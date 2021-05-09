Photo Epic: Hardpack Soundtrack - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

It wasn't just the temperatures that heated up today in Albstadt with the on-track action equally as hot. The women kicked off proceedings and we didn't have to wait long for the attacks to come as Loana Lecomte continued her impressive start to her elite career, taking to the front and carving out a commanding victory by nearly a minute over her compatriot Pauline Ferrand Prevot. Fresh out of U23 Haley Batten had a mighty ride into third with Kate Courtney and Yana Belomoina completing the podium positions.
The elite men's race was a little closer, with plenty of swapping and switching going on at the front. Short track winner Mathieu van der Poel couldn't keep at the sharp end of proceedings today and it turned into a sprint finish between Victor Koretzky and Nino Schurter. Koretzky got the better of Schurter on Friday night, laying down the watts to the line, and once again it was the Frenchman that proved the stronger of the two, in doing so taking his first elite World Cup win. Mathias Flückiger and Ondrej Cink took third and fourth whilst Tom Pidcock rode from the back of the grid and onto the podium.
The U23 races took place yesterday, with Mona Mitterwallner taking a huge victory by over two and a half minutes. Her nearest challengers were Caroline Bohe and Kata Blanka Vas. In the U23 men, it was Canadian Carter Woods' time to shine as he put the power down on the last lap to open up a seven second gap to David List, who was a further eleven seconds ahead of Simone Avondetto.
We don't have long to wait for more World Cup XC action with the classic stop of Nove Mesto up next weekend.
