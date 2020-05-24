Photo Epic: Golden Oldies from Nove Mesto

This weekend would have been the season opener for the XC World Cup in the tall pine forest of Nove Mesto, which is perhaps the best XC venue of them all. Long punishing climbs, tons of roots, and rock gardens that often cause chaos to make it the gem of a course that it is. Then there are the fans, a hoard that travels through the woods with the race with chain saws, air raid sirens, and noise makes of all other imaginable forms. Here's a bit of a look back of Nove Mesto past, and hoping we get to return in the fall.
