Photo Epic: Innawoods - Backwoods Jam 2019

Phil McLean flipping the last big feature.

Eric Lawrenuk.

Aidan Woolliams.

Mitch Chubey flipping and whipping.

One of only two big bikes at the event. Remy Morton with a classic styled out toboggan.

Logan Peat putting it down for the fans.

DJ Brandt with a new trick! Since he's on the big bike maybe he's getting ready for Proving Grounds next month.

Stephane Pelletier spreading his wings.

Evan Robinson boooosting.

Paul Genovese flip nac. Evan flip nac.

Phil McClean.

Style for miles.

Nicholai with full extension.

The Ride or Die boys, R-Dog with the flip and Nic Genovese behind the lens.

Owen Marks with some big trick, I honestly can't remember what because he was putting down some serious heaters.

Backwoods host Logan Peat.

Marcel Hunt was looking good on course.

He needs no introduction. Rogatkin with a twister variation on the last jump.

R-doggy with his signature trick.

Emil Johansson fresh off a Joyride win.

Stylish trains.

Billy Meaclem is a total package rider. Fast come race time and stylish on the jumps.

Erik Fedko won the coveted Backwoods Boss prize.

More trains on the mega gaps. Emil.

Jake Fox with a big tuck no-hander on the step down.

Fedko getting stylish for the crowd.

Big jumps and big names.

Peter Kaiser getting the bike well past 90.

Reece Wallace chose his bike bike.

The jam vibes were a great time.

Ray George bringing his California style to BC.

Paul Genovese.

Jonny Kielhorn isn't a huge name yet, but with tricks like this there's a good chance he has a bright future.

Fedko. Jake Fox.

Farshad Maleky barspin flip.

Ray George.

Peter Kaiser.

Nicholai taking the Best Trick trophy and Erik winning Backwoods Boss. Photo courtesy of Nicholai.

Deep in the heart of the Sunshine Coast lies a dark, damp, mountain biker’s paradise. Each year riders migrate to the woods of Coast Gravity Park for some much needed downtime after Crankworx Whistler. The Backwoods Jam is a time for these athletes to relax, recover, and ride for fun. Logan Peat hosts the classic jam format event where there are no rules and no judges. Riders show up to drink beer and hang out in the wood with friends.Each year the Coast Gravity Park dials in the line to make sure the jumps are in perfect condition and fully ready to send big. This year was no disappointment and we saw a star studded cast of characters as well as some relatively unknown names. The only two awards are rider judged and this year Nicholai Rogatkin won best trick for a massive twister, while Erik Fedko won Backwoods Boss. Enjoy the photos, and remember—biking should be all about having fun in the woods with your friends.