Photo Epic: Green Means Go - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020 Round 2

We woke to rain once again but it quickly cleared as the elite women's race approached.

The U23 women get their final World Cup action of the year.

Friday's winner Giorgia Marchet couldn't find that form and ended up in 5th.

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado takes the win by nearly 20 seconds.

Haley Batten started strong in both races but just couldn't hold the pace. She'll be well in the mix at Worlds though.

Marika Tovo keeping the eventual winner Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado behind her, for now.

Helene Clauzel would pip Haley Batten in a sprint to the line.

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado rode smart to close out the win comfortably.

The U23 women's podium - Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado, Marika Tovo, and Helene Clauzel.

Thomas Pidcock on another mission today trying to make it a two for two.

Christopher Blevins looking to finish his week strong here in Nove Mesto.

Joel Roth attacking the pump track for fourth.

Simone Avondetto had a good race climbing back for fifth.

Blevins had a great ride and took second.

Vital Albin through the tall pines. He'd close out the podium in third.

A clean sweep in Nove Mesto for Pidcock. Incredible racing from this young man.

Your U23 men's podium - Thomas Pidcock, Christopher Blevins, and Vital Albin.

Anne Terpstra getting ready for the final race action after a busy week in Nove Mesto.

Things got hot today here in Nove Mesto.

Kate Courtney set her sights high but struggled to fire.

Big week so far for Evie Richards and it ain't over yet.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot in the mood to win.

Sina Frei looked relaxed on the line and duly delivered with another top 10.

Loana Lecomte has been impressive throughout the week, recovering well enough to be a threat at each call up.

Loana Lecomte and Laura Stigger with a fast start.

Alessandra Keller with a great ride to 9th.

Sina Frei bested her plate by one today, finishing eighth.

Good one today for Lena Gerault into seventh.

Kate Courtney had a difficult day out there.

Laura Stigger got the better of Evie Richards after a long battle and was rewarded with the final step on the podium.

The elite women tackle the infamous main climb in Nove Mesto.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot seemed fired up after missing out on the win a few days ago.

Strong ride today by Rebecca Mcconnell sliding onto the podium in fourth.

Anne Terpstra dug deep to keep up with Pauline's pace but would never pass her. Second on the day after a big effort.

Evie Richards emerges from the darkness. Check out what's keeping her company in her rear-wheel...

Loana Lecomte has been at the sharp end of things all week long.

Lecomte skipping big stones and into third.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot showed us all why she earned the stripes today. She got on the horse and never looked back.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot will be super confident heading into World Champs as she tries to defend her rainbow stripes.

Pauline waited for the other women in the finish area to congratulate them on their day. Good to see such sportsmanship at this high level of sport.

Women's elite podium - Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Anne Terpstra, Loana Lecomte, Rebecca McConnell, and Laura Stigger.

Henrique Avancini, focused, warms up for battle.

Locked and loaded for Stephane Tempier.

Nino Schurter is hungry for more after a few misfires earlier in the week.

Milan Vader is about to have a hell of an afternoon.

The elite men sprint off the line.

Nino back to his old ways having fun on his bike.

Stephane Tempier didn't quite have the legs at the end to close out a podium.

Friday's winner Simon Andreassen couldn't quite match his previous pace but still a solid result in 13th.

Filippo Colombo rounds off the top 10.

Max Brandl is making quite the mark up from the U23 class last year.

Jordan Sarrou just missed out on the podium in 6th.

Anton Cooper takes on a fresh bottle.

The two teammates leading out the climb while the hungry pack bites at their heals.

Avancini down the BMX section chasing Nino hard.

Milan Vadar has ridden super strong all week in Nove Mesto.

Alan Hatherly grabbed the final podium spot on the run to the line.

Victor Koretzky takes his turn at the front, he'd end up 4th.

Nino still led the race up until the last with Avancini very hot on his heels.

Henrique Avancini lurks in the wheel tracks of nemesis Nino Schurter.

Henrique Avancini rode aggressively at the front all afternoon and managed to hold on for the win.

Finally! Henrique Avancini takes that win he wanted so badly.

Oh so close for Milan Vader on the final sprint.

Big push today from Victor Koretzky.

Victor Koretzky consoles teammate Milan Vadar after he narrowly misses out on the win in the sprint to the line.

Your top 5 elite men: 1st Henrique Avancini 2nd Milan Vadar 3rd Nino Schurter 4th Victor Kortetzky 5th Alan Hatherly

The first taste of the XCO winner’s champagne for Henrique Avancini.

Until next time, Nove Mesto.

A hectic week of racing in Nove Mesto was rounded off in fine fashion today. After a grey and rainy start to the the day, the sun finally made an appearance and began to dry out the track as the elite women kicked off the action. Pauline Ferrand Prevot added another World Cup win to her tally in rather dominant fashion coming across the line over 20 seconds up on Anne Terpstra. They were in a class of their own with Friday's winner Loana Lecomte rounding off a great week with 3rd, albeit a minute and 10 seconds back on the winner. Rebecca McConnell slotted into 4th with Laura Stigger closing off the podium in 5th.The men's race was a much tighter affair with the top 7 finishing within 4 seconds in a thrilling sprint to the line which ultimately saw the Brazilian Henrique Avancini take his first XCO World Cup win. Milan Vader and Nino Schurter ran him closest on the charge to the line but he held strong. Victor Koretzky and Alan Hatherly rounded off the podium.The U23 races took place yesterday with Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado and Thomas Pidcock taking home the top honours by big margins. With less than a week until World Champs, will we see those that performed well in Nove Mesto continue their strong form or will someone who's had a slightly quieter week fancy their chances with some fresher legs? Next stop Leogang.