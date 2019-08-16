Photo Epic: Gone to the Dogs - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 16, 2019
by Trevor Lyden  


Emmy showing off her new Pinkbike branded collar and leash.
Photo Epic
Gone to the Dogs
Crankworx Whistler 2019
Words & Photography: Trevor Lyden

Back by popular demand, the dogs of Crankworx Whistler 2019.

Mean muggin Turtle.
Mean muggin' Turtle the English Bulldog.

Suns out tongues out.
Suns out tongues out. Wagner the Shep mix.

Everything smells strong when you re this close to the ground.
Everything smells strong when you're this close to the ground. Leonardo the wire hair dachshund.

They say that not making eye contact is the sign of a great model.
They say that not making eye contact is the sign of a great model. Tony has it down.

Well that s a happy husky.
Well that's a happy husky. - Cruiser

Say cheese
Say cheese Benji!

School of hard knocks.
School of hard knocks.

Literally not possible to crack a smile when looking at this face.
Literally not possible to crack a smile when looking at this face. Cooper the Corgi.

Eyes on the prize errr treat.
Eyes on the prize, errr, treat. Kona - Duck Toller

Emmy showing off her new Pinkbike branded collar and leash.
Emmy showing off her new Pinkbike branded collar and leash.

It s tiring work looking this good.
It's tiring work looking this good - Lugar. Giant Schauzer.

A hot day in Whistler for this fluffy Bernese.
A hot day in Whistler for this fluffy Bernese Albert.

We have special permission to sit on the table the folks eating there afterwards may not have appreciated it as much as we did though.
We gave Ezzy special permission to sit on the table, the folks eating there afterwards may not have appreciated it as much as we did though.

All smiles.
All smiles for Hugo the French Bulldog.

Happy siblings.
Happy siblings Max and Lola.

the Dachshund rolls around the village with that Mr. T swagger.
Milo the Dachshund rolls around the village with that Mr. T swagger.

Meeshka prepping her outfit for the 80s themed Pinkbike party.
Meeshka prepping her outfit for the 80s themed Pinkbike party.

Oh are you looking at me Yes Crash we all are.
Oh are you looking at me? Yes Crash, we all are.

Casey Brown gets a lot of love on Pinkbike but I thought it was time to have her pup Snuff the lab be in the limelight for once.
Casey Brown gets a lot of love on Pinkbike, but I thought it was time to have her pup Snuff the lab be in the limelight for once.

Jagger is only 4 months old and already has a full bag of tricks under his sleeve.
Jagger is only 4 months old and already has a full bag of tricks under his sleeve.

Ollie the mixed breed. JaNo smoking but the sign doesn t say anything about looking this hot.
Ollie the mixed breed. No smoking, but the sign doesn't say anything about looking this hot.

Molly the shepherd mix hanging out in the shade of the Bell Helmets booth.
Molly the shepherd mix hanging out in the shade of the Bell Helmets booth.

Oreo is appropriately named and I like this pupper almost as much as I like the real thing. Almost.
Oreo is appropriately named, and I like this pupper almost as much as I like the real thing. Almost.

Habernash the English Bulldog and fur baby of two Pinkbike employees.
Habernasch the English Bulldog, and fur baby of one of our Pinkbike employees.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2019


21 Comments

  • + 12
 Where do i get this pinkbike collar and leash? ;-)
  • + 1
 Chippendales
  • + 4
 Many good boys and girls above. We don’t deserve dogs. Unconditional love.
  • + 0
 As an owner and racer of Dachshunds all pink bikers can see which breed has the most representation here. They may not be the ultimate dog for mountain biking but they are the best dog for sharing a beer with after. Thanks for this article!
  • + 1
 I've always hated small dogs. There was an insane Chihuahua who would go bezerk at the gate every time I walked our old Collie past it growing up, and the recent-ish fashion in inbred 'handbag' dogs did nothing to change that opinion. But I had a colleague a few years ago who brought his two Dachshunds to work regularly. They're one of the sweetest, most endearing dogs I've ever met. Just their walk makes me smile. I'm not converted on small dogs and my partner wants a 'full-size' dog, but if we ever got a little one she'd have to argue hard for it not to be a Dachshund.
  • + 1
 @gkeele: Pick a dog size and be a dick about it.
But nah for real, Dachshunds are the best. Hard to train though, they're stubborn little shits
  • + 3
 Just waiting for Ezra's comment...
  • + 2
 Best of all, none of them look like a session.
  • + 1
 still better than 'Dogs of Berlin'...
  • + 0
 Dogs of Berlin is still pretty good Wink
  • + 1
 You're all barking mad...
  • + 1
 Meeshka rockin’ the blinds.. #stealtheshow
  • - 3
 Dogs should have harnesses. It doesn't pull on their neck/throat, when they're pulling or barking - won't hurt them at all and they'll love you for it. Nothing worse when a dog is trying to bark or tug and it's being strangled by it's collar. Collars for show - harness on the go. Dogs rule.
  • + 3
 If the dog does not like being strangled, maybe it should learn not to pull so hard on the leash. Most dogs figure this out pretty quickly.
  • + 1
 @IntoTheEverflow: Actually no.. I had a dog years ago that suffered from a partially collapsed trachea . Ask any vet and they will tell you that a harness is safer.
  • + 1
 Yeah!!! Nice one Pinkbike!
  • + 1
 Love this!
  • + 1
 All these good pups!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



