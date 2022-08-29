Photo Epic: Iconic Retro Bikes at The Malverns Classic Retro Show & Shine

The Muc-Off Show and Shine returned once again to scratch your yearly itch of retro mountain bike goodness. Every year this show seems to get better and better. With more and more hidden gems coming out of the woodwork, it really is amazing to see the dedication that these owners put into preserving our mountain bike history. You see everything from proper exquisite show ponies to bikes being used as daily drivers still, and everything in between. It is really impossible to know just what's going to be in The Malverns Classic Muc-Off Show and Shine line up from one year to the next. Unfortunately, we couldn't show you every single bike so we took the top 10 judged bikes out for you to have a closer look at.
6 Comments