Photo Epic: If You Open, They Will Come - Whistmas 2021

Five days ago, none of us knew when the Whistler Mountain Bike Park would open. The uncertainty of the expiring health order from BC Government put everyone in a waiting game. Five days later, the mountain returned to life. If the turnout today is any indication; the sport we all love is alive, healthy, and thriving. Despite an average of 45-60 mins waiting in line, you could feel that summer vibe coming off everyone now winter has passed. We are entering into a new, optimistically positive season... and it's gravity fed.
Whistmas is here.
Masks... yeah, still a thing.
Lifties, we love you!
The first couple of zones on A Line are undergoing some significant changes.
The stoke was high all day!
I really hope he wasn't suppose to be filming his friend...
Not lying, I love shooting this hip.
The park was running hella good today!
And with that, I wrap up another brief recap of Whistmas 2021. Thanks to the fine folks at WBP for today. It's such a good feeling to get the community back together and share some stoke. It's going to be a hell of a summer!
4 Comments
Maybe I’ll stick to morzine
