Photo Epic: If You Open, They Will Come - Whistmas 2021

I wonder what the pass smells like at the end of the season...Who else puts their pass there?

Julian and his buddy Gabriel with the first steps on the park today. Officially.

Matt Boltz rocking the XC bike

Jesse Melamed coming in hot on opening day!

Masks... yeah, still a thing.

Aidan, why the mean mug?(Hi Coop!)

Lifties, we love you!

The first couple of zones on A Line are undergoing some significant changes.

Would it be a Clint post without a couple of pans?

The stoke was high all day!

I really hope he wasn't suppose to be filming his friend...

Trail builders, we salute you.

In the trees

Not lying, I love shooting this hip.

Today truly was a family day!

I was quite happy to see a lot of riders checking features before sending them. Good on you folks!

The park was running hella good today!

To the moon, Alice!

And with that, I wrap up another brief recap of Whistmas 2021. Thanks to the fine folks at WBP for today. It's such a good feeling to get the community back together and share some stoke. It's going to be a hell of a summer!

Five days ago, none of us knew when the Whistler Mountain Bike Park would open. The uncertainty of the expiring health order from BC Government put everyone in a waiting game. Five days later, the mountain returned to life. If the turnout today is any indication; the sport we all love is alive, healthy, and thriving. Despite an average of 45-60 mins waiting in line, you could feel that summer vibe coming off everyone now winter has passed. We are entering into a new, optimistically positive season... and it's gravity fed.Whistmas is here.