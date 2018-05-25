RACING

Photo Report: Hurricane of Pain - Nove Mesto World Cup XCC

May 25, 2018
by Irmo Keizer  

Race Report
Huricane of Pain
UCI XC MTB WC Short Circuit presented by Mercedes Benz
Photography by Irmo Keizer and Matthew DeLorme

Better course. Wild racing. Jumps. Climbing. Crashes. Order restored. Short Track gets its legs under it here in the Czech Republic. The race happens so fast we aren't sure what happened when, but at least it's now televised so you can figure it out later when you can watch the replay. Short Track XC made a move forward here at Round 3 in Nove Mesto. Annika Langvad and Sam Gaze take the win. Be on the lookout later on for our chat with Simon Burney about XCC and its future at the UCI MTB world cup.

It's pretty chill in the pits until the twenty minutes of hell.

Just like Colorado has a Dream Stream, so does Nove Mesto. But different.

There's an app for that. Whatever it is.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot had what it took to win today. She was close, but Langvad had her in the end.

Anne Tauber is one of the upcoming athletes in an exciting women's elite field.


Kate Courtney took another shot and led the race.

Mathieu Van der Poel's wrist is still causing him issues, but there's no holding back for this guy. He almost crashed in today's XCC race, but managed to keep upright and clung onto second.

If it stays dry, they'll be choking on dust come Sunday.


The XCC race is gaining momentum with top start positions and a bucket of UCI points to be won.


Mathieu van der Poel and Sergio Mantecon get after it mid-race.

David Valero taking the lead. Fast-paced action is what XCC does offer.

Manny the missile leads out on one of the laps.

Schurter tried to redeem himself

Florian Vogel gets ahead of the dust.

That one hurt. In more ways than one.

How you get up from a fall is what sets you apart. Nino will be fighting harder than ever come Sunday.

On to this weekend's XCO finals, with Mathieu van der Poel and Jolanda Neff now leading the series. Sun, roaring crowds and one hell of a course await.

Watch the replay on Redbull TV.

Full Results

