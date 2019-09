Photo Epic presented by Topeak

The World Cup is back in the USA!

Get the gears rollin', America. Here we go.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was in many people's minds a favorite for the win.

Pauline wearing her stripes proud.

Chloe Woodruff stoked to be on home soil for this one.

Jenny Rissveds has had quite the season as of late. It wouldn't be wise to disregard her at this final round.

Final details for Kate Courtney.

Rebecca McConnell a few moments before go time.

The Women take off for 8 laps.

Jolanda Neff with the holeshot out of the gate,

It's a full-on party at Snowshoe.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot on her way to third place.

Chloe Woodruff leads up the first steep climb before falling back to sixth.

Rissveds making moves early on.

Briefly out in front was Kate Courtney.

Bec McConnell on her way to fourth place.

Kate Courtney had a lead on Jenny, but Jenny had the legs.

Rissveds out in front and running away with it.

Rissveds looked back and then almost seemed to enjoy the crowds as she rode to victory.

RIssveds in the clear at the finish. What a race that was for her.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes a breather after a fast-paced eight laps.

Sina Frei feeling the heat of the seasons final Short Track.

It was a drag race out there. Every lap was fully pinned.

Once again proving she is a force to be reckoned with.

Rissveds, Courtney, and Prevot. Short Track winners.

Nino on the line anxious to get rolling.

Men's start through the village.

Out front at the start, but the pace was too fast for Avancini. He finished 8th.

Erik Haegstad had the speed today for 7th.

The crowds were out in force to watch the Short Track. Time to get this party started.

Rainbow stripes streaking through the crowd.

Ondrej Cink spent plenty of time at the front. He finished fourth.

Titouan Carod rode smart and moved up to second when Nino went for his attack on the final lap.

Ondrej Cink tried his hardest to drop Nino but he just couldn't get the Champ off his rear wheel.

Jordan Sarrou played with the pack and made a move late in the mix for third.

Nino let the others do the work until two laps to go, then he made his move.

Nino throws up the horns at the finish line.

Once again Nino taught a master class in tactics.

Exhausted limbs and burning chests in the finish area.

The fastest XCC of the year left them gasping for air.

Cink gathering himself after a grueling race.

By the looks of it, Sunday's final should be much the same only longer.

Schurter, Carod, and Sarrou for the men's XCC.

Eight laps. Eight laps at very high speed. The final XC Short Track of the season resembled Moonshiners outrunning the fuzz. Huge crowds turned out for the first of the XC races this weekend and cheered on their favorites. Nino Schurter took the win in what was a show of classic cunning and perfectly played tactics. Jenny Rissveds took yet another win in an amazing women's race. The perfect start to the final World Cup of the season.