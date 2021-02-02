Photo Epic: In Memory of Freeride Legend Kelly McGarry - Dream Track Jam 2020

Feb 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Photo Epic
MCGAZZA FEST 2020
Celebrating the legacy of Kelly McGarry
Photography by Findley Watt / Blackaptur Photography

With New Zealand now largely COVID free, there was nothing that was going to stop its close-knit riding community from coming together to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the passing of freeride legend Kelly McGarry. McGarry was a fan favourite at events as varied as Crankworx and Rampage and was instantly recognisable thanks to his golden mane, giant smile and ineffable personality. Constantly smiling, quick with a joke or a laugh, he was the ultimate ambassador for New Zealand and mountain biking in general.

RAMPAGE

Each year, Queenstown's Skyline Bike Park hosts McGazza Fest, a 3-day event to celebrate the life of McGarry. Events include a chainless race on the Mcnearly Gnarley track, a kids airbag/mulch session and the highlight every year, a final jam on the Dream Track. This sees the Queenstown riding community gather on the huge jumps that were first built in 2004 for New World Disorder 5, and most recently extended in 2017, for a laidback session that ensures McGarry's legend and memory will live on. Ride in peace.

bigquotesWe’re still buzzing from the weekend... that was one hell of a McGazza Fest.

A massive thank you to everyone that participated and spectated. It was a mega turn out to commemorate Kelly McGarry and we think he’d be stoked.Kelly McGarry Foundation

Jess Blewitt is feeling the stoke as she leads the push-up line to drop in.

Billy Meaclem shows off his impressive wingspan as he soars through the line.

Conor MacFarlane spent a lot of time upside down on the track he spent 250 hours to help develop in 2017.

Dave McMillan leads in a huge train of riders.

George Brannigan and Vinny Armstrong Show off their t-bogs

The riders were cheered on by a throng of eager spectators.

Billy Meaclem making the world's biggest public jumps look like a breeze.

Jess Blewitt throwing it sideways for the crowd.

Matt Begg was one of the only riders tackling the jumps on a hardtail. This is pretty impressive considering some of the hits are 50 foot plus.

It wasn't showing any signs of holding him back either.

There's no shortage of style in Queenstown

Jackson Davies going long on some already huge jumps

Cole Lucas showing that enduro riders can hang with the freeriders on the bike park jumps.

Jonty Vink throwing it past 90° with a huge whip.

Conor MacFarlane Really is the master of these jumps

Ellie Chew taking her trail bike to new heights.

Calum Booth was rocking the jorts all afternoon.

George Brannigan has set himself out as an early contender for 2021's Save of the Year thanks to this unintentional leg dangler

The trains continued late into the evening to celebrate the life of a legend. Ride in peace Kelly.


