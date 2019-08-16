Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Gone to the Dogs - Crankworx Whistler 2019
Aug 16, 2019
by
Trevor Lyden
Tweet
Photo Epic
Gone to the Dogs
Crankworx Whistler 2019
Words & Photography: Trevor Lyden
Back by popular demand, the dogs of Crankworx Whistler 2019.
Mean muggin' Turtle the English Bulldog.
Suns out tongues out. Wagner the Shep mix.
Everything smells strong when you're this close to the ground. Leonardo the wire hair dachshund.
They say that not making eye contact is the sign of a great model. Tony has it down.
Well that's a happy husky. - Cruiser
Say cheese Benji!
School of hard knocks.
Literally not possible to crack a smile when looking at this face. Cooper the Corgi.
Eyes on the prize, errr, treat. Kona - Duck Toller
Emmy showing off her new Pinkbike branded collar and leash.
It's tiring work looking this good - Lugar. Giant Schauzer.
A hot day in Whistler for this fluffy Bernese Albert.
We gave Ezzy special permission to sit on the table, the folks eating there afterwards may not have appreciated it as much as we did though.
All smiles for Hugo the French Bulldog.
Happy siblings Max and Lola.
Milo the Dachshund rolls around the village with that Mr. T swagger.
Meeshka prepping her outfit for the 80s themed Pinkbike party.
Oh are you looking at me? Yes Crash, we all are.
Casey Brown gets a lot of love on Pinkbike, but I thought it was time to have her pup Snuff the lab be in the limelight for once.
Jagger is only 4 months old and already has a full bag of tricks under his sleeve.
Ollie the mixed breed. No smoking, but the sign doesn't say anything about looking this hot.
Molly the shepherd mix hanging out in the shade of the Bell Helmets booth.
Oreo is appropriately named, and I like this pupper almost as much as I like the real thing. Almost.
Habernasch the English Bulldog, and fur baby of one of our Pinkbike employees.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Crankworx Whistler 2019
21 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 12
Stokedonthis
(1 hours ago)
Where do i get this pinkbike collar and leash? ;-)
[Reply]
+ 1
PCbroModerator
(23 mins ago)
Chippendales
[Reply]
+ 4
Brasher
(1 hours ago)
Many good boys and girls above. We don’t deserve dogs. Unconditional love.
[Reply]
+ 0
dldewar
(44 mins ago)
As an owner and racer of Dachshunds all pink bikers can see which breed has the most representation here. They may not be the ultimate dog for mountain biking but they are the best dog for sharing a beer with after. Thanks for this article!
[Reply]
+ 1
gkeele
(15 mins ago)
I've always hated small dogs. There was an insane Chihuahua who would go bezerk at the gate every time I walked our old Collie past it growing up, and the recent-ish fashion in inbred 'handbag' dogs did nothing to change that opinion. But I had a colleague a few years ago who brought his two Dachshunds to work regularly. They're one of the sweetest, most endearing dogs I've ever met. Just their walk makes me smile. I'm not converted on small dogs and my partner wants a 'full-size' dog, but if we ever got a little one she'd have to argue hard for it not to be a Dachshund.
[Reply]
+ 1
fabdemaere
(9 mins ago)
@gkeele
: Pick a dog size and be a dick about it.
But nah for real, Dachshunds are the best. Hard to train though, they're stubborn little shits
[Reply]
+ 3
Mattgc
(38 mins ago)
Just waiting for Ezra's comment...
[Reply]
+ 2
johnski
(43 mins ago)
Best of all, none of them look like a session.
[Reply]
+ 1
Waterdown
(1 hours ago)
still better than 'Dogs of Berlin'...
[Reply]
+ 0
Bikerhasi
(1 hours ago)
Dogs of Berlin is still pretty good
[Reply]
+ 1
silentbutdeadly
(1 hours ago)
You're all barking mad...
[Reply]
+ 1
tobiusmaximum
(49 mins ago)
Meeshka rockin’ the blinds..
#stealtheshow
[Reply]
- 3
neimbc
(48 mins ago)
Dogs should have harnesses. It doesn't pull on their neck/throat, when they're pulling or barking - won't hurt them at all and they'll love you for it. Nothing worse when a dog is trying to bark or tug and it's being strangled by it's collar. Collars for show - harness on the go. Dogs rule.
[Reply]
+ 3
IntoTheEverflow
(28 mins ago)
If the dog does not like being strangled, maybe it should learn not to pull so hard on the leash. Most dogs figure this out pretty quickly.
[Reply]
+ 1
BeerGuzlinFool
(1 mins ago)
@IntoTheEverflow
: Actually no.. I had a dog years ago that suffered from a partially collapsed trachea . Ask any vet and they will tell you that a harness is safer.
[Reply]
+ 1
gapos999
(15 mins ago)
Yeah!!! Nice one Pinkbike!
[Reply]
+ 1
fiatpolski
(47 mins ago)
Love this!
[Reply]
+ 1
dstroud70
(8 mins ago)
All these good pups!!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 10
MysticMCyclist
(18 mins ago)
I thought pinkbike was am MTB site why do we get dog pictures .... lame
[Reply]
+ 1
Madtown
(13 mins ago)
Really?
[Reply]
+ 1
Dudeclimbsrocks
(7 mins ago)
strongly disagree.
[Reply]
