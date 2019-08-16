Photo Epic: Gone to the Dogs - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Mean muggin' Turtle the English Bulldog.

Suns out tongues out. Wagner the Shep mix.

Everything smells strong when you're this close to the ground. Leonardo the wire hair dachshund.

They say that not making eye contact is the sign of a great model. Tony has it down.

Well that's a happy husky. - Cruiser

Say cheese Benji!

School of hard knocks.

Literally not possible to crack a smile when looking at this face. Cooper the Corgi.

Eyes on the prize, errr, treat. Kona - Duck Toller

Emmy showing off her new Pinkbike branded collar and leash.

It's tiring work looking this good - Lugar. Giant Schauzer.

A hot day in Whistler for this fluffy Bernese Albert.

We gave Ezzy special permission to sit on the table, the folks eating there afterwards may not have appreciated it as much as we did though.

All smiles for Hugo the French Bulldog.

Happy siblings Max and Lola.

Milo the Dachshund rolls around the village with that Mr. T swagger.

Meeshka prepping her outfit for the 80s themed Pinkbike party.

Oh are you looking at me? Yes Crash, we all are.

Casey Brown gets a lot of love on Pinkbike, but I thought it was time to have her pup Snuff the lab be in the limelight for once.

Jagger is only 4 months old and already has a full bag of tricks under his sleeve.

Ollie the mixed breed. No smoking, but the sign doesn't say anything about looking this hot.

Molly the shepherd mix hanging out in the shade of the Bell Helmets booth.

Oreo is appropriately named, and I like this pupper almost as much as I like the real thing. Almost.

Habernasch the English Bulldog, and fur baby of one of our Pinkbike employees.

Back by popular demand, the dogs of Crankworx Whistler 2019.