Photo Epic: Fresh Perspective From the Top Down - Losinj DH World Cup 2018

With COVID-19 quarantines now pretty much in effect across the globe and races being cancelled left and right, we thought now would be a good time to experiment with revisiting some previous venues in a different way. As you know, the Pinkbike photography team spends the entire weekend trackside at a World Cup round trying to not only tell the story of each day, but also trying to do so in an artistic way through various creative angles and perspectives. It occurred to us that it's fairly likely that in the course of a weekend we shoot just about every inch of track, or at least every inch that has anything interesting on it (we tend to skip the flat bits and long straightaways if there are bigger fish to fry). So we've gone back and pieced together best we can, a top to bottom look at the track that opened the season in 2018. Losinj, Croatia was not only a unique track for its constant rock smashing, extremely short length and finish through the streets, but it was also one of the more special venues we have had the privilege of attending. An old seaside town on the Adriatic Sea with a finish line and podium that ended quite literally in the water is not a common sight for a sport that usually takes place inland on more high altitude and alpine terrain.
Enjoy this fresh perspective here and let us know in the comments if you like seeing the ghost World Cups gone past retold in this way. If you are into it we will keep digging through the archives for some more...
