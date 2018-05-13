PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Photo Epic: Il Retourne - EWS Olargues, France 2018

May 13, 2018
by Matthew DeLorme  

Richie Rude is back There was no stopping him once the stage wins started piling up.
IL RETOURNE
Enduro World Series Round 3 Olargues, Francel
Photography by Matthew DeLorme & Dave Trumpore


There was something, or rather someone, missing from the podium of the Enduro World Series this last year. Call it pressure, call it the curse of the champions jersey, call it bad luck, call it whatever you want. It was confusing that the most dominant man in the EWS for two years didn't seem to be near the podium. Being a man of so few words, we might not get that answer, and to be honest it doesn't matter now. What matters now is that Richie Rude is back.

What was already an exciting EWS season just got gas thrown on it. It's quite possibly become a knife fight. The new king and the king returned, fighting for the throne. This is new beggings all over and it's going to be exciting to watch. Richie Rude came out swinging and rode like a man on a mission. Tires sounding tortured trying to maintain grip. With his early stage wins, he had a commanding lead, but the excitement got to him on the shortest stage of the race, costing him nine seconds. That said, he kept it together on day two after a night of rain turned these brutal French stages into tracks full of slick, treacherous teeth. Adrien Dailly would claim the second spot on the day and Martin Maes was back after injury in Colombia to take third. For Sam Hill, it was a race of protection. He rode conservatively and maintained his lead. In the women's race, Cecile Ravanel took the win again and Isabeau Courdurier took second after a bad crash in practice. Ines Thoma returned to the podium to take third place.

It should be worth noting that coming into this round the was skepticism about the scandal that has surrounded the last round in France and penalties for infractions of rules of late. It was refreshing to see a round without the cloud of scandal hovering over its head. No major infractions were reported over the weekend. As for Olargues, itself, it's been a hell of a venue. Great people, gnarly tracks, superb racing and beautiful views. You can't ask for much better than that.


It was a cold and grey day today in Olargues.

It was a mud spike kind of day in the morning, but many went back to dry tires half way through the day.

Mitch Ropelato's TLD Stage helmet gets the rainy weather treatment. Troy Lee has stated the helmet will be 700 grams and available in August.

Just a squid waiting on the shuttle.

Camille Servant was looking at top five this morning and finished in the top ten at the end of the day, not too shabby.

Camille was the privateer on fire here in France.

Riders only had one chance to visit the pits and repair broken bikes or switch out tires as the tracks began to dry through the day.

Kevin Miguel enjoys the dry rocks on the top of Stage 7 before heading into the wet and wild woods.

Thin was the section where lots of riders came undone, including Caro Gehrig who was just seconds off the podium.

Katy Winton took a huge slam on Stage 7, ending her hopes for a podium finish.

Martin Maes took third here in France and should only get stronger as the season goes on.

A rough weekend for Katy Winton. Winton finished sixth after fighting off a cold last week and a bit of trouble on course yesterday that pushed her way past the hurt locker to stay in the race.

Ruaridh Cunningham found the conditions to his liking and rode to 14th place.


Rocky Horror Stage.

Youn Deniaud had another impressive top 10 finish going until a flat pushed him back to 35th.

Rocks, mud, tight trees, and awkward French switchbacks were no match for Richie Rude this weekend.

Florian Nicolai was battling with Martin Maes all day for the final podium spot, but in the end he would lose out by just seconds.

Ines Thoma was happy to be back on the podium. Thoma finished third.

Faster than most dudes. Much faster.

Mckay Vezina gets a foot out on a slippery stage six.

Adrien Dailly finished second with two stage wins.

Rae Morrison navigates the tight trees on Stage 6.

A familiar 2nd today for Isabeau Courdurier, but she had to battle up from a few spots down on Day 1.

After missing the first half of the season with illness it was great to see Thomas Lapeyrie in 13th for the weekend.

Melanie Pugin was 4th by just a few seconds despite having to overtake slower riders on every stage of the weekend.

Martin Maes fought to the very end to claim the final podium spot on the last stage of the day.

Not the weekend Sam Hill was hoping for but he still holds onto the overall.

Eliot Trabac on Stage 6.

On the podium in 3rd for Ines Thoma.

Damien Oton checks the results after a long day on the bike. Oton finished fifth.

Richie Rude bleeding for his first win since Whistler in 2016.

20 minutes after the finish and this is the glamorous life of the best riders in the world as they await their turn at the anti-doping station.

Richie Rude back on top where he belongs

The trophies everyone is chasing in Olargues

Yesterday you saw Richie's half smile when he knew he had things under control. Today you get to see the real deal when he ends the weekend as the fastest in the world.

Once again it was Cecile Ravanel on top in the Women's race.

An American, a Frenchman, and a Belgian on top at round three.




