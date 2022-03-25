Photo Epic: French Lines - Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Welcome back to Lourdes, the old French city nestled in the foothills of the Pyrenees just a couple hours from Toulouse. It’s been a long five years since the last time the funicular was filled beyond capacity, taxiing riders to the top of what is considered to be one of the best courses the circuit has seen. It’s steep and relentless as riders must absorb hit after hit at top speeds.
The final back in 2017 was one to remember, especially once the weather decided to turn it up a notch. This year, however, the sun has been playing favourites and so far, it’s hung out with us most. The early summer-like forecast is a nice bonus considering it’s still March. That being said, the ideal track conditions will not translate into an easy going weekend. The course is a brutal one from start to finish - a rude awakening for the first test of the year.
Long lift lines, meaning 1.5 hours long, put a massive damper of the day, unfortunately. The funicular isn’t the most efficient way to transit 100 plus riders and staff up the hill. Feeling the stress of very limited laps, many riders opted to hike sections while a few had sizeable spills trying to learn each section quick. Still, the top contenders kept their cool and proceeded to pick up from where they left off last year. Extended practice ended with Myriam Nicole and Finn Iles going fastest in the TT.
The weather seems to be holding just a little longer here. If history repeats itself, the next few days are going to be mental.
