.