Photo Epic: The Kora - Joey Schusler's Himalayan Bikepacking Adventure

The Tibetans believe a completed Kora will purify a lifetime of negative karma. In preparation of this journey, Brice and Sam get their legs acclimated with a game of ring around the rosaries.

We ducked under the low-slung doorway and let our eyes adjust to the dim interior. It was a sanctuary, with a Tantric Buddhist shrine on one wall and a blazing woodstove on the other. A family spanning three generations was sitting on a woolen carpet.

'Mantra rays’ on a Tibetan hillside.

The massive peaks of the Tibetan hinterlands loom in the distance. Brice and Sam gaze at the sheer walls of granite and mist as thoughts of the impending adventure fills their minds.

This is pure agony,” I grumbled, resting my bike against a cluster of bamboo and swatting irritably at the shadowy veil of vectors. “At this rate, it’s gonna take us ages to climb out of this mess.”

“Not only were we hampered by heavy bags holding ten days’ worth of supplies, but the heat itself was smothering, with a humidity factor that made breathing feel like an act of desperation.”

If the Tibetans' spinning of prayer wheels conveyed their mantras to the heavens, the act of self-propulsion on our rubber-encased wheels paid homage to our other-worldly surroundings.

At 16,100 feet above sea level, the air was shockingly thin. There was little time for ceremony.

We woke to the familiar pitter-patter of raindrops on the tent, signaling a continuation of daily discomfort. Every day so far, the skies had anointed us with their tears, and every item of gear—including down jackets and sleeping bags—was damp.

Trench foot was now another thing the three of us had in common, and we took perverse pleasure in placing wagers over who would be the first to lose a toenail.

Within an hour, we’d lost more than a thousand feet of elevation, and we found ourselves coasting into a wildflower-filled pasture dotted with dozens of yaks and horses. Content in the knowledge that our last day would be mostly downhill.

I was worried. Each wooden bridge was in a worsening state of disrepair, and wading through swift, waist-high currents quickly became the norm.

Eventually, our luck ran out. A bridge over some intimidating rapids was completely destroyed, and we opted to march along the riverbank in the hope we could rejoin the trail.

