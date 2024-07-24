Photo Epic: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

After a five-year hiatus, the beast is back. The Garbanzo DH, known for its extreme challenges, welcomed athletes seeking an extra tough test of their skills. Spanning a gruelling 7 km, this race pushes riders to their absolute limits and beyond. Competing for valuable points towards the esteemed King & Queen of Crankworx title, the start list was packed with elite riders.
Sharing the podium with his teammate Ryan Gilchrist, US rider Richie Rude clinched victory with a margin of 4.523 seconds. Given his race time, the fastest of the day, of just under 12:36 minutes, this was a remarkable feat. Reflecting on his performance and sharing the podium with the current leader in the King of Crankworx standings, Ryan Gilchrist, Richie Rude said, “I think we just made some good, I guess, strategies and made sure we have our lines dialed in, and, I think, also just being big enduro guys, this is kind of our track.” Kiwi Matt Walker came third despite losing his chain and therefore the ability pedal halfway down the trail.
On the demanding downhill track, Georgia Astle took the top spot riding her freeride bike, sharing the podium with fellow BC rider Emmy Lan and the current leader in the race for the Queen title, Martha Gill. Shania Rawson narrowly missed the podium by less than half a second, still collecting valuable points in the royal battle for the crown.