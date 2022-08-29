Photo Epic: Iconic Retro Bikes at The Malverns Classic Retro Show & Shine

This Cannondale took second place overall

This Yeti was a beauty and it's great to see some of the period-correct riding gear to go along with the bikes

This is when the mountain bike community is at its best Sally Hibberd (Reid) won a National Title at the Malverns Classic on the very type of bike she is holding up here, but this Zinn Centaur had been pieced together by the Retro bike community as Sally had always regretted selling it. It was correct down to the smallest detail and it's amazing to see the cycling community make people's dreams come true

The moment you realize you've just won

Dan Chambers' Fisher RS-1 1991 Mert Lawwill suspension

The beer tent was rammed full of these amazing bikes

Every bike had a story to tell and the owners were on hand to share them

The judging panel had plenty of time to contemplate their high scorers; with the top-10 being awarded rosettes, there was plenty to deliberate

The judges got up close and personal to check out every last detail

Some things haven't really changed

The Muc-Off Show and Shine took place in the beer tent - what a combination: beautiful bikes and beer on tap

Tom Lynch's 1998 Cannondale ambulance bike was launched in London in 2000

This bike is important for so many reasons. Tom Lynch was responsible for helping London Ambulance Service set up this programme where they would use mountain bikes on the streets of London to help Paramedics beat the congestion of London traffic to help save people's lives. This bike alone is responsible for helping London's paramedics save thousands of lives throughout its use in which they think they could have gone to the moon and bike at least with the mileage this bike has done

Patrick James' Cannondale SM700 1986

Patrick James' Muddy Fox ‘Rambler’ 1985

Scott Cord's 1989 Pace T RC 100 trials prototype which took the win look out for our full bike check on this gem later on

Everybody loves a big cheque. After winning Scott plans on using his £1000 for taking first prize to cover his race entries for next year - sounds like a great investment to me! Please excuse the wheelie bin, I'm not quite sure why presentations happened in front of it, but that's real life

Sally Hibberd's Zinn Centaur 531 replica of her race bike

The Muc-Off Show and Shine really was a treasure trove of some unique bikes

Like we said, bike companies don't paint them like they used to. The Klein paint jobs were next level

This Roberts is just an elegant beauty

Who doesn't love a Specialized Big Hit

This Manitou is a real beauty

It's great to see the story and the detail behind these pieces of our history

Hans Rey was on the judging panel once again

Bike brands just don't paint bikes like they used to

Being the GTs 50th Anniversary it is only appropriate to pick out a beautiful chrome GT

Colin William's Fat Chance Yo Eddy MBUK super bike tribute

Chris Beadle's Pace RC100S 1991 was a never ridden barn find

Alex Duberley's Martyn Ashton Beast of the East replica

Justin Rixon's Juli Furtado RTS tribute. The bike came from an ex-GT employee in the USA with stamped Juli in the frame

Lee Porter's Zinn classic

The Muc-Off Show and Shine returned once again to scratch your yearly itch of retro mountain bike goodness. Every year this show seems to get better and better. With more and more hidden gems coming out of the woodwork, it really is amazing to see the dedication that these owners put into preserving our mountain bike history. You see everything from proper exquisite show ponies to bikes being used as daily drivers still, and everything in between. It is really impossible to know just what's going to be in The Malverns Classic Muc-Off Show and Shine line up from one year to the next. Unfortunately, we couldn't show you every single bike so we took the top 10 judged bikes out for you to have a closer look at.