Photo Report: Hurricane of Pain - Nove Mesto World Cup XCC

Better course. Wild racing. Jumps. Climbing. Crashes. Order restored. Short Track gets its legs under it here in the Czech Republic. The race happens so fast we aren't sure what happened when, but at least it's now televised so you can figure it out later when you can watch the replay. Short Track XC made a move forward here at Round 3 in Nove Mesto. Annika Langvad and Sam Gaze take the win. Be on the lookout later on for our chat with Simon Burney about XCC and its future at the UCI MTB world cup.
On to this weekend's XCO finals, with Mathieu van der Poel and Jolanda Neff now leading the series. Sun, roaring crowds and one hell of a course await.Watch the replay on Redbull TV.Full Results
