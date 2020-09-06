Photo Epic: Grom Spotlight at Big White Slopestyle

The Bronze Course is no joke.

Just getting to the drop in proved difficult at times.

Cohen Johns, age 10

Riding: Norco Rampage on 20's

Favorite Trick - 360

Favorite Bike Part - Chromag handle bars

Bike Name: Aron

Can you do that on 20's, at half that age...?

Tayte Proulx-Royds, age 11

Riding Spawn Kotori on 24s

Favorite Trick - T-Bog

Next Trick - Tuck No Hander

Bike Name: Lorraine

3rd place in the female open category. Easy to see why.

Zoe Witwicki, age 11

Riding Norco Rampage on 24s

Favorite Trick - 1 Foot Can

Favorite Bike Part - Sparkle paint

Bike Name: Nico

Best shoes, hands down.

Rex Johnson, age 10

Riding Norco Rampage on 20's

Favorite Bike Part: Brakes (I don't think he uses them much honestly)

Favorite Trick - 360

Next Trick. - 360 Can

Bike Name: Betty

Rex has style and the personality to match.

Michael Delesalle

Floyd Guy

Natasha Miller

Max Wittenburg

Final Action Shots

Yeah, the kids are alright.

Kids are shredding at a younger and younger age. The progression is inspiring to see. Watch a few minutes from Anthills Return to Earth segment 'Time Wisely Spent' for exhibit A. Event organizers like Crankworx (Kidsworx), Big White (Grom division), Stephanie Nychka (WST), Lisa Mason (WFM) are all contributing to this surge. (This list is not exhaustive.)As a content creator myself, I've tried to ensure balanced coverage of the kids, ladies and pro's - if not leaning a bit to the former. I feel it is important to the future health of the sport to be as inclusive as possible. Obviously, I am not alone. This leads me to the event being held at Big White this weekend, and the two categories, grom and open female. Included in this list is a collection of boy and girls - I tried to limit the age to 'under being legally allowed to drive a vehicle'.I'll be the first to admit, it is humbling to watch 11-year-old boys and girls hitting drops, step-ups and catching more air than I ever have, or ever will. At the same time, seeing Zoe Witwicki, Tayte Proulx-Royds, Rex Johnson (ages 11), or Coen Johnson (age 10!) throwing down on the bronze course is absolutely a sight to behold.I just don't understand how the parents of young athletes do it. I'm a nervous wreck for them on every hit. So with that in mind, I felt it appropriate to carve out a place here at Pinkbike to highlight some of these up and comers. Here is a little 411 on some of the kids, and some action shots from the bronze event yesterday. Enjoy, and if you see them, throw them some support. It means the world to these little shredders.Now let us be clear, these four were not the only kids riding this weekend. Just four I could wrangle for some information in-between the million laps they took. I kid you not (pun intended), no one took as many laps as the kids did. I swear they were every third or fourth rider down. That, or they've cloned themselves. (sorry parents).