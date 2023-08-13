Photo Epic: Glentress XC World Champs 2023

As a first-time venue, Glentress delivered incredible racing action as the technical and flat-out course tested the world's best as they hunted the ultimate glory of the rainbow jersey.
In the U23 Men's race, Charlie Aldridge mastered the Scottish course to take home the rainbow jersey. Charlie Aldridge looked strong from the off as he battled off attacks from Adrien Boichis and Dario Lillo to secure victory. Adrien Boichis tried his best to beat the British racer but an attack up the first climb would fail and a gap would build that proved impossible to close. Dario Lillo wrapped up the medals 29 seconds off the pace.
Samara Maxwell secured another gold medal for New Zealand as she dominated the U23 Women's field. Samara Maxwell took the lead up the first climb on lap one and never looked back as no rider had an answer for her. The Swiss riders of Ginia Caluori and Ronja Blochlinger would try their best to catch the new World Champion but they would have to settle for the silver and bronze medal positions.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot made history once again as she secured back-to-back double World Championship wins. The French racer started off slow but quickly caught a hard-charging Loana Lecomte up the first climb on lap one and never looked back. Pauline Ferrand Prevot was unmatched as she pushed a hard gear throughout the race piloting the new Pinarello hardtail to its second win of the week. Loana Lecomte secured a silver medal as she rode a faultless race but just never had the power to match the race winner.
The biggest fight of the race was for the bronze medal position where we saw potential 3rd place finishes from Puck Pieterse, Mona Mitterwallner, Alessandra Keller and Evie Richards throughout the race. The last lap would leave it all down to Puck Pieterse and Mona Mitterwallner with a final big punch from the European champ putting Puck into the final medal spot.
Tom Pidcock became the first British man to win the Elite XC World Championships as he dominated the race to take the title at home. Tom Pidcock took advantage of a slightly improve grid position to make his way to the front of the race during lap two and an attack during the fifth lap was impossible to match. Sam Gaze also came from a mid-grid position as he battled past the world's best and almost looked like he could take the gold, the New Zealand rider secured the silver medal. Nino Schurter didn't have the power to secure an 11th title but he does still leave Scotland with a bronze medal.
With the World Champions decided for another year riders now have a short break before the return of the World Cup season later this month in Andorra.