Photo Epic: If You Open, They Will Come - Whistmas 2021

Jun 1, 2021
I wanna be the person getting towed
Whistmas 2021
If you open, they will come.

Five days ago, none of us knew when the Whistler Mountain Bike Park would open. The uncertainty of the expiring health order from BC Government put everyone in a waiting game. Five days later, the mountain returned to life. If the turnout today is any indication; the sport we all love is alive, healthy, and thriving. Despite an average of 45-60 mins waiting in line, you could feel that summer vibe coming off everyone now winter has passed. We are entering into a new, optimistically positive season... and it's gravity fed.

Whistmas is here.

I wonder what the pass smells like at the end of the season...Who else puts their pass there?

Home.
Home.

Julian and his buddy Gabriel with the first steps on the park today. Officially.

The park is open

Matt Boltz rocking the XC bike

Jesse Melamed coming in hot on opening day!

Masks... yeah, still a thing.

Aidan, why the mean mug?(Hi Coop!)

Yewwwww
Lifties, we love you!

The first couple of zones on A Line are undergoing some significant changes.

Cooking with more Pans.

Would it be a Clint post without a couple of pans?

Cheese
The stoke was high all day!

I really hope he wasn't suppose to be filming his friend...

Trail builders, we salute you.

In the trees

This is one of my favorite features to shoot

Some A Line hip love.
Not lying, I love shooting this hip.

I also spent time on B Line
Today truly was a family day!

I was quite happy to see a lot of riders checking features before sending them. Good on you folks!

Curvy.
The park was running hella good today!

Some time was spent on well you know where...

To the moon, Alice!


And with that, I wrap up another brief recap of Whistmas 2021. Thanks to the fine folks at WBP for today. It's such a good feeling to get the community back together and share some stoke. It's going to be a hell of a summer!

Ahh missing time with summer camp friends


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Comin in Hot from the UK in like 6 weeks! Hide yo beers, hide yo berms!
  • 1 0
 Can’t wait till these borders open, looks so good, enjoy it if you can get there!!
  • 1 0
 Is that 45mins plus wait to get on each lift? Every time or just first thing?
Maybe I’ll stick to morzine
  • 1 0
 Merry Whistmas one and all.

Post a Comment



