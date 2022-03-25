close
Photo Epic: French Lines - Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 25, 2022
by Andy Vathis  

Lourdes ghost train to the top.
PRACTICE
French Lines
Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
Words & Photography by Nathan Hughes, Ross Bell, and Andy Vathis


Welcome back to Lourdes, the old French city nestled in the foothills of the Pyrenees just a couple hours from Toulouse. It’s been a long five years since the last time the funicular was filled beyond capacity, taxiing riders to the top of what is considered to be one of the best courses the circuit has seen. It’s steep and relentless as riders must absorb hit after hit at top speeds.

The final back in 2017 was one to remember, especially once the weather decided to turn it up a notch. This year, however, the sun has been playing favourites and so far, it’s hung out with us most. The early summer-like forecast is a nice bonus considering it’s still March. That being said, the ideal track conditions will not translate into an easy going weekend. The course is a brutal one from start to finish - a rude awakening for the first test of the year.

Long lift lines, meaning 1.5 hours long, put a massive damper of the day, unfortunately. The funicular isn’t the most efficient way to transit 100 plus riders and staff up the hill. Feeling the stress of very limited laps, many riders opted to hike sections while a few had sizeable spills trying to learn each section quick. Still, the top contenders kept their cool and proceeded to pick up from where they left off last year. Extended practice ended with Myriam Nicole and Finn Iles going fastest in the TT.

The weather seems to be holding just a little longer here. If history repeats itself, the next few days are going to be mental.

Blessed with a stint of summer weather this early on in the season is a very nice surprise.

Lourdes' fortress standing tall in the middle of the city.

Lourdes makes a return to the downhill World Cup circuit for the first time since 2017.

The haze built over the afternoon and wildfires on the mountains opposite likely didn't help.

AP: scary fast from the off today.

The reigning World Cup overall winner Vali Hoell excited to get the action underway here in Lourdes.

Last one to make the cut for the train. Nina's earned that spot.

Warm ups at the Mondraker pits this AM.

Lots of waiting around as the furnicular line was massive. Sometimes close to 1.5 hours of idle time.

Finally up top, the precious laps began to roll.

Tahnee Seagrave getting stuck into her first lap under blue skies.

Brook Macdonald out of the gate and under the arches.

Vali Hoell was up to speed in no time.

Phil Atwill wasting no time airing into the bedrock.

Benoit Coulanges aiming to start 2022 like he ended 21 comfortably inside the top 10.
Benoit Coulanges aiming to start 2022 like he ended '21, comfortably inside the top 10.

David Trummer cutting hit own rut in the open.

Angel Suarez had an amazing 2022 season and will be wanting to build on that this year.

Myriam Nicole banking it over. She certainly looked like the one to beat today.

Iles is on it, just like he ended his season out in Snowshoe. Top TT session this afternoon for the Canadian.

Mark Wallace getting angry with the turn after the wall section.

Luca Shaw warp speed aboard his new ride.

Andreas Kolb steezing at speed through the forest traverse.

Jackson Goldstone weaving his way through the lower forest, stripes and all. He'll be the one to catch this season.

Greg Minnaar bracing for the harsh landing off the rock drop in the lower woods.

Oisin O'Callaghan was fast and stylish as ever starting his first year in elites.

Kade Edwards deciding one wheel is better than two in one of the open sections of track.

Ronan Dunne ripping through one of the fresh loamy sections in the middle of the track.

Loic Bruni has never won a World Cup on French soil. Can he break the curse in Holy Lourdes?

Marine Cabirou will hope to get back to winning ways here in Lourdes.

Dakotah Norton looks comfortable and confident on his new Intense prototype.

One of the many French favourites for the win this weekend.

Thibaut Daprela will be looking to turn that 2 into a 1 this weekend.

Jacob Dickson aboard his new Mondraker high above town.

Number two in timed training today and of course a main contender for the French win, monsieur Vergier.

Amaury Pierron was making quick work of the few laps he was able to do today.

You can always rely on Brendan Fairclough to turn the style up a notch.

Lourdes is one rampant kind of race track.
Lourdes is one rampant kind of race track. The real fun starts tomorrow.




