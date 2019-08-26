Photo Epic: Innawoods - Backwoods Jam 2019

Deep in the heart of the Sunshine Coast lies a dark, damp, mountain biker’s paradise. Each year riders migrate to the woods of Coast Gravity Park for some much needed downtime after Crankworx Whistler. The Backwoods Jam is a time for these athletes to relax, recover, and ride for fun. Logan Peat hosts the classic jam format event where there are no rules and no judges. Riders show up to drink beer and hang out in the wood with friends.
Each year the Coast Gravity Park dials in the line to make sure the jumps are in perfect condition and fully ready to send big. This year was no disappointment and we saw a star studded cast of characters as well as some relatively unknown names. The only two awards are rider judged and this year Nicholai Rogatkin won best trick for a massive twister, while Erik Fedko won Backwoods Boss. Enjoy the photos, and remember—biking should be all about having fun in the woods with your friends.
2 Comments
Post a Comment