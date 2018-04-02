Photo Epic from EWS Colombia: Two For Two







Two weeks, two races. Both on the same continent but worlds apart. Yet there was a small commonality - the lack of traction. While Chile is home to the legendary loose anti-grip, the rains here in Colombia turned these tracks into greased lightning making the day one of the hardest in memory. Just after the urban stage finished up, the heavens opened up and the rain came down by the bucket full. Water gushed out of the small mountainside streams, and we knew this was going to be a tough one. The call was made to cancel stage six because the conditions made the track dangerous. There was plenty of tripoding, seat bouncing, sliding, crashing, and flat out running when one's wheels got so clogged they stopped spinning. Racers used the flooded creek at the bottom of stage four to clean off bikes caked with mud that probably added up to eight pounds of weight in some cases. If one was the betting type of person, you would have put your money on Sam Hill on Saturday night.



After Marcelo won the urban stage it remained to be seen if he could edge out Sam on his home tracks, but after the rains, the tracks had changed drastically. Sam Hill's performance reminded many of us of the days when he was at the peak of his downhill career. There was no stopping the man in the slick. Sam won four of seven stages and took stage two by about twenty-five seconds. Marcelo would take second on the day, and Damien Oton was back in form with a third-place finish. Frenchman Youn Deniaud had a breakout ride to take fourth. Cecile once again couldn't be stopped despite the slick conditions. She was followed by Isabeau who won stage five, and Katy Winton in third who won stage seven.



Colombia has exceeded all expectations. While this one was one of the hardest days out in racers memories, the memories are indeed going to be fond. The people of this country are incredibly kind and welcoming. The tracks were wild, the racing exciting. Thank you, Colombia. We can't wait to return.





The opening stage of the weekend looked quite a bit different to the lush green hillsides that would make up the rest of the race in Colombia.





Randy gets ready for a wet and wild day two.





Interviews left and right for hometown hero Marcelo Gutierrez.





Sam Hill looked pleased about the conditions at the start of day two.





After a huge crash in Chile, Anita Gehrig's hands are both taped and stitched together, but she still soldiered on here in Colombia.





Rain threatens the urban jungle on stage 1 for a few riders, luckily the worst of it held off until the overnight hours.





The Enduro Wet Series continues with a massive storm overnight in Colombia.





Mark Scott took 8th for the weekend. He got massive cheers on the urban stage in his Colombia soccer jersey.





Wrong hat for the country, but it keeps your head from getting severely sunburned when the clouds lift.





Katy Winton took third on the weekend. The crowds were wild for the urban stage.





Jared Graves took fourth on the urban stage only to have a race-ending mechanical thirty seconds into stage two.





Meliciades Jaque plays Where's Waldo in the streets of Manizales during stage 1.





Sam Hill's eyes at nearly bar level on the urban stage.





Anneke Beerten kicked off the weekend on a high note by taking the win on stage 1. Eventually, she would have to settle for 7th once the mud started flying.





Marcelo Gutierrez proves he is the king of the street, taking the opening stage win in front of a hometown crowd.





All hail the Rat. 18th with a second place on stage 5.





Dimitri Tordo on his way to 12th.





Marcelo Gutierrez backed up his performance on the streets of Manizales with an impressive performance on the muddy hillsides outside of the city. With a 2nd place finish, the hometown fans were thrilled to have a Colombian on the EWS podium this weekend.





Matt Walker cuts to the inside line while trying to avoid the monster ruts on stage 2.





2nd today for Isabeau Courdurier after a long day of battling it out in the mud.





Another EWS and another trip to the top of the podium for Cecile Ravanel.





Do you even drift bro?





Fighting to the end, Damien Oton landed himself on the podium with a third place.





Adrien Dailly goes down on stage four, and laughed as he got back up. The conditions were insane.





Robin Walner gets loose on stage four. Walner took an impressive 6th in the slop.





Pedro Burns gets loose in another kind of anti-grip. Burns finished in 15th.





Jesse Melamed gets his composure back after getting off line and crashing on stage three.





It was about to go wrong for Melamed, and time for me to duck and cover.





Once the sun began to shine, things turned from slime to peanut butter in a hurry.





After battling at the front all day, Damien Oton fuels up before the final two stages.





A hard fought 6th on the day for Bex Baraona.





Youn Deniaud has been showing consistency this year after his breakout performance in Finale to close out 2017. He would come 4th today, just 5 seconds off the podium.





Cecile makes the final turns on four with both feet out.





At some point the wheels stopped turning.





Rope-a-dope diving into the gully on stage three. Mitch took 16th.





Marco Osborne had several loose moments out there. He finished 22nd.





With a wheel in both the inside and outside line Richie Rude backs it in through the very steep and slippery stage 5.





It's pretty safe to say that with the number of spectators here in Colombia, every inch of every stage has been digitally captured in both photo and video form.





With a massive bike wash line and lack of hoses on the pits, the mechanics had to improvise in order clean drivetrains during the racers one pit stop of the day.





Adrien Dailly finished ninth despite taking a penalty for illegal shuttling in practice.





Damien Oton riding his way to third.





Mud covered and shattered by stage three.





Isabeau kept it together to take second place.





After receiving a 20-second penalty for illegally shuttling a stage in practice, Adrien Dailly would be pushed down from 5th to 9th in Colombia.





After a disappointing start to the season last week in Chile, Greg Callaghan came rebounding right back to take 5th in Colombia.





Shawn Neer came into the week on a high after a top 10 in Chile, but would struggle to back that result up in the Colombian mud.





Katy Winton left nothing out there.





Richie Rude gassed at the end of a long day.





13th on the day for Remy Absalon despite being forced to race one stage with no chain.





It was a battle to the end for Gusti Wildhaber, but he was unable to match his performance from round one just one week ago.





The women's podium was a mirror image of last week's round, with Cecile Ravanel once again taking a convincing win.





The fastest men through the rain and mud of Colombia.










