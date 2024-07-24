Powered by Outside

Photo Epic: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 24, 2024
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
2024 Crankworx
GARBANZO DH
Whistler, BC
Photography by Brooks Curran, Izzy Lidsky, and Cameron Mackenzie

After a five-year hiatus, the beast is back. The Garbanzo DH, known for its extreme challenges, welcomed athletes seeking an extra tough test of their skills. Spanning a gruelling 7 km, this race pushes riders to their absolute limits and beyond. Competing for valuable points towards the esteemed King & Queen of Crankworx title, the start list was packed with elite riders.

Sharing the podium with his teammate Ryan Gilchrist, US rider Richie Rude clinched victory with a margin of 4.523 seconds. Given his race time, the fastest of the day, of just under 12:36 minutes, this was a remarkable feat. Reflecting on his performance and sharing the podium with the current leader in the King of Crankworx standings, Ryan Gilchrist, Richie Rude said, “I think we just made some good, I guess, strategies and made sure we have our lines dialed in, and, I think, also just being big enduro guys, this is kind of our track.” Kiwi Matt Walker came third despite losing his chain and therefore the ability pedal halfway down the trail.

On the demanding downhill track, Georgia Astle took the top spot riding her freeride bike, sharing the podium with fellow BC rider Emmy Lan and the current leader in the race for the Queen title, Martha Gill. Shania Rawson narrowly missed the podium by less than half a second, still collecting valuable points in the royal battle for the crown.

#Prayforrain
#Prayforrain

In Deep - savage to race, lovely to shoot.
In Deep - savage to race, lovely to shoot.

Oh Canada.
Oh Canada.

Some light on In Deep
Some light on In Deep

More roots than dirt didn't phase Alex Storr.
More roots than dirt didn't phase Alex Storr.

Richie Rude doing what he does best on the enduro rig
Richie Rude doing what he does best on the enduro rig

Great to see Katy Winton back inside the tape after a season on our side of it.
Great to see Katy Winton back inside the tape after a season on our side of it.

Left, right, drop, rock, root, repeat.
Left, right, drop, rock, root, repeat.

Remi the Semi trucking his way to 4th
Remi the Semi trucking his way to 4th

Connor Fearon on the high line
Connor Fearon on the high line

Jackson Frew's never far off the podium at a Crankworx event - 8th today.
Jackson Frew's never far off the podium at a Crankworx event - 8th today.

Richie Rude leading the Yeti steamroller out in training.
Richie Rude leading the Yeti steamroller out in training.

For a boy hailing from Rotorua, the land of loam, Tuhoto sure looks comfy on these big rock features.
For a boy hailing from Rotorua, the land of loam, Tuhoto sure looks comfy on these big rock features.

Georgia Astle chalked up another Garbo DH win today, five years after her last one.
Georgia Astle chalked up another Garbo DH win today, five years after her last one.

Fearon flat-pedal thundering through some chunder.
Fearon flat-pedal thundering through some chunder.

Some consistency this week for Emmy Lan with another 2nd place
Some consistency this week for Emmy Lan with another 2nd place

Tuhoto put that DH engine to work today, but it wasn't enough to fight off the Enduro boys.
Tuhoto put that DH engine to work today, but it wasn't enough to fight off the Enduro boys.

A big result for Martha Gill on Garbo today, slotting into 3rd.
A big result for Martha Gill on Garbo today, slotting into 3rd.

As if 15 minutes of racing wasn't enough, let's just ride most major rock slabs in the Garbanzo zone too.
As if 15 minutes of racing wasn't enough, let's just ride most major rock slabs in the Garbanzo zone too.

Gillie proved he's got the stamina to fight in these physical races, and pulled a few points further ahead in the King of Crankworx.
Gillie proved he's got the stamina to fight in these physical races, and pulled a few points further ahead in the King of Crankworx.

Smooth enough for second and some important King of Crankworx points for Ryan Gilchrist
Smooth enough for second and some important King of Crankworx points for Ryan Gilchrist

Georgia Astle with a convincing win
Georgia Astle with a convincing win

Ella Conolly was floating around on course today, quality going about a week here in Whistler.
Ella Conolly was floating around on course today, quality going about a week here in Whistler.

Amy Morrison rounded out the top 5.
Amy Morrison rounded out the top 5.

Martha Gill hiding in the trees.
Martha Gill hiding in the trees.

Another of the EDR mainstays, Matt Walker, did some damage here today. 3rd for the Kiwi.
Another of the EDR mainstays, Matt Walker, did some damage here today. 3rd for the Kiwi.

With the Queen of Crankworx race getting tight, every point counts for Shania Rawson
With the Queen of Crankworx race getting tight, every point counts for Shania Rawson

Emmy Lan doubled up on the silverware today.
Emmy Lan doubled up on the silverware today.

Rhys Verner's no stranger to these loose conditions.
Rhys Verner's no stranger to these loose conditions.

Dak was back on track today here in the Garbanzo, but opted not to race.
Dak was back on track today here in the Garbanzo, but opted not to race.

Emmy Lan at the end of her second place run
Emmy Lan at the end of her second place run

Shania Rawson feeling it after bombing down for a 4th place spot
Shania Rawson feeling it after bombing down for a 4th place spot

You can tell how good first place in Garbanzo DH feels by Rude's smile
You can tell how good first place in Garbanzo DH feels by Rude's smile

Sweet relief post Garbanzo DH.
Sweet relief post Garbanzo DH.

Three runs of a 15 minute track and it's time to call it.
Three runs of a 15 minute track and it's time to call it.

Martha Gill left it all out on the course
Martha Gill left it all out on the course

Your 2024 Crankworx Whistler Garbanzo DH Elite Podium
Your 2024 Crankworx Whistler Garbanzo DH Elite Podium

6 Comments
  • 10 0
 Richie airing the lower line of that feature on In Deep is badass.
  • 5 0
 Saved. Saved. Saved. And another for the collection! Amazing photos Cam!
  • 3 0
 these prices are just ridiculous: 750$ for a 3rd place? That's what my lawyer charges for forwarding me an Email
  • 1 0
 I think that's fair for a smaller one-day race event
  • 3 0
 Sick photos
  • 1 0
 Really epic shots.







