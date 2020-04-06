Photo Epic: Fresh Perspective From the Top Down - Losinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 6, 2020
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
FROM THE TOP DOWN
2018 World Cup DH Round One - Losinj, Croatia
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore, Nathan Hughes & Ross Bell


With COVID-19 quarantines now pretty much in effect across the globe and races being cancelled left and right, we thought now would be a good time to experiment with revisiting some previous venues in a different way. As you know, the Pinkbike photography team spends the entire weekend trackside at a World Cup round trying to not only tell the story of each day, but also trying to do so in an artistic way through various creative angles and perspectives. It occurred to us that it's fairly likely that in the course of a weekend we shoot just about every inch of track, or at least every inch that has anything interesting on it (we tend to skip the flat bits and long straightaways if there are bigger fish to fry). So we've gone back and pieced together best we can, a top to bottom look at the track that opened the season in 2018. Losinj, Croatia was not only a unique track for its constant rock smashing, extremely short length and finish through the streets, but it was also one of the more special venues we have had the privilege of attending. An old seaside town on the Adriatic Sea with a finish line and podium that ended quite literally in the water is not a common sight for a sport that usually takes place inland on more high altitude and alpine terrain.

Enjoy this fresh perspective here and let us know in the comments if you like seeing the ghost World Cups gone past retold in this way. If you are into it we will keep digging through the archives for some more...


Sadly, we won't be visiting the unique venue of Losinj in 2020.

No gondola or chairlift this weekend.
No gondola or chairlift this weekend.

A serene cruise in what could be considered an old folks bus gets you up top.
A serene cruise in what could be considered an old folks bus gets you up top.

We go to some pretty scenic places throughout the year but this start hut might just be the cream of the crop. Rachel Atherton takes the final few steps before starting his first practice run this morning.
We go to some pretty scenic places throughout the years but this start hut might just be the cream of the crop. Rachel Atherton takes the final few steps before starting her first practice run of 2018.

The Intense Factory boys salute before the drop.
The start gate.

The Adriatic Sea and the town of Losinj just below
The Adriatic Sea and the town of Losinj just below.

One of the better views we have had at at WC start hut.
Dropping in.

Finn Iles over the small hippo jump that lead into some pretty lager gaps
Finn Iles over the small hippo jump that led into some pretty large gaps.

Emilie Siegenthaler spots the distant landing on one of the massive senders.
Emilie Siegenthaler spots the distant landing on one of the massive senders.

Cecil Ravanel sending it on the big jumps up top
Cecile Ravanel sending it on the big jumps up top.

Kaos Seagrave reminding us of his significant whip game.
Kaos Seagrave reminding us of his significant whip game.

Rachel Atherton at the entrance to the woods. This would be as fast as Loic Bruni would get on his first run of the year dislocating his elbow in the following corner.
Rachel Atherton at the entrance to the woods. This would be as far as Loic Bruni would get on his first run of the year, dislocating his elbow in the following corner.

Tracey Hannah
Tracey Hannah


Danny Hart
Danny Hart

Myriam Nicole
Myriam Nicole

Puzzling... there were no good lines here.
Puzzling... There were no good lines here.

The top section of track was super awkward and a bit janky. Carrying speed was crucial but very difficult.
The top section of track was super awkward and a bit janky. Carrying speed was crucial but very difficult.

Kye A hern riding to 3rd in the juniors just over 2 seconds back.
Kye A'Hern riding through the jank to third in the juniors.

Vali Holl
Vali Holl

Tahnee Seagrave through some slow and awkward corners
Tahnee Seagrave through some slow and awkward corners

Luca Shaw
Luca Shaw

Remi Thirion goes more inside
Remi Thirion goes more inside.

Jack Moir on the inside line
Jack Moir on the inside line.

only the gnarliest of rocks were painted on such a rough track
Only the gnarliest of rocks were painted on such a rough track.

Finn Iles
Finn Iles

Loris Vergier
Loris Vergier

Brendan Fairclough off the biggest drop on track
Brendan Fairclough off the biggest drop on track

Kade Edwards
Kade Edwards

Gaetan Vige trying to find traction in the marbles
Gaetan Vige trying to find traction in the marbles

Brook Macdonald anf Laurie Greenland
Brook Macdonald and Laurie Greenland

Blenki
Blenki

Greg Minnaar
Greg Minnaar

Laurie Greenland
Laurie Greenland


Some riders went over this drop while others suck around the outside to carry speed on a smoother line
Some riders went over this drop while others stuck around the outside to carry speed on a smoother line.

Loris Vergier
Loris Vergier


Not smooth
Not smooth

The fastest and roughest part of the track was essentially an old cobble stone road
The fastest and roughest part of the track was essentially an old cobblestone road.

Max Morgan
Max Morgan

beautiful views of the Adriatic Sea
Beautiful views of the Adriatic Sea.

Not the easiest place to carry speed
Not the easiest place to carry speed.

Dakotah Norton fully committed
Dakotah Norton fully committed.

Thibaut Daplella would win the junior race
Thibaut Daplella would win the junior race.

Sam Blenkinsop crushing rocks
Sam Blenkinsop crushing rocks.

Would you try to jump through here like a rhythm section
Would you try to jump through here like a rhythm section?

Amaury Pierron doing his new team proud hucking into 7th.
Amaury Pierron through one of the more difficult sections of track. Lots of flats and cases landings here ruined otherwise fast race runs.

Despite looking flawless on confident all day Finn Iles was not immune to tumbling off the side of the track like everyone else.
Case in point.

Tracey Hannah over the walls
Tracey Hannah over the walls.

Magnus Manson gapping the walls and into the finals woods before the alleyway dash.
Magnus Manson gapping the walls and into the finals woods before the alleyway dash.

The only smooth bit of track
The only smooth bit of track?

Myriam Nicole
Myriam Nicole

Brendan Fairclough
Brendan Fairclough

Bruce Klein
Bruce Klein

Actual dirt and not just rock here
Actual dirt and not just rock here.

Presenting the one and only berm on the entire track. Here she is.
Presenting the one and only berm on the entire track. Here she is.

paved finish sprit through the old town streets
Paved finish sprit through the old town streets.

Remi Thirion blissfully unaware about the potential cat-astrophe he missed by a few whiskers in the closing seconds off his run.
Remi Thirion blissfully unaware about the potential cat-astrophe he missed by a few whiskers in the closing seconds off his run.

Flo Payet dipping in between the tight walls of the final dash through the alleyways towards the harbour.
Flo Payet dipping in between the tight walls of the final dash through the alleyways towards the harbour.

Neko Mullaly putting a good score on the board to start his second season with the Mob.
Neko Mullaly putting a good score on the board.

Maybe next year...
Finish arena

Into the hotseat for Myriam Nicole
Into the hotseat for Myriam Nicole

Tahnee across the line
Tahnee across the line

Only Tracey Hannah lefty on track
Only Tracey Hannah left on track

A big crash for Tracey Hannah
A big crash for Tracey Hannah.

Myriam Nicole wins
Myriam Nicole wins

Blenki across the line
Blenki across the line

Dakotah Norton with his first Elite WC podium
Dakotah Norton with his first Elite WC podium.

Gwin cruising in cool and calm taking his time to gaze round to look whether he went green or not.
Gwin cruising in cool and calm

The Bulldog went down hard after qualifying first
The Bulldog went down hard after qualifying first.

Quite possibly the coolest podium we ve had a World Cup.
Quite possibly the coolest podium we've had a World Cup.

Aaron Gwin with the win
Aaron Gwin with the win.

World Cup DH
Maybe see ya again in 2021??


