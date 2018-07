Jolanda Neff was of the line like a rocket but slid back a few spots. Jolanda Neff was of the line like a rocket but slid back a few spots.

Alessandra Keller gets third today. Alessandra Keller gets third today.

Pauline spent time at the front but would not podium today. Pauline spent time at the front but would not podium today.

Langvad was dragging the field along. Langvad was dragging the field along.

Leading group in the second lap with Pauline Ferrand Prevot in front. Leading group in the second lap with Pauline Ferrand Prevot in front.

Anne Tauber takes second in the short track and secures a front row starting spot on Sunday. Anne Tauber takes second in the short track and secures a front row starting spot on Sunday.

Annika Langvad crushes out a win. Annika Langvad crushes out a win.

Kate Courtney spent after 25 minutes. Kate Courtney spent after 25 minutes.

Haley Smith cooling down before the start. Haley Smith cooling down before the start.

Matching stripes. Matching stripes.

Emily Batty. Emily Batty.

Front row tomorrow. Front row tomorrow.

Lars set the pace in the beginning. Lars set the pace in the beginning.

Mathieu leading Nino. Mathieu leading Nino.

Mathieu following Lars Forster in the second lap. Mathieu following Lars Forster in the second lap.

Try as he may, Nino couldn't match van der Poel's CX power. Try as he may, Nino couldn't match van der Poel's CX power.

Out in front and running away with it. Out in front and running away with it.

Mathieu makes his move. Mathieu makes his move.

Nice use of the 4x course for short track. It definitely kept things interesting. Nice use of the 4x course for short track. It definitely kept things interesting.

Sam Gaze. Definitely one of the contenders for the Short Track win. Sam Gaze. Definitely one of the contenders for the Short Track win.

Let's see if he can repeat this on Sunday. Let's see if he can repeat this on Sunday.

Nino surrounded by press and fans. Nino surrounded by press and fans.

As short track continues to evolve it keeps getting better. The course here in Val di Sole was the best one yet providing plenty of passing opportunities and tech. Annika Langvad and Mathieu van der Poel took commanding wins with Nino in second and Maxime Marrote took third in the men. Anne Tauber takes second for the women and Alessandra Keller gets third.