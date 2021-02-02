Photo Epic: In Memory of Freeride Legend Kelly McGarry - Dream Track Jam 2020

With New Zealand now largely COVID free, there was nothing that was going to stop its close-knit riding community from coming together to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the passing of freeride legend Kelly McGarry
. McGarry was a fan favourite at events as varied as Crankworx and Rampage and was instantly recognisable thanks to his golden mane, giant smile and ineffable personality. Constantly smiling, quick with a joke or a laugh, he was the ultimate ambassador for New Zealand and mountain biking in general.
Each year, Queenstown's Skyline Bike Park hosts McGazza Fest, a 3-day event to celebrate the life of McGarry. Events include a chainless race on the Mcnearly Gnarley track, a kids airbag/mulch session and the highlight every year, a final jam on the Dream Track. This sees the Queenstown riding community gather on the huge jumps that were first built in 2004 for New World Disorder 5, and most recently extended in 2017, for a laidback session that ensures McGarry's legend and memory will live on. Ride in peace.
|We’re still buzzing from the weekend... that was one hell of a McGazza Fest.
A massive thank you to everyone that participated and spectated. It was a mega turn out to commemorate Kelly McGarry and we think he’d be stoked.—Kelly McGarry Foundation
George Brannigan and Vinny Armstrong Show off their t-bogs
There's no shortage of style in Queenstown
Conor MacFarlane Really is the master of these jumps
George Brannigan has set himself out as an early contender for 2021's Save of the Year thanks to this unintentional leg dangler
4 Comments
Post a Comment