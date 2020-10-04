Photo Epic: Green Means Go - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020 Round 2

A hectic week of racing in Nove Mesto was rounded off in fine fashion today. After a grey and rainy start to the the day, the sun finally made an appearance and began to dry out the track as the elite women kicked off the action. Pauline Ferrand Prevot added another World Cup win to her tally in rather dominant fashion coming across the line over 20 seconds up on Anne Terpstra. They were in a class of their own with Friday's winner Loana Lecomte rounding off a great week with 3rd, albeit a minute and 10 seconds back on the winner. Rebecca McConnell slotted into 4th with Laura Stigger closing off the podium in 5th.
The men's race was a much tighter affair with the top 7 finishing within 4 seconds in a thrilling sprint to the line which ultimately saw the Brazilian Henrique Avancini take his first XCO World Cup win. Milan Vader and Nino Schurter ran him closest on the charge to the line but he held strong. Victor Koretzky and Alan Hatherly rounded off the podium.
The U23 races took place yesterday with Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado and Thomas Pidcock taking home the top honours by big margins. With less than a week until World Champs, will we see those that performed well in Nove Mesto continue their strong form or will someone who's had a slightly quieter week fancy their chances with some fresher legs? Next stop Leogang.
1 Comment
Post a Comment