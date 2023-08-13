Photo Epic: Glentress XC World Champs 2023

Samara Maxwell about to lay down the performance of her life.

Noelle Buri would be in the fight for the medals but couldn't quite hang onto the pace at the end.

The U23 women crank away from the start line.

Samara Maxwell took to the front early on and didn't look back.

Ginia Caluori would fight her way to the silver medal.

Ronja Blochlinger chasing after he compatriot Ginia Caluori.

Ronja Blochlinger's hard effort was rewarded with a 3rd place finish.

A tough day out there for Sofie Pedersen who'd been a dominant force so far this season.

Samara Maxwell secures another gold for New Zealand at this year's World Champs.

Samara Maxwell unsure of what just happened.

Samara Maxwell takes gold ahead of Ginia Caluori and Ronja Blochlinger.

Samara Maxwell has been on an upward trajectory all year and hit the peak right when it mattered.

Adrien Boichis has been a force this season.

Carter Woods has been on an upwards trajectory since his double win. It's a shame that a mechanical at the start line had him chasing from dead last.

It's not often that you get a chance at gold at home. Charlie Aldridge was more than excited to get on his bike today.

The U23 men are underway.

Boichis never let the lead group out of his sight. He'd settle for second once the dust settled.

A dream result for Charlie Aldridge, winning rainbows at home.

Dario Lillo Secured third once Riley Amos ran out of gas.

Charlie Aldridge decided he was done playing and stepped on the gas on the last lap.

Aldridge takes the win on home soil.

Charlie Aldridge lead from start to finish.

Amos put up a good fight but may have burnt his matches too soon.

The pace up front was too much for Lillo to hang on to.

Your U23 XCO Worlds podium - Charlie Aldridge, Adrien Boichis, and Dario Lillo

Puck Pieterse has enjoyed quite a bit of success recently but today her eyes are on the stripes.

Evie Richards is a definite favourite for today's race and the crowd was there to remind her at every pedal stroke.

In typical Scottish fashion, we had no idea what the weather would do.

Details, details, details. World champs are here.

Mona Miitterwalner getting into the zone. This course seems to suit her just fine.

Gwendalyn Gibson gets stuck into her warm-up this morning.

Jolanda Neff knows what it takes to win the rainbow jersey.

Kate Courtney trying to find some calm before the start

Pauline Ferrand Prevot looking to make it 2 from 2 this week.

Game time.

The elite women get their race underway in some drizzly conditions.

Puck Pieterse takes charge on the opening lap.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot came alive after a couple of laps, chasing and passing everyone in her way.

Lecomte hammering the switchbacks knowing the Pauline wasn't too far behind.

A good ride today for Martina Berta. She stayed well in the mix, finishing off in seventh.

Loana Lecomte looked as if she was about to run away with the whole thing. She put the hurt in early and separated herself from the field on the first lap before being caught in the later laps.

A bit of a rocky start for Jolanda but she'd recover enough to slot into the top 10.

Gwendalyn Gibson fighting hard into the top 10.

Evie Richards with the rolling hills of the Scottish Borders as a backdrop.

5th place for Alessandra Keller.

Loana Lecomte led the early changes but was overpowered by Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot had a steady opening lap but when she decided to go there was simply no stopping her.

Martina Berta with a strong ride into 7th.

It wasn't Kate Courtney's day, finishing over 9 minutes back on Prevot.

Another set of stripes to add to Pauline's illustrious collection.

Another year of rainbows for Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Pauline addressing the crowd.

Compatriots Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Loana Lecomte congratulate each other on their incredible performances for team France.

Evie Richards went all in at home and ended up in 6th.

Your 2023 Elite Women's World Champs podium - Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Loana Lecomte, and Puck Pieterse

Pauline and Loana enjoying their national anthem.

There was little doubt this was how the women's podium would look, we just didn't know in what order we'd see these ladies stand.

Alan Hatherly is not to be discounted on this style of course.

Sam Gaze, coming off an XCC win, could very well do some damage on this course.

Tom Pidcock's search for that elite World Champs Cross Country success would end today.

Motivation was all around in the Aussie pits.

Lars Forster licking his lips at the prospect of World Champs glory.

Pidcock pre-hurting

A tough weekend here in Glentress for Van der Poel, crashing out after the start loop.

Two sets of 10th here this weekend for Anton Cooper.

The weather was truly Scottish with just about 4 seasons in a day.

The elite men get the final dose of racing action underway.

The crowds were layers deep watching the big show.

Nino had the early stages of the race well under control, but couldn't fight back when it counted against a late charge from Gaze

The lead group of 4 early in the race.

Nino Schurter was able to pass both Sarrou and Hatherly on the long climb to take the head of the race.

Sam Gaze charging his way through the pack.

Tom Pidcock's power was on display front and centre today.

Lars Forster chases into the top 10.

Alan Hatherly spent the first half of the race putting the hurt on everyone else, but couldn't sustain that pace through the later parts of the race.

Vlad spent a lot of the race leading out the chase group behind Nino and Pidcock.

It wasn't the race Anton would have been hoping for, but was still a strong ride from the Kiwi veteran

Alan Hatherly was right at the sharp end early in the race but fell back to 6th.

Tom Pidcock was the real crowd favourite here in Glentress

Nino Schurter down through the rocks

Victor Koretzky mashes away. He was closing in on Nino but ultimately ran out of time.

Luca Braidot over the gap and into 7th.

Pidcock digging deep

Vlad Dascalu taking home 5th place.

Victor Koretzky tries to hang onto the rear wheel of Sam Gaze.

Tom Pidcock heading towards the start of his final lap.

Sam Gaze looked as though he struggled to find his pace early on. He decided to turn the jets on mid-race and was nearly able to chase Pidcock down.

Classic Nino

After having his way with the rest of the field, Pidcock cracked on, making absolutely sure Gaze wasn't able to get near.

Job done. Stripes acquired.

Tom Pidcock salutes the crowd who came out to support him on his way to gold medal glory.

Sam Gaze was on a charge at the end but the gap to Tom Pidcock proved insurmountable.

Victor Koretzky takes home 4th, so close yet so far to those coveted medal positions.

Gaze was very close to ruining Pidcock's parade.

Your 2023 Elite Men's World Champs podium - Tom Pidcock, Sam Gaze, and Nino Schurter

Fresh stripes and jewellery for Pidcock.

It's pretty obvious at this point but Tom Pidcock is unreal on his bike.

As a first-time venue, Glentress delivered incredible racing action as the technical and flat-out course tested the world's best as they hunted the ultimate glory of the rainbow jersey.In the U23 Men's race, Charlie Aldridge mastered the Scottish course to take home the rainbow jersey. Charlie Aldridge looked strong from the off as he battled off attacks from Adrien Boichis and Dario Lillo to secure victory. Adrien Boichis tried his best to beat the British racer but an attack up the first climb would fail and a gap would build that proved impossible to close. Dario Lillo wrapped up the medals 29 seconds off the pace.Samara Maxwell secured another gold medal for New Zealand as she dominated the U23 Women's field. Samara Maxwell took the lead up the first climb on lap one and never looked back as no rider had an answer for her. The Swiss riders of Ginia Caluori and Ronja Blochlinger would try their best to catch the new World Champion but they would have to settle for the silver and bronze medal positions.Pauline Ferrand Prevot made history once again as she secured back-to-back double World Championship wins. The French racer started off slow but quickly caught a hard-charging Loana Lecomte up the first climb on lap one and never looked back. Pauline Ferrand Prevot was unmatched as she pushed a hard gear throughout the race piloting the new Pinarello hardtail to its second win of the week. Loana Lecomte secured a silver medal as she rode a faultless race but just never had the power to match the race winner.The biggest fight of the race was for the bronze medal position where we saw potential 3rd place finishes from Puck Pieterse, Mona Mitterwallner, Alessandra Keller and Evie Richards throughout the race. The last lap would leave it all down to Puck Pieterse and Mona Mitterwallner with a final big punch from the European champ putting Puck into the final medal spot.Tom Pidcock became the first British man to win the Elite XC World Championships as he dominated the race to take the title at home. Tom Pidcock took advantage of a slightly improve grid position to make his way to the front of the race during lap two and an attack during the fifth lap was impossible to match. Sam Gaze also came from a mid-grid position as he battled past the world's best and almost looked like he could take the gold, the New Zealand rider secured the silver medal. Nino Schurter didn't have the power to secure an 11th title but he does still leave Scotland with a bronze medal.With the World Champions decided for another year riders now have a short break before the return of the World Cup season later this month in Andorra.