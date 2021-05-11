Photo Epic: Riding 137km of Trails in a 10km Radius on New Bike Day

6:09am (yes, we ran late). Here we go!

The valley awaiting the sun.

There is not much on-trail climbing here in the South of France - it tends to be roads and fireroads, fortunately, they are lovely places to be at 6am.

As I climbed out of the valley I reached the morning sun.

Candaniel - the first trail of the day!

Loose moving rocks before breakfast? Not pictured: the massive drop to my left.

The final part of Candaniel mellows out for a blast through the mossy forest.

I'm very lucky to have had these - I'm not sure how many people would be keen to invest €1,600 for this pair? We really need Elon Musk to figure out an alternative to Li-ion batteries so we can do this kind of ride on a single battery.

A quick change and ready to go again.

Change #2.

The climb to Col de Brouis is pretty nice for a road climb.

On a good day you can see Corsica from here (sort of - it's an optical illusion but still very cool).

The top of Brollercoaster starts out mellow, then drops into a fast run down to the village of Piene Haute.

These water bars make perfect rollers to play with.

The shepherds around here use patou to protect their flocks from wolves. For the most part, they are lovely, friendly dogs, but they are still working dogs and you need to get off the bike and respect their space as they will do some real damage if they think you are a threat.

More rock.

Dropping from Piene Haute across the Italian border to Olivetta, Polivetta starts with a wide-open grey earth gulley before winding across the mountain and down.

There is a small, bonus trail that drops back into Olivetta from the border.

The Botanical trail has only just been reopened after the devastating storms last Autumn... ...although I was still a bit nervous dropping in here as having to climb back out again would have sucked if the trail was still not passable.

After four loops my shoulders felt like they needed some attention.

Dropping into Black River. From this ledge you get a commanding view of the village below.

Serpentin is very different from almost every other trail in the valley - it is one of the very few that was shaped with bikes in mind.

The very end of Serpentin is a steep chute into a streambed.

By this time, holding onto the bars through the rock steps was no small accomplishment.

Grey earth for the final descent.

After the grey earth, Bramafam goes into the trees.

Still smiling!

Bramafam is one of my favourite trails on that side of the valley - the lower part is smooth, fast, and flowing - perfect for when your eyes are going a bit funny after thirteen hours on the go.

Final trail done - cooked.

All the numbers.

Sore hands!